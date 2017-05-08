Fast Break Morning Update: Cubs, White Sox swept over the weekend

Preview: Cubs open series in Colorado tonight on CSN
Weird baseball: Cubs fall to Yankees in 18, teams set MLB record for strikeouts
Swept in Baltimore, White Sox keep an eye on top prospect Yoan Moncada
Why the Bears defense needs to be healthy, ready when the bell rings
Daniel Carcillo staying busy by helping out former players and future ones
White Sox reliever Anthony Swarzak taking early success in stride
Cubs vs. Yankees: The differences Joe Maddon sees in Starlin Castro
Honda Road Ahead: When will White Sox call up Yoan Moncada?
Mike Montgomery ready to stretch into Cubs’ rotation if needed