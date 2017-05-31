Chicago Cubs

How Theo Epstein views the trade deadline with Cubs off to such a slow start

By Patrick Mooney May 31, 2017 12:15 AM

SAN DIEGO – Cubs executives repeatedly framed last summer’s blockbuster Aroldis Chapman trade with the Yankees by saying the players practically forced the issue with a 25-6 start. A 25-26 start makes you wonder what the front office needs to see over the next 50 games before deciding if this team is worth the same kind of all-in investment. 

The idea of an uber-talented team on a mission to end the 108-year drought became part of the rationale for giving up elite prospect Gleyber Torres and bringing in a rental closer with off-the-field baggage. President of baseball operations Theo Epstein memorably put it this way: “If not now, when?”  

“I know that’s an easy sort of narrative that we probably play into sometimes, but I don’t look at it that way,” Epstein said before Tuesday’s 6-2 loss to the last-place Padres made it a five-game losing streak on this West Coast trip. “I don’t think our players have to like prove to us that they care or they’re deserving of help if we can get it. They are deserving, they do care, and if we need help, we’ll try to get it.”

But the question isn’t about heart or desire or team chemistry. It’s about performance between here and the July 31 deadline, whether or not the Cubs will play at a sustained level where Epstein’s inner circle will feel the same sense of urgency to make the deal for a top-of-the-rotation starter that hasn’t materialized yet during multiple trading cycles.

The lineup scored only two runs against Dinelson Lamet – a 24-year-old right-hander making his second start in The Show – and went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position that night and left nine more men on base at Petco Park. But Epstein believes those solutions are already on the 25-man roster – Kyle Schwarber homered to break an 0-for-13 streak – because the franchise already invested so much capital in hitters and faces a pitching deficit.

Eddie Butler didn’t impress this time, leaving two runners on for lefty reliever Brian Duensing with one out in the fifth inning. Duensing struck out Cory Spangenberg before Austin Hedges drove a ball into the left-field corner for a two-run double and a 6-2 lead. Butler is 2-1 with a 4.42 ERA and one quality start through this four-game audition.

“We’re still always looking to add depth to the pitching staff,” Epstein said. “That’s the quickest way that our season can get hamstrung – if we suffer an injury or two with our starting staff. So that’s always the area of first attention. The hitting is just the process of making adjustments, and that will turn. That will turn in the right direction.”

The 2016 Cubs made it absolutely clear – Chapman joined a team with almost a 99-percent chance to make the playoffs (Baseball Prospectus odds) and a 56-1 record when leading entering the ninth inning. This message never got lost in translation: The only way the season could be considered a true success would be if it ended with a parade down Michigan Avenue.

“I felt like last year we had a legitimate chance to win the World Series,” Epstein said. “There was a potential Achilles’ heel that we could mitigate against – and we could fortify and turn it into a strength. It was appropriate given where we were in the standings, and given the talent of the team and the way we foresaw the last few months going, especially October.

“We’ll just make the same evaluation. But it’s not about our players having to like step up in July to prove something to us. I don’t look at it that way. When we’re not playing good baseball, it’s not because they don’t care. They’re just as frustrated as we are.

“You just make a judgment based on what the team needs and balancing it against short-term and long-term interests.”

No one should doubt Epstein’s creativity and ferocious competitive nature or dismiss a group of players with so many World Series rings. It’s just that the Cubs will face real obstacles to any deal if they don’t want to trade off their major-league roster and can’t offer an upper-level, blue-chip pitching prospect in return.

Everyone wants young, controllable starters who can thrive in a pennant race. Some other executive thinking about making history might be saying to himself: “If not now, when?”

“What are we, like, two games out of first place?” Epstein said. “We’re in a very competitive race. The first place you look is not into the souls of your players. You look at the standings and you look at your farm system and you look at the markets. You just try to make rational decisions.”

Cubs: Kris Bryant’s reactions to the Bryce Harper brawl

By Patrick Mooney May 30, 2017 11:30 PM

SAN DIEGO – For two superstars who grew up playing with and against each other in Las Vegas, signed on with Boras Corp. and put together MVP seasons during their early 20s, Kris Bryant and Bryce Harper couldn’t be more different. 

