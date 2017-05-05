Chicago Cubs

Even after so many ups and downs, Starlin Castro says: ‘I’ll always be thankful for the Cubs’

Even after so many ups and downs, Starlin Castro says: ‘I’ll always be thankful for the Cubs’

By Patrick Mooney May 05, 2017 5:04 PM

The much-anticipated reception for Starlin Castro at Wrigley Field didn’t quite match the buzz when the video board showed David Ross on “Dancing with the Stars” during a rain delay.

It might have been the 37-degree wind chill at first pitch or a more laid-back vibe from the Friday matinee crowd or Castro being one year off from getting one of those World Series rings made from 14-karat white gold.

Even if it didn’t build toward a full-throated standing ovation at 1:25 p.m., the clapping started when the sound system blasted Castro’s walk-up music, “Ando En La Versace,” a cool hat tip for a player wearing the New York Yankees’ road gray uniforms and hitting cleanup in between Gary Sanchez and Aaron Judge.

As Castro stepped into the batter’s box, he patted catcher Willson Contreras on the back, pointed toward the home dugout, smiled, nodded and touched the brim of his helmet. The “WELCOME BACK STARLIN CASTRO” tribute ran on the video board after the first inning.

Even if it stung a little bit seeing the Cubs end the 108-year drought without him, Castro is in a good place now, playing for another iconic franchise and again looking like a potential batting champion.

“I feel happy for the city,” Castro said, back in the Wrigleyville fishbowl, surrounded by about 30 reporters and at least four TV cameras before the Yankees pulled off a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over the defending champs. “I feel happy for my ex-teammates.”

Castro, who woke up second in the American League with a .362 average, always showed that elite hand-eye coordination, an eager-to-please personality whenever the Cubs had another management shake-up and a strong desire to be in the lineup every day, something he learned from Alfonso Soriano.

Even during a 2-for-4 afternoon, Castro also reminded you of those concentration lapses that filled up so much airtime, bandwidth and newspaper space while the Cubs finished in fifth place each season between 2010 and 2014.

This didn’t rise to the level of a Bobby Valentine rant on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” in 2011 – when the shortstop turned his back to home plate – but Castro again found himself in the middle of the action with one out and the bases loaded in the sixth inning.

A step or two slow tagging up from third on the line drive Chase Headley hit at Gold Glove right fielder Jason Heyward, Castro ran out of the baseline and onto the infield grass and knocked over Contreras in that rally-killing double play. Around the Cubs, it really wasn’t personal with Castro, just questions sometimes about the focus level and his instincts.

“I’m a big Starlin fan,” said Joe Maddon, one of five managers Castro played for during his six seasons on the North Side. “When we took him out of the shortstop role and put him at second without any real specifics, he didn’t cry.

“He didn’t blame anybody. He just went out and started working at it, became a pretty good second baseman, and then one of our best offensive players in 2015 in the postseason by far. He had an outstanding September and October and you could see he was on the verge of really understanding the whole thing.

“He was asked to do too much of a leadership kind of a thing when he wasn’t ready for it – not at all. Just because he hit for a good average, just because he made an All-Star team, all of a sudden people want to start attaching labels to that. That’s wrong. That’s absolutely wrong on every level. He just needed more time.”

[RELATED: What Starlin Castro's return to Wrigley Field means for Cubs and Yankees]

The Cubs clearly saw Ben Zobrist as a finishing piece to the team that stormed into the 2015 National League Championship Series and got swept by the New York Mets. The Cubs flipped Castro to the Yankees – the only team willing to absorb his remaining money ($38 million guaranteed through 2019) and give up a useful pitching piece (Adam Warren) – at the winter meetings and signed a future World Series MVP to a four-year, $56 million contract.

“I really like Starlin,” general manager Jed Hoyer said. “He came up in the big leagues really early on teams that weren’t good and I thought the way he reacted in 2015 when we started winning was perfect. He played great down the stretch.

“For us, the fit was right with Zobrist, and the move made sense, but I’ll always have a soft spot in my heart for (Starlin). He played on a lot of teams that were really bad and he played really hard the whole time.”

The baby-faced kid once put on the billboard opposite Derek Jeter, marketed as part of “The Three C’s” (along with Tyler Colvin and Andrew Cashner) and splashed across the cover of Sports Illustrated looked almost exactly the same when he walked into the visiting dugout before the game wearing a navy blue Yankee sweatshirt and gray Air Jordans.

“There’s always going to be memories here,” Castro said, “because that’s the team that gave me the first opportunity to be a professional baseball player, and be in the big leagues for the first time. I’ll always be thankful for the Cubs.”

