How the trade with Tigers could help transform the 2018 Cubs

By Tony Andracki July 31, 2017 1:59 PM

When the Cubs swung a deal with Detroit Tigers executive vice president and general manager Al Avila for pitcher Justin Wilson and catcher Alex Avila (yes, the GM traded his son) Sunday night/Monday morning, the instant reaction was how this move affects the 2017 squad.

And that's accurate. The 2017 Cubs are a significantly better team with Wilson and Avila in tow and the cost was Jeimer Candelario — a swith-hitting corner infielder who had nowhere to play in Chicago — and Isaac Paredes, a Class-A infielder.

So the Cubs acquired a 30-year-old, left-handed hitting catcher who has an .869 OPS and is a top-flight defender plus a 29-year-old left-handed pitcher who has posted a 2.68 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 13 saves and 12.3 K/9 this season from Tigers.

Avila is the perfect option to help give Willson Contreras a rest behind the plate against a tough right-handed pitcher while also providing solid defense. Avila has the seventh-highest WAR (FanGraphs) among catchers this season at 1.9, coming in not far from Contreras' 2.4 mark.

Wilson ranks 40th on FanGraphs leaderboard with a 0.9 WAR among relievers, sitting behind only Wade Davis among Cubs pitchers. (For reference, Carl Edwards Jr. has 0.6 WAR.)

But the hidden reason why this move was so impressive for Theo Epstein's front office is how it impacts 2018.

The Cubs did not give up Candelario — their best prospect after dealing Eloy Jimenez and Dylan Cease for Jose Quintana a couple weeks ago — for a pair of rentals.

Wilson is under team control through the 2018 season and his presence gives the Cubs another experienced option at closer for next year. Davis is set to become a free agent in a few months and with the megadeals closers are getting on the open market lately, Davis figures to cash in big time.

Epstein's history has never been to commit a lot of money or years to closers on the free agent market or with extensions, so a reunion with Davis would be difficult.

Wilson represents the third closer the Cubs have traded for in the last 53 weeks, but he's also the only one under team control for more than a season.

The Cubs do not have to enter this winter with only Hector Rondon, Carl Edwards Jr. and Pedro Strop as closer options. When the Tigers parted ways with Francisco Rodriguez this spring, they turned to Wilson, who has converted 13-of-15 saves since.

Wilson had only one career save prior to 2017, but he does have 92 career holds to go along with a 3.20 ERA and 0.94 WHIP in 318 games.

At the very least, Wilson can provide another left-handed option in Joe Maddon's bullpen for this season and next. If Wilson can continue his breakout season, it gives the Cubs another late-inning, high-leverage option as they make a push for a second straight championship.

Best case scenario? Wilson helps the Cubs win it all again in 2017 and then becomes the team's closer in 2018.

The Cubs are giving Steve Bartman a World Series ring

By Tony Andracki July 31, 2017 12:10 PM

Steve Bartman is getting a World Series ring.

On Monday, the Cubs announced they would give the infamous fan a 2016 championship ring as a special gift from the Ricketts family and organization:

Bartman morphed from a regular, everyday Cubs fan to the enemy of a worldwide brand when he reached for a foul ball and partly disrupted Cubs outfielder Moises Alou from catching the ball as part of the Cubs' collapse in the 2003 National League Championship Series.

Since that fateful split-second decision, Bartman has been the black sheep of the Cubs fanbase, an enemy of the state.

This ring won't erase the last 14 years, but it's certainly a good step in the right direction.

Here's the Cubs statement:

“On behalf of the entire Chicago Cubs organization, we are honored to present a 2016 World Series Championship Ring to Mr. Steve Bartman. We hope this provides closure on an unfortunate chapter of the story that has perpetuated throughout our quest to win a long-awaited World Series. While no gesture can fully lift the public burden he has endured for more than a decade, we felt it was important Steve knows he has been and continues to be fully embraced by this organization. After all he has sacrificed, we are proud to recognize Steve Bartman with this gift today.”

Bartman also released a statement in response:

“Although I do not consider myself worthy of such an honor, I am deeply moved and sincerely grateful to receive an official Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Championship ring. I am fully aware of the historical significance and appreciate the symbolism the ring represents on multiple levels. My family and I will cherish it for generations. Most meaningful is the genuine outreach from the Ricketts family, on behalf of the Cubs organization and fans, signifying to me that I am welcomed back into the Cubs family and have their support going forward. I am relieved and hopeful that the saga of the 2003 foul ball incident surrounding my family and me is finally over.

