Fast Break Morning Update: Cubs, White Sox swept over the weekend

The Cubs take on the Rockies twice on Tuesday after weather washed away the first game of this series in Denver, and you can catch complete coverage of Game 1 of the doubleheader on CSN and streaming live on CSNChicago.com and the NBC Sports app.

Coverage begins with Cubs Pregame Live at 12:30 p.m. Then catch first pitch from Coors Field with Len Kasper and Jim Deshaies. Be sure to stick around after the final out to get analysis and reaction on Cubs Postgame Live.

Game 1 starting pitching matchup: Jake Arrieta (4-1, 4.63 ERA) vs. Antonio Senzatela (4-1, 2.84 ERA)

