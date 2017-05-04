Chicago Cubs

Fast Break Morning Update: Cubs win in extras; White Sox beat KC

By CSN Staff May 04, 2017 11:56 PM

In bullpen move, Cubs option Justin Grimm to Triple-A and recall Felix Pena

By CSN Staff May 05, 2017 10:45 AM

The Cubs made a move in their bullpen ahead of this weekend's series with the Yankees.

The team optioned Justin Grimm to Triple-A Iowa and recalled Felix Pena.

It's been a rough opening to the season for Grimm, who has an ugly 7.30 ERA over 12.1 innings in 12 appearances. He's allowed 10 run including a whopping five home runs while striking out 14 batters.

Grimm has already had three appearances this season in which he's allowed multiple runs, including Monday's effort against the Phillies, in which he allowed two homers and three runs in two innings of work.

Pena appeared in 11 games with the Cubs last season. He posted a 4.000 ERA, allowing four runs in nine innings. He struck out 13 batters, walking three.

In eight games with Iowa this season, Pena has a 1.86 ERA, allowing two runs in 9.2 innings.

By #CubsTalk May 04, 2017 7:22 PM

The Chicago Cubs take on the New York Yankees on Friday afternoon, and you can catch all the action on CSN and streaming live on CSNChicago.com and the NBC Sports app.

Coverage begins with White Sox Pregame Live at 12:30 p.m. before game action from the Show Me State. Be sure to stick around after the final out to get analysis on White Sox Postgame Live.

Tonight's starting pitching matchup: Michael Pineda (3-1, 3.14 ERA) vs. Kyle Hendricks (2-1, 4.18 ERA)

