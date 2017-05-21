Chicago Cubs

How Ian Happ helped the 2017 Cubs find their identity

By Tony Andracki May 21, 2017 10:26 PM

In the span of just over a week, Ian Happ has gone from arguably the Cubs' biggest trade piece to the 2017 savior.

OK, "savior" is extreme, but Happ has been an unlikely stabilizing force for the defending world champions.

In a week's worth of big-league action (seven games), Happ has smacked six extra base-hits, scored seven runs and posted a 1.182 OPS. But his impact has been so much more than just the numbers on the back of his Topps card.

Happ's presence has helped the Cubs reinvent themselves.

The plan heading into the 2017 season was to have Kyle Schwarber lead off and Ben Zobrist reprise his 2016 role as lineup protection for Anthony Rizzo.

But with Schwarber struggling atop the order, Happ's presence has freed up the ever-patient Zobrist to become the team's new leadoff as the week-old rookie is now protecting a perennial MVP candidate in Rizzo.

"It's all based on Ian Happ," Joe Maddon said. "I'm still very aware of protecting Rizzo. And that's where Zobrist came in handy. Now to this point, I'm looking at last month's numbers, Zo's really ascending and Schwarbs has come back a little bit regarding just getting on base.

"So Zo's the most likely candidate among all the groups to try to get on base more often and Rizzo's still protected with Ian. Just moving everybody down one slot with Ian there taking the role of Zobrist, I kinda wanted to give it a try."

It's only one game, but the refurbished lineup scored 13 runs Sunday, collecting 10 extra-base hits and scoring in seven of eight offensive innings.

Happ was right there in the middle of it all, smoking a 108 mph double off the right field wall in the first inning and doubling again later in the game. 

Zobrist homered. Rizzo homered. Bryant — who said hitting third is where he's most comfortable in the lineup — crushed a pair of homers and reached base five times. Schwarber went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk.

With Happ's presence bumping Schwarber down in the order, Maddon also has moved back to hitting the pitcher last.

"In my mind's eye, I'm more able or wanting to hit the pitcher ninth again because Schwarber is moved back," Maddon said. "Part of the method was to try to feed Schwarber with a nine-hole hitter."

With Happ in the lineup, the Cubs are averaging 6.3 runs per game. 

Again, it's a small sample size and the Cubs were due for an offensive explosion after a slow start to the season, but Happ has been a central figure.

"Nothing surprises me [with him]," Bryant said. "We all saw what he can do in spring. It's not surprising at all. He's definitely provided a spark for us since he's been up.

"He's just been great out there, moving all over the field. I don't even know what his main position is, but if it's center field, he's out there doing a good job, too."

Willson Contreras helped provide the 2016 Cubs with a jolt of energy when he made his debut in mid-June. Happ is doing the same thing this season, though his arrival has come a month earlier in the 2017 campaign.

Happ has only played one full season of professional baseball and appeared in just 91 games above A-ball before making his big-league debut.

But he's looked like he belongs from the outset, blending into a clubhouse that has welcomed so many young position players over the last few years.

Maddon's message to Happ upon arriving was simple: Why don't you stay a while?

It's not as catchy as "try not to suck," but it has helped Happ relax.

"Sometimes, we underestimate the impact we have on anybody," Maddon said. "In my situation, as a manager to the player, so you say something like that just trying to get somebody to relax and who knows?

"Like Javy with 'try not to suck' a couple years ago, who knows how it's processed and how it permits the player to process the day? I knew how good [Happ] was in spring training, I knew how good he's been this season and I just know how he is.

"So there was no reason for him not to approach it like, 'I want to stay a while.'"

Happ spent most of his time in the minors as a second baseman, but with Baez and Zobrist around, Maddon doesn't see a way to work the rookie in the infield at this time.

But then again, two weeks ago, nobody could fathom how the Cubs could possibly work another position player into the lineup on a consistent basis, but that's worked itself out. Right now, it's Albert Almora Jr. being relegated to the bench as Happ has taken over in center field.

Of course, there's still more than four months left in the season and things will undoubtedly change again. 

But for now, Happ has forced the issue and altered the entire identity of the 2017 Cubs.

Jake Arrieta takes a step in the right direction as Cubs reign over Brewers

By Tony Andracki May 21, 2017 4:16 PM

Jake Arrieta still didn't look like his Cy Young self, but he definitely took a step in the right direction Sunday.

In fact, the Cubs as a whole looked more like themselves Sunday, drubbing the Milwaukee Brewers 13-6 in front of 41,671 fans at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs' new look lineup tallied 22 baserunners on the afternoon — including 10 extra-base hits — and scored in seven of eight offensive frames.

Arrieta allowed only an unearned run in six innings, striking out six and walking just one. He lowered his season ERA from 5.44 to 4.80 on the afternoon and spent most of the game sitting around 93-94 mph with his fastball, a slight uptick from the 91.7 mph velocity he was averaging on the season entering play Sunday.

Joe Maddon actually has seen a different Arrieta the last two starts, including last weekend in St. Louis when Arrieta gave up a pair of two-run homers across six innings.

"The last two games are more remincisent of what he's supposed to look like," Maddon said. "And two really good games to build off of."

Arrieta still doesn't feel quite right with his mechanics, but agrees with his manager about the outing as a stepping stone.

"It was a step in the right direction," Arrieta said. "I was able to do some things a little more consistently to help command the ball glove-side, arm-side. When I'm able to do that with the fastball, the other pitches just kinda fall in line based on the way my delivery feels.

"The timing was pretty good today. It's just something I look to build on because I know there's still room for improvement."

Arrieta did need 111 pitches to get through the six frames, but picked up his first win since May 3 and seemed to be inching closer to his dominant form with a few nasty pitches to the high-powered Brewers lineup:

The 31-year-old starter had settled into exactly 85 pitches each of his last three outings, but Maddon wanted him to stretch things out and Arrieta responded well.

"Felt good," he said. "It was a grind there for a while in a couple of the innings, but was able to bear down, make a few good pitches. I kept the ball on the ground quite a bit today, which was nice.

"That's obviously an indicator of a step in the right direction and just look to build off that and continue to move forward."

The Brewers set off fireworks pregame with some choice words about the way the Cubs handled Saturday's rainout, but it was Kris Bryant and Co. dishing out the blasts in the game.

Bryant hit two homers — the ninth multi-homer game of his career — and reached base five times as the Cubs' restructured lineup looked refreshed and invigorated, scoring in seven of eight offensive innings.

Bryant also made Cubs history:

Ben Zobrist — appointed as the new leadoff hitter — crushed a homer into the right field bleachers to open the bottom half of the first inning and sent two others to the warning track. Kyle Schwarber — bumped down to second — reached twice via a walk and RBI single.

Willson Contreras added two hits, two runs and a pair of RBI as the Cubs rapped out 10 extra-base hits and tallied 22 baserunners.

The Cubs are off to a hot start on the long homestand, going 4-1 in the first five games.

But Maddon is still waiting for the Cubs (22-20) to put together their complete game. 

"We're still not playing our best baseball," Maddon said. "That was a nice 13-run game, whatever. My perfectionism comes in the fundamentals of the game.

"...Hits, whatever. You're gonna hit, you're not gonna hit. But to play the game properly — I thought we ran the bases well, that was good to see. But more than anything, I just want to see us play that championship-caliber defense.

