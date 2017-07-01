Chicago Cubs

Even with injuries, Joe Maddon thought Cubs would have better record halfway through season

By Associated Press July 01, 2017 7:30 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — With the bases loaded, two outs and the Reds down a run, manager Bryan Price decided to let his rookie pitcher take some swings.

Jackson Stephens delivered on the first one.

The right-hander lasted five innings in his major league debut and drove in the go-ahead runs with a bases-loaded single on Saturday, leading Cincinnati to a 5-3 victory over the struggling Chicago Cubs.

"It was unbelievable, a childhood dream," said Stephens (1-0), who smacked his hands together after reaching first base on his first major league hit.

The Cubs' fourth loss in five games dropped them to 40-41, well off their pace from a year ago (51-30) when they were on their way to an NL Central title and a World Series championship.

"We look forward to turning that thing around completely and heading in the other direction - .500 is not good enough for us, and we know that," infielder Ben Zobrist said.

The Cubs' roster has been depleted by injuries, contributing to their season-long inconsistency. Zobrist returned from the disabled list on Saturday, and Kris Bryant was back after missing two games with a sprained ankle.

Manager Joe Maddon thought his team would have a better record at this point, even with the injuries.

"But it's OK," Maddon said. "We get everybody healthy right now, get everybody back out there, and I'm very confident that we'll start looking like we're supposed to look."

Stephens gave up a solo homer by Jon Jay and a two-run shot by Willson Contreras in five innings. He was called up to help the Reds fill an opening in the rotation created by Brandon Finnegan's arm injury.

With two outs and the bases loaded in the fourth, Stephens singled up the middle off Eddie Butler (4-3) for two runs and a 4-3 lead.

"I located probably my best fastball of the day to the pitcher and he hits a six-hopper up the middle," Butler said. "That's frustrating."

Raisel Iglesias escaped a two-on threat in the eighth and got the last four outs for his 15th save in 16 chances.

Chicago managed only three singles while losing the series opener 5-0 on Friday night. The Cubs got to Stephens the second time through the order for a 3-0 lead. Jay led off the third inning with his first homer since May 24 of last season, and Contreras added a two-run shot.

Cincinnati sent nine batters to the plate in the fourth. Adam Duvall doubled home a run, and Butler walked Tucker Barnhart to force in a run with two outs and bring up Stephens, who singled on the first pitch.

GOTCHA!

Billy Hamilton singled to open the Reds' first inning and was picked off by Butler, the first time he's been picked off this season.

TWEET

Maddon tweeted two photos of a large group of Cubs fans cheering the team as it left the hotel for the ballpark on Saturday morning. "Pretty spectacular," Maddon said. "And it's humbling, it really is."

STATS

Jay's homer ended a streak of 328 at-bats without one. ... The Cubs have homered in 16 of their last 17 games at Great American Ball Park. ... The Reds will try to sweep the Cubs for the first time at Great American. Their last three-game sweep in Cincinnati came in 1996 at Cinergy Field. ... Stephens is the first Reds pitcher with two RBIs in his major league debut since Paul Moskau drove in two runs on June 21, 1977, according to information from the Elias Sports Bureau provided by the Reds.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: Zobrist was activated off the DL and grounded out as a pinch hitter. He missed 17 games with an injured left wrist. ... OF Jason Heyward starts a rehab assignment on Sunday. He's been sidelined since June 19 by a hand injury.

Reds: SS Zack Cozart got a day off. He returned from a thigh injury and singled twice on Friday night. He'll get days off regularly as he's eased back into a starting role.

UP NEXT

Cubs: Jake Arrieta (7-6) makes his first start since the Washington Nationals stole seven bases against him during the Cubs' 6-1 loss on Tuesday. Afterward, Miguel Montero blamed the pitcher's move to the plate, prompting the Cubs to let go of the catcher a day later.

Reds: Tim Adleman (5-4) is 3-2 with a 3.43 ERA in his last seven starts. He didn't get a decision in the Cubs' 6-5 win at Wrigley Field on April 21 after he allowed two runs in six innings.

No, the Cubs don't want tradebacks, but Scott Feldman looked more like Jake Arrieta than Jake Arrieta on Friday

By CSN Staff June 30, 2017 9:15 PM

The Cubs altered the trajectory of their franchise with the trade that sent Scott Feldman to Baltimore in exchange for Jake Arrieta back in 2013.

Arrieta won a Cy Young Award in 2015 and threw a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds last season en route to earning a World Series ring with the Cubs. Feldman just barely kept his ERA under 4.00 in each of last three seasons.

But Friday night in Cincinnati, it was Feldman who turned in a dominant performance against his former team during a season where Arrieta is still struggling to perform on a consistent basis.