I humbly receive the ring not only as a symbol of one of the most historic achievements in sports, but as an important reminder for how we should treat each other in today’s society. My hope is that we all can learn from my experience to view sports as entertainment and prevent harsh scapegoating, and to challenge the media and opportunistic profiteers to conduct business ethically by respecting personal privacy rights and not exploit any individual to advance their own self-interest or economic gain.

Moreover, I am hopeful this ring gesture will be the start of an important healing and reconciliation process for all involved. To that end, I request the media please respect my privacy, and the privacy of my family. I will not participate in interviews or further public statements at this time.

Words alone cannot express my heartfelt thanks to the Ricketts family, Crane Kenney, Theo Epstein, and the entire Cubs organization for this extraordinary gift, and for providing the City of Chicago and Cubs fans everywhere an unforgettable World Championship in 2016. I am happy to be reunited with the Cubs family and positively moving forward with my life.”

Two weeks after the World Series, Tom Ricketts said he believes the Cubs will reach out to Bartman at the right time

Apparently that time has come now, the day the Cubs made another move that increases their chances of repeating in 2017.

Cubs loaded for another World Series run with Justin Wilson and Alex Avila

By Patrick Mooney July 31, 2017 10:33 AM

The Cubs want another parade down Michigan Avenue, loading up for another World Series run by adding lefty reliever Justin Wilson and veteran catcher Alex Avila on top of frontline starter Jose Quintana.    

At a time when other organizations are overprotective of prospects and planning for the future by following a Cubs Way blueprint, team president Theo Epstein knows what he wants and what he is willing to give up to keep Wrigleyville rocking this October.

The Cubs closed that deal with the Detroit Tigers late Sunday night and announced it early Monday morning, filling their two biggest immediate needs with almost six hours to go before Monday’s 3 p.m. non-waiver trade deadline in Chicago.

Pouncing on that proposal from the White Sox in the middle of July allowed Quintana to make three extra starts (2-1, 2.37 ERA) in a Cubs uniform, changing the energy in the clubhouse as the defending champs sprinted out of the All-Star break, going 13-3 and flipping a 5.5-game deficit in the National League Central into a 2.5-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers.       

The Cubs are no longer the franchise of here-we-go-again pessimism, in part, because Epstein sacrificed elite prospect Gleyber Torres in a blockbuster deal with the New York Yankees last summer. Epstein made the calculated decision that he would rather be with Aroldis Chapman than against that 100-mph fastball in October, adding the superstar closer – a week before the trade deadline – to a team with close to a 99-percent chance of making the playoffs.

“A preemptive strike – he’s not afraid to make that before it gets too late,” manager Joe Maddon said. “Our guys do a great job of recognizing our need – and then not being afraid to go out and get it.”

The reality is the Cubs didn’t feel all that much pain while making these deals. (It would obviously be a much different story if the Cubs hadn’t recovered to win that World Series Game 7.) But this was The Plan all along, to collect as much young talent as possible, invest heavily in hitters and flip those assets when the Cubs needed pitching.      

So Torres might become a star in The Bronx, Eloy Jimenez should someday launch eye-popping homers on the South Side and the White Sox will help Dylan Cease refine his 100-mph fastball and big curveball.  

Jeimer Candelario should get a good opportunity in Detroit’s rebuilding situation as a 23-year-old switch-hitter who works out with Robinson Cano during the offseason, plays both corner-infield spots and has 21 homers, 106 RBI and a .912 OPS in 157 career games on the Triple-A level.

But Candelario didn’t have a clear path to the North Side. Neither did Class-A infielder Isaac Paredes, the other prospect packaged in the Wilson/Avila trade along with cash or a player to be named later.

The Cubs already have a battle-tested, championship-proven lineup of everyday players under club control through 2021: Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Willson Contreras, Addison Russell, Javier Baez, Kyle Schwarber, Albert Almora Jr., plus Jason Heyward (assuming he doesn’t opt out of a $184 million contract) and rookie Ian Happ and a scouting-and-player-development machine that will be all over the draft and the international market.

The Cubs can now slot Quintana into their rotation through 2020 alongside Jon Lester and Kyle Hendricks. The Cubs can also position Wilson – who has 92 holds, 14 saves and a 3.20 ERA in his career – as an elite setup guy for this pennant race and a potential ninth-inning option for next season if All-Star closer Wade Davis exits as a free agent.  

But enough about the future, the Cubs understand this is World Series or bust, all over again.

“We always knew there was talent in the room,” pitcher John Lackey said. “It was just a matter of guys getting back to feeling good and playing good baseball together. I think we’ve done a pretty good job of that since the break. But then again, we got a long way to go, too.”

