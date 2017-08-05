Chicago Cubs

Definitive proof that Willson Contreras is the best catcher on the planet right now

By Tony Andracki August 05, 2017 6:43 PM

Every Cubs player had a leather vest hanging in their locker Saturday evening, a new addition in advance of the "Easy Rider" themed road trip to the West Coast beginning Monday.

On those vests contained the nickname for each player as the nameplate on the left breast, things like "Schwarbs" for Kyle Schwarber or "Q" for Jose Quintana.

On Willson Contreras' vest, the word "Killer" spread across the left side.

Killer?

Yep, that's Contreras' nickname within the Cubs clubhouse, apparently. It came from Jon Lester and Cubs strength coach Tim Buss (who engineered all the leather vests). 

But why "Killer"? 

"Because of the way I play and the way I look at people on the field," Contreras said, almost bashfully. 

Opposing pitchers would have to agree.

Contreras is on an absolutely surreal run right now, leading baseball with 27 RBI since the All-Star Break (tied with Colorado's Nolan Arenado) after three more runs knocked in during Saturday's 7-4 win over the Nationals.

But Contreras' epic summer actually began earlier than the midseason break, dating back to June 18.

The 25-year-old catcher woke up that mid-June morning hitting .244 with a .708 OPS, five homers and 28 RBI.

Fast forward seven weeks and those numbers now sit at .279, .861, 19 and 68, respectively. He's raised his average 35 points, his OPS 153 points and has driven in 40 runs in 39 games (35 starts) while crushing 14 homers.

"I've been locked in throughout my career in the minor leagues, but not at this level," Contreras said. "Just simplifying things, doing simple things. I think that's the key."

Case in point:

What's even more impressive is Contreras has done this while playing the most demanding position on a daily basis during the hottest time of the year.

"He understands himself; he knows his swing," said veteran backstop Alex Avila, who also homered Saturday. "It doesn't seem like he gets tired. That's nice being that age. 

"He's got tremendous ability and has an idea how to use it. ... As he gets older, he's gonna notice some things about himself and about the league and his baseball IQ will only go up from here."

Even on what is supposed to be an off-day, Cubs manager Joe Maddon couldn't possibly rationalize taking Contreras' bat out of the lineup, so he bumped him from catcher to left field for one afternoon.

Saturday's monster showing now puts Contreras on pace for 28 homers and 101 RBI in only 480 at-bats.

Those numbers are simply staggering for a catcher. No backstop has driven in 100 runs since Victor Martinez in 2004 (101).

Buster Posey drove in 103 runs in 2012, but he also played 29 games at first base that year and only 111 behind the plate.

In fact, Contreras is off to a similar start to his career as Martinez and Miguel Cabrera among Venzuelan-born players:

And Contreras has also done it in a premium spot in the lineup, settling in as the No. 4 hitter now behind Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo:

He's been a one-man wrecking crew:

Take any stretch of games and his numbers just looks insane:

It's still only the first week of August and any talk of Contreras being the NL MVP is a little overblown right now. 

But with these last seven weeks, he's at least earned a spot in the conversation.

No days off: The Cubs absolutely cannot keep Willson Contreras out of the lineup right now

No days off: The Cubs absolutely cannot keep Willson Contreras out of the lineup right now

By Tony Andracki August 05, 2017 12:49 PM

Joe Maddon didn't channel Bill Belichick with some "no days off!" chant before Saturday's 7-3 win over the Washington Nationals, but it's clear Willson Contreras will get no rest right now.

As Maddon wrote out the lineup against former Cub Edwin Jackson and the Washington Nationals, he wanted to get newly-acquired veteran catcher Alex Avila behind the plate, but knew he couldn't take the red-hot Contreras out of the lineup.

So Contreras started in left field for only the third time this season and hit in his now-usual cleanup spot in the lineup behind Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo as the Cubs look to snap a three-game skid.

The plan worked out perfectly as Contreras drove in a run in the first on a swinging bunt before Avila hit a two-run shot. Contreras later added a two-run blast of his own in the sixth inning to give the Cubs some much-needed insurance.

The 25-year-old rising star has been an absolute monster since the All-Star Break, hitting .370 with a 1.141 OPS, eight homers and 27 RBI in 21 second-half games. 

Contreras woke up on the morning of June 18 hitting only .244 with a .708 OPS, five homers and 28 RBI. After another big game Saturday, he's now hitting .279 with an .861 OPS, 19 homers and 68 RBI.

He's driven in 40 runs and crushed 14 homers in a stretch of only 39 games. That's a next-level hot streak, especially for a catcher.

"You can't deny what he's doing right now," Maddon said, admitting Contreras has joined the ranks of the elite catchers in the game. "I don't want him to be impacted and start thinking differently, but he is playing at that level. Who's playing better than that at that position?

"A combination of everything considered, it's not just the hitting — controlling the running game, the blocking, the energy that he provides every day. ... Yep, he's one of the best right now."

Any talk of Contreras joining the NL MVP race is premature, though "The Willson Contreras Game" Thursday helped put him on the map nationally, even if the Cubs wound up losing that contest.

Contreras is the "f--king Energizer Bunny" and said he has no issues bringing that intensity and energy level to the field on a daily basis.

But the Cubs are also focused on making sure he doesn't run himself into the ground, acquiring Avila in part to save Contreras from himself.

Just last week, Maddon was asked if he would ever give Contreras a start in left field to keep his bat in the lineup while still giving him a breather from the demanding physical tolls of catcher. 

At the time, the Cubs field general didn't dismiss it, but he admitted it would be a tricky spot to tell guys like Kyle Schwarber, Jon Jay or Albert Almora Jr. they won't get a chance to play because the team needs to move their catcher out to the outfield.

But Saturday became that situation for Maddon and the Cubs as Schwarber takes a seat on the bench despite hitting .261 with a .911 OPS over the last month since being recalled from Triple-A Iowa.

Almora also remains on the bench, having not drawn a start since Tuesday against Arizona. But his splits are pretty jarring (.343 AVG, .961 OPS vs. LHPs compared to .235/.582 vs. RHPs) and the young outfielder figures to get plenty of playing time during the upcoming week in San Francisco as the Cubs are slated to face a trio of southpaws in Matt Moore, Ty Blach and Madison Bumgarner.

With the Cubs facing something of a "must-win" game Saturday, there was simply no Way Contreras could be out of the lineup, even if it means he won't get another day off until later next week if everything plays right. 

"He's swinging the bat way too well," Maddon said. "I gotta get Alex in there. You look at what's happening: Jonny Lester's going [Sunday] — that's Willson — and then there comes a bunch of lefties in San Francisco — that's Willson.

"So we needed to get Alex some at-bats and have him play and so with that, it's really difficult to take Willson Contreras' bat out of the lineup right now."

SportsTalk Live Podcast: What would a Cubs-Nationals playoff series look like?

SportsTalk Live Podcast: What would a Cubs-Nationals playoff series look like?

By CSN Staff August 04, 2017 7:01 PM

Dan Cahill (Chicago Sun-Times), David Haugh (Chicago Tribune) and Seth Gruen (Bleacher Report) join David Kaplan on this episode.

They talk about the first game of the Cubs-Nationals series and how the teams could match up in a playoff series.

Then, they shift their focus to Bears camp and the Jay Cutler rumors. Would Jay return to the NFL?

Plus, the guys discuss Carlos Rodon's disappointing season for the White Sox.

Listen to the full episode at this link or in the embedded player below:

 