The Cubs' offense, which has been so hit-or-miss during this roller-coaster ride of a season, was again missing in action in the 5-0 loss, mustering just three hits on the night, all of them coming after Feldman recorded the first two outs of the sixth inning.

Yes, Feldman was on no-hitter alert against the defending champs, a far cry from his first start against his former mates earlier this season, when he gave up seven runs — five of them earned — in just 2.2 innings of work back on May 17. Friday, he lasted seven innings, striking out seven Cubs hitters and allowing just two hits and two walks while keeping a zero on the scoreboard.

Until Ian Happ singled in the sixth, Feldman was cruising toward replicating what Arrieta did last year at Great American Ballpark.

Three games have gone by since Arrieta's last outing, an ugly performance in which he couldn't get out of the fifth inning against a first-place Washington Nationals team. While no one in their right mind would ever suggest tradebacks in that legendary (or infamous, if you're an Orioles fan) Arrieta-Feldman swap, look at these 2017 numbers: Feldman has a 3.78 ERA after Friday night's outing, while Arrieta's nearly a full point higher at 4.67.

With Kyle Hendricks on the disabled list, Arrieta and John Lackey finding success elusive on a start-by-start basis and Mike Montgomery — four runs allowed in 6.2 innings on Friday — and Eddie Butler not exactly doing a terrific job of holding down the fort, seeing a former Cub do this to the current crop of North Siders might have stung just a little bit.

Of course, the Cubs don't want to trade places with the Reds, who at 34-45 are dead last in the National League Central.

Cubs going all-in with Willson Contreras and youth movement at catcher

By Patrick Mooney June 30, 2017 10:41 AM

WASHINGTON — The trade-deadline priorities for Theo Epstein’s front office are pitching, pitching and more pitching. Manager Joe Maddon says the rotation will drive the engine for a team that has been stuck in neutral through 49 percent of the season. The Cubs just removed their only experienced catcher from their pitching-and-defense equation.

This isn’t trying to turn Miguel Montero into a martyr for the honest/foolish criticism of Jake Arrieta that got him designated for assignment. Willson Contreras already did most of the heavy lifting, proving himself as an eager-to-learn student and a clutch postseason hitter.

But at the age of 25 — and with two half-seasons of experience in the big leagues — Contreras is now the senior catcher to Victor Caratini at a mentally and physically grueling position.

“It’s going to put more on our plate, for sure, because there’s a learning curve coming into the league,” pitcher John Lackey said. “I don’t care who you are. We’ve all done it. I had it when I was a young kid. But from what I hear, (Caratini’s) been hitting really good at Triple-A, I guess, so we’ll see what happens.”

Lackey (5.24 ERA) wasn’t in excuse-making mode after an ugly loss this week at Nationals Park. Lackey was just answering the question and being realistic. Caratini, 23, earned a promotion that wouldn’t have happened so soon without Montero’s loose-cannon personality by hitting .343 with eight homers, 54 RBI and a .923 OPS in 68 games at Iowa.

“Veteran pitchers pretty much know what they want to do or how they want to do it,” Maddon said, “so I’m always relying on (them). Our philosophy is that the pitcher always has the right — the last right — to choose what he wants to do or not do. Even when it comes down to defense, if you don’t like the shift, we won’t move. When it comes to calling a game, starting pitchers – our veteran guys – are pretty much in charge of that moment.”

Maddon also has faith in a secret weapon: Mike Borzello, the catching/strategy coach who spearheads the team’s unique system that blends scouting and analytics into daily reports.

“Our catchers are prepped really well,” Maddon said. “Borz does a great job of game-planning. They sit down before the game and they go through the process. I think in a moment like this, you’re relying on the veteran-ship and the know-how of your starting pitchers more than the catchers. As long as the catchers know the game plan, receive well, block well, throw well, I’m OK with it.”

Maddon would also never publicly lobby for a defense-first veteran catcher to stabilize things behind the plate.

“It depends on who the guy is,” Maddon said. “I like our catchers right now. If you’re any major-league team, I think you’d like to say Willson Contreras is one of your catchers.

“I love (Caratini’s) swing, so there’s not going to be a long period of time before people are going to say we’d like to have Caratini also. These are two really good young catchers to grow with.”

Jon Lester – who has almost exclusively thrown to David Ross and Contreras since signing his $155 million megadeal — spoke with Montero on Wednesday after those running-game comments went viral and Epstein dropped the DFA hammer trying to jolt the clubhouse.

“I’ve gotten to know Miggy over the last couple years as a piece of this team that changed history, so that’s something that he’ll always have,” Lester said. “But at the end of the day, management needs to make decisions. And they made the decision. You say your goodbyes and kind of move on.”

