Chicago Cubs

Fast Break Morning Update: Cubs beat Phillies; White Sox lose to Royals; What's next for Bulls?

By CSN Staff May 03, 2017 11:55 PM

Preview: White Sox-Royals today on CSN, streaming on CSNChicago.com

Preview: Yoan Moncada, Charlotte Knights take on Norfolk Tides tonight on CSN

The 4 biggest takeaways from the Bulls' season-ending press conference

Willson Contreras pinch hits Cubs to comeback win over Phillies

Bats go silent as White Sox lose to Royals

Blackhawks Talk Podcast: How many cooks will determine Kitchen's replacement?

What does Jimmy Butler's future look like with the Bulls?

Cubs' starters have been uneven, but Joe Maddon assures Jake Arrieta, rest of rotation will pitch better

Shifting strategy: White Sox more dependent upon usage of defensive shifts

Bulls Talk Podcast: Breaking down Bulls' end-of-year press conference

In bullpen move, Cubs option Justin Grimm to Triple-A and recall Felix Pena

By CSN Staff May 05, 2017 10:45 AM

The Cubs made a move in their bullpen ahead of this weekend's series with the Yankees.

The team optioned Justin Grimm to Triple-A Iowa and recalled Felix Pena.

It's been a rough opening to the season for Grimm, who has an ugly 7.30 ERA over 12.1 innings in 12 appearances. He's allowed 10 run including a whopping five home runs while striking out 14 batters.

Grimm has already had three appearances this season in which he's allowed multiple runs, including Monday's effort against the Phillies, in which he allowed two homers and three runs in two innings of work.

Pena appeared in 11 games with the Cubs last season. He posted a 4.000 ERA, allowing four runs in nine innings. He struck out 13 batters, walking three.

In eight games with Iowa this season, Pena has a 1.86 ERA, allowing two runs in 9.2 innings.

Fast Break Morning Update: Cubs win in extras; White Sox beat KC

By CSN Staff May 04, 2017 11:56 PM

Here are some of Thursday's top stories in Chicago sports:

Preview: Cubs-Yankees Friday on CSN, streaming on CSNChicago.com

Preview: White Sox-Orioles Friday on CSN, streaming on CSNChicago.com

NBA Buzz: Don't expect a roster overhaul from the Bulls this summer

Derek Holland, White Sox down Royals to salvage series split

Javier Baez breaks out water gun for Albert Almora Jr. after another comeback win for Cubs

Report: Jay Cutler considering broadcasting career, has auditioned for FOX

What Starlin Castro’s return to Wrigley Field means for Cubs and Yankees

Yoan Moncada feels ready for majors, but not thinking about major league call-up

Cubs will welcome Aroldis Chapman back to Wrigley Field with World Series ring

Matt Davidson takes advantage as Todd Frazier sits with back stiffness