Breaking news: Bryant has never come close to charging a mound, the way Harper responded to getting drilled by Hunter Strickland’s 98-mph fastball on Memorial Day, the bad blood lingering from a 2014 Nationals-Giants playoff series and spilling into an all-out brawl.   

“No,” Bryant said with a laugh. “I try not to really put myself in a situation where I’m going to get hit on purpose. Obviously, the team aspect is involved where you’re getting hit. That’s a different story. But individually I try to keep myself out of it.

“I kind of realize where they’re going to pitch me. And if I get hit, I get hit. I can’t imagine. I don’t know what I’ve done. I put my head down and run.”  

In many ways, the Cubs reflect Bryant’s steady personality and sense of purpose. But Harper also plays with maximum effort and understands his responsibilities as a face-of-the-franchise player. And Strickland still got his 2014 World Series ring after watching Harper drill two home runs off him during that first-round playoff series.

“I just don’t like seeing guys get hit on purpose,” Bryant said. “It’s just frustrating as a hitter, because what can we do? We’re just going to wear it and get hit?

“A baseball is a weapon. (Bryce’s) probably going to be worth a lot of money and anything can happen.”

Major League Baseball handed down the punishments on Tuesday, suspending a situational reliever with zero career saves for six games while banning an All-Star outfielder for four games.

“You could kind of see that boiling over,” Bryant said. “But that was three years ago. It’s a long time in between. A baseball is a weapon. Any time you’re throwing it at someone on purpose, I think there should be some harsher penalties. It doesn’t feel good getting hit by 98.”

Theo Epstein amplifies Joe Maddon’s message: Cubs are looking at internal solutions, not a big shake-up

By Patrick Mooney May 30, 2017 10:36 PM

SAN DIEGO – Cubs fans hoping to see a shake-up that might jolt a .500 team will have to settle for this: Joe Maddon buying a leisure suit and an embroidered leather jacket for the “Anchorman”-themed flight home and slotting contact hitter Jon Jay fifth in Tuesday night’s lineup against the Padres.

After Maddon stocked up at Flashbacks, a local vintage clothing store, Theo Epstein projected a sense of calm in his own way, stopping by Petco Park to face the media and take some heat off the defending World Series champs. The president of baseball operations and his manager aren’t looking to make any dramatic personnel moves.  

“Not right now,” said Epstein, who’s on a West Coast scouting trip for the amateur draft. “Keep an open mind to everything. But when you have belief in certain guys’ talent – not just potential but talent – then you want to find a way for it to manifest, because it’s really valuable for guys to work through things up here.

“But you can’t be stubborn about it. If it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen, then you got to look to other ways to get guys going. It’s happened throughout baseball history. But certainly the preferred course is for guys to work through things up here and come out the other end stronger.”

Those conversations would presumably revolve around two recent first-round picks: Kyle Schwarber (.173 average) and Ian Happ (2-for-22 with 13 strikeouts in his last seven games). But Epstein sent this message loud and clear: “Our solutions with hitters are on the 25-man roster right now.”

Maddon also signaled that he’s not planning to drop Schwarber toward the bottom of the lineup, the way he eventually moved Jason Heyward, trying to stop what still became a season-long offensive spiral.

“I know he hasn’t gotten hits, but I’ve liked his at-bats recently,” Maddon said. “There’s a tremendous difference between what Jason went through last year and what he’s gone through. Last year, Jason was more based on the mechanics of his swing. Right now, with Kyle, it’s more the mental process, because his swing physically is really good, so I see it as two different problems to consider.

“I’m not saying I won’t. But for right now, I thought the at-bats have been good.”

Maddon is focused on restoring the confidence that made Schwarber believe he could impact a 97-win team during his first full season in professional baseball – and make a dramatic comeback from major knee surgery to rake in last year’s World Series.   

“Of course, it’s been dented a little bit,” Maddon said. “It’s not easy when you look up and you see that number (on the scoreboard) and you’ve never really struggled like this before. With anybody, their confidence is going to take a hit.

“Listen, every time I write his name down, I get excited. I think it’s a good thing. It’s going to happen. He’s going to come back. He’s going to show what he can do. There are certain things we’ve talked about regarding just approach in general. And I think I’ve been seeing better with that the last couple games.”