Morning Update: Cubs blow a lead, White Sox fall in Baltimore

Morning Update: Cubs blow a lead, White Sox fall in Baltimore

By CSN Staff May 05, 2017 11:43 PM

Here are some of Friday's top stories in Chicago sports:

Preview: Fire hope to get first road win against struggling LA Saturday on CSN

Cubs collapse in ninth, drop series opener to Yankees

White Sox fall to Orioles in Miguel Gonzalez's return to Baltimore

Will Bears fans finally get to see another side of Jay Cutler in his new role as FOX broadcaster?

Scott Darling agrees to four-year deal with Hurricanes

Jose Abreu playing at high level for White Sox after slow start

After making blockbuster Aroldis Chapman deal last year, how aggressive will Cubs be at this trade deadline?

Jay Cutler urges Bears not to start Mitch Trubisky in 2017

Even after so many ups and downs, Starlin Castro says: ‘I’ll always be thankful for the Cubs’

Bryan Bickell feeling comfortable one month after retirement

After making blockbuster Aroldis Chapman deal last year, how aggressive will Cubs be at this trade deadline?

After making blockbuster Aroldis Chapman deal last year, how aggressive will Cubs be at this trade deadline?

By Patrick Mooney May 05, 2017 7:15 PM

The New York Yankees operated in an ideal seller’s market last summer, beginning with the iconic team with the 108-year championship drought, a stash of young blue-chip talent and a front office that’s never afraid to think big.

Cubs president Theo Epstein put it this way after making the blockbuster deal for Aroldis Chapman: “If not now, when?”

The Cubs wanted the parade down Michigan Avenue and got maybe one of the largest gatherings in human history, generations of fans flooding the streets of Chicago last November and spilling into Grant Park. 

For a moment late Friday afternoon, Chapman stood alone on the Wrigley Field mound after beating Javier Baez with a 100.4-mph fastball. That helpless foul tip ended New York’s 3-2 comeback win over the Cubs, another reminder of Chapman’s intimidating presence on the day he got his World Series ring, a Rage Against the Machine tribute on the video board and hugs from his ex-teammates.

What about the trade deadline now that the Cubs are no longer on the greatest quest in professional sports?

“I don’t think the urgency changes,” general manager Jed Hoyer said. “The goal is to win every year. I do think that the team last year – their play almost demanded us to be aggressive. We came out from Day 1 and we played like the best team in baseball.

“We were pitching well, hitting well, blowing people out and felt like that team had one Achilles’ heel – the back of the bullpen. And given where we knew we were going in the playoffs, we needed that guy.”

The resurgent Yankees (18-9) were down to their last strike when Brett Gardner blasted a Hector Rondon slider into the right-field patio deck for a three-run homer, but that moment didn’t necessarily reveal deeper issues within the bullpen.     

Wade Davis – zero runs through 13-plus innings and 7-for-7 in save chances as a Cub – had already worked three days in a row. Rondon, a one-time 30-save closer, entered the ninth inning with a 1.59 ERA. Pedro Strop screamed and punched the air after striking out Aaron Judge looking at a slider to end the eighth inning. Carl Edwards Jr. (0.69 ERA) continues to look like someone who could handle that Andrew Miller hybrid role.

“I don’t want to say forced our hand (last year),” Hoyer said, “but with the way they played it was clear that this was a team to be really aggressive for. I think every year you have to feel that out. You have to get a sense of your club.

“Obviously, it’s too early to have a sense of this club. But last year, give them credit, they went 25-6 out of the gate and they made it really clear this was a year to be aggressive.”

The Cubs are 16-13 and leading a division that doesn’t have any other superpowers and playing in a National League that doesn’t look quite as intimidating with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants already in damage-control mode.

On Cinco de Mayo, it’s impossible to say exactly what the Cubs will need by July 31. But the Cubs conserved resources for that deadline and also have a pretty good idea of what their everyday lineup will look like through the 2021 season, which made elite prospect Gleyber Torres available in the Chapman deal and means someone like Ian Happ could be dangled in a trade for pitching.  

With Jake Arrieta and John Lackey positioned to become free agents after this season – and Brett Anderson taking a 6.23 ERA into Saturday night’s start against the Yankees – the Cubs could be looking at a 60-percent turnover rate for their 2018 rotation.

“You can’t get in a cycle where you’re always doing something for rentals,” Hoyer said. “But at the same time, every season is sacred and you only have (so many chances). There are going to be years where things don’t come together, you have injuries, another team runs away with it. That’s going to happen. So when you know you’re in a good position, (go for it).”

That’s why Torres – who entered his age-20 season as Baseball America’s No. 5 prospect – could become a star in New York and the Cubs will never have any regrets about that 4-for-1 Chapman trade.

“I’m always confident in Theo and Jed,” manager Joe Maddon said. “We gave up a lot. The kid we gave up is very good. However, to win a World Series, I think you do it like 11 out of 10 times.”

Load more