Chicago Cubs

Here's why Cubs fans should stop freaking out about the bullpen

Here's why Cubs fans should stop freaking out about the bullpen

By Tony Andracki April 17, 2017 10:00 AM

There seems to be an epidimic going around Major League Baseball in the first two weeks of the 2017 season and the Cubs are right in the middle of it.

Bullpens are struggling at an alarming rate, as MLB Network Radio pointed out Monday morning:

MLB teams are converting just over 60 percent of save opportunities and bullpen ERAs for the entire league sit at 4.10.

So it's not just the Cubs, who struggled holding leads over the weekend as the bullpen gave up 11 runs in 5.1 innings Saturday and Sunday.

The Cubs have converted just two of their six save opportunities, but there are four other teams struggling just as badly — Rangers, Mariners, Blue Jays and Marlins.

[RELATED — Addison Russell feels he's just scratching the surface of his offensive potential with Cubs]

So what does this all mean?

Nothing. Absolutely nothing.

It's two weeks into the season. No great claims can be made with 150 games left until the playoffs start.

The Cubs bullpen is packed with veteran depth and talent and history strongly indicates they should be able to right the ship.

Pedro Strop has allowed four runs and eight baserunners in four innings so far this season, but he has a 3.30 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in his career, including a 2.68 ERA and 0.98 WHIP in 232 games in a Cubs uniform prior to this season.

Justin Grimm has a 9.53 ERA in 5.2 innings in 2017 but he came into the year with a 3.29 ERA in 213 games with the Cubs.

Koji Uehara allowed three runs (two earned) without recording an out Sunday but prior to that, he hadn't allowed a run since last July, which was the longest streak in the big leagues among relief pitchers.

Brian Duensing struggled Saturday after being activated off the disabled list but he's only thrown two innings so far.

Beyond that, Wade Davis and Carl Edwards Jr. have yet to give up a run in a combined 10 innings and have allowed just four hits. Hector Rondon (1.69 ERA) and Mike Montgomery (3.00 ERA) have also been effective in small samples.

Point is, it's too early to freak out about anything with the Cubs, even if they are only .500 (6-6) entering play Monday.

Pirates star outfielder Starling Marte suspended 80 games

Pirates star outfielder Starling Marte suspended 80 games

By Tony Andracki April 18, 2017 2:05 PM

After Pittsburgh came into Chicago and swept the reigning champs, Ben Zobrist called the Pirates the Cubs' top competition in the National League Central.

This may throw a wrench into that plan:

Here's the thing: Even if the Pirates are able to scrap together a solid season and make the playoffs, Marte won't be eligible to participate in the postseason due to the rules of MLB suspensions:

That is a monster blow to the Pirates who have deployed Marte in the heart of their order for the last four-plus seasons in which he's put together a .292/.349/.448 slash line along with 20.7 WAR.

Marte, 28, is one of the best outfielders in the game and the Pirates actually moved face of the franchise Andrew McCutchen from center field into right and moved Marte to the more-demanding outfield position in an effort to improve the team's defense.

This is sure to impact the division throughout the rest of the season with the St. Louis Cardinals off to a rough 4-9 start and while the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers woke up Tuesday morning leading the NL Central, they're a pair of rebuilding clubs who are likely to trade away some of their top players before August hits.

Marte's suspension could also impact the Pirates' trade talks and might be enough to spin the Bucs from buyers to sellers. With the postseason prospects taking a major hit, the Pirates front office may opt to trade away McCutchen, who can become a free agent after this season.

The Cubs are not off to the start they've wanted, either, but this Marte news just made their road to a second straight division title a little easier.

World Series Game 7 base sold for a completely mind-boggling total

World Series Game 7 base sold for a completely mind-boggling total

By Tony Andracki April 18, 2017 11:20 AM

Major League Baseball is still cashing in on the greatest game ever played. Now, a base from World Series Game 7 has earned a whole truckload of money.

The bag that was used for first base in the ninth and 10th innings of Game 7 at Progressive Field in Cleveland just sold on MLB's website for more than $100,000 — $101,237, to be exact:

Of course, that base was on the field for the crazy finish, including the best rain delay in Cubs history.

It's the base Kyle Schwarber touched after his leadoff single in the 10th and the base Albert Almora Jr. tagged up from to get to second and score the eventual championship-clinching run.

And it was the base Anthony Rizzo had his left foot planted upon when he received that high throw from Kris Bryant to retire Michael Martinez and end a 108-year drought.

Still, six figures is a damn mighty price to pay for a base...

Load more