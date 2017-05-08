Chicago Cubs

Fast Break Morning Update: Cubs get postponed, place Jason Heyward on DL

By CSN Staff May 08, 2017 11:44 PM

Here are some of Monday's top stories in Chicago sports:

Preview: Game 1 of Cubs-Rockies doubleheader on CSN

Preview: White Sox-Twins tonight on CSN

Cubs trade Matt Szczur to Padres in exchange for minor league pitcher Justin Hancock

Yoan Moncada wows teammates as he clobbers Triple-A opposition

Cubs send Jason Heyward to disabled list, add Dylan Floro from Triple-A

White Sox reportedly one of three teams that held private workout for Cuban prospect Luis Robert

Rajon Rondo says he thinks the Bulls would have swept Celtics if he didn't get hurt

Nick Schmaltz suffers apparent injury in USA's preliminary round matchup against Sweden

Jay Cutler's success as FOX analyst not the biggest question hanging over ex-Bears QB

As two of baseball’s superpowers, Cubs and Yankees on potential collision course for future Octobers

Swung on, then belted: White Sox take page out of WWE for post-win celebrations

Fast Break Morning Update: Cubs split doubleheader; White Sox lose fourth straight

By CSN Staff May 09, 2017 11:34 PM

Here are the top Chicago sports stories from a busy baseball Tuesday: 

Preview: Cubs take on Rockies in rubber match on CSN

John Lackey dominant as Cubs bounce back for blowout win in Game 2 vs. Rockies

White Sox lose fourth straight, drop series opener to Twins

Rockies rough up Cubs in doubleheader opener

Ben Zobrist breaks down the 2017 Cubs so far

Rick Hahn on White Sox prospect Yoan Moncada: 'We're not going to rush this'

Rick Hahn expects 'robust' bidding process for Cuban free agent Luis Robert

Bulls Talk Podcast: Would Bulls have swept Celtics if Rondo was healthy?

Gabriel Landeskog texts Nick Schmaltz an apology for hit, will not face discipline from IIHF

After rough major league debut, Jacob May slowing things down in Triple-A

 

David Kaplan reads mean tweets about the Cubs

By CSN Staff May 09, 2017 11:15 PM

Some Cubs fans are hitting the panic button on Twitter.

CSN's David Kaplan isn't fretting quite yet, and he's letting worrying fans know they've got the wrong idea just a little more than a month into the 2017 season.

Check out the video above to see Kap read some mean tweets about the Cubs from Tuesday's edition of In The Loop and respond to the fans.

