Fast Break Morning Update: Cubs beat Phillies; White Sox lose to Royals; What's next for Bulls?

The Cubs made a move in their bullpen ahead of this weekend's series with the Yankees.

The team optioned Justin Grimm to Triple-A Iowa and recalled Felix Pena.

It's been a rough opening to the season for Grimm, who has an ugly 7.30 ERA over 12.1 innings in 12 appearances. He's allowed 10 run including a whopping five home runs while striking out 14 batters.

Grimm has already had three appearances this season in which he's allowed multiple runs, including Monday's effort against the Phillies, in which he allowed two homers and three runs in two innings of work.

Pena appeared in 11 games with the Cubs last season. He posted a 4.000 ERA, allowing four runs in nine innings. He struck out 13 batters, walking three.

In eight games with Iowa this season, Pena has a 1.86 ERA, allowing two runs in 9.2 innings.