How you could secure your very own Cubs World Series ring

This was supposed to be Year 2 of the Cubs’ dynasty.

There’s still plenty of baseball left to be played, but entering their final series before the All-Star break, the Cubs are one game under .500 and a season-worst four and a half games out of first place in the National League Central standings.

“What’s the deal with the Cubs?” has been a season-long question to this point and one that remains appropriate, even after the Fourth of July has passed.

While the first three-plus months of the 2017 campaign have featured nothing but the North Side baseball club hovering around .500, the Cubs themselves are saying with great confidence that the second half is going to be very different.

“We’ve done it before,” said third baseman Kris Bryant, who found out Thursday he won’t be traveling to Miami next week for the All-Star Game. “I think we look at the World Series last year and being down 3-1. Nobody expects you to come back and win the whole thing, and I think that is more impressive than coming back (from the current deficit in the NL Central standings). I think what we did in the World Series is more impressive. We can do it. That’s what makes me so confident.”

Certainly Bryant’s argument is a logical one. Most of the players who powered the Cubs to 103 regular-season wins and the franchise’s curse-smashing World Series championship are still on the roster. Many of those players also experienced the late-season surge in 2015, when the Cubs went 42-18 to end the season and clinch a wild card spot before reaching the NL Championship Series.

Of course, this year’s team has the added burden of expectations and disappointment in failing to meet them through the first half of the season. But at least publicly that hasn’t lessened the confidence that a turnaround is coming. It’s been a frequent refrain among players, the manager and the front office all season long, but Theo Epstein said Thursday that the solutions to the Cubs’ woes are already on the roster, sending a message that substantial help might not swoop in at the trade deadline and fix everything.

Joe Maddon agrees with Epstein’s assessment.

“If you sat down and wrote down a list of names from other teams that you would like to acquire and then put your scout’s cap on and put them up against these guys where they’re at career wise, what they’re going to look like now and in a couple years from now, I think you’d rather stick with our guys,” Maddon said. “They showed it last year that they’re championship caliber.

“I’m not concerned or interested about the trade market right now. I believe the answers are in our room, we’ve just got to get that out of our guys. I think you use some foresight when you look at our players because they are skillful, young and a lot of them have not reached their level of capabilities yet.”

Fans and observers might be scratching their heads over the team’s optimism after watching a first half of baseball where the Cubs have failed to look much like the reigning world champions that they are. No, it hasn’t been a disaster of epic proportions thanks to an all-around mediocre NL Central. But the Cubs haven’t won consecutive games since June 19 and 20, the second and third games of a three-game winning streak that has been the team’s only consecutive wins since June 7.

And it’s not like the Cubs are ignorant to what’s happened.

“I think we’re not playing very good either,” Bryant said. “If we’re not going to play good, it’s not going to give us a chance to win. But teams are doing great against us. Just look at yesterday what the Brewers did, they had some really good at-bats and it’s tough to beat a team that’s doing that every day. I just think we need to play better and I think we will.”

Maddon explained the issues at length: inconsistent pitching, inconsistent hitting, a defense that hasn’t been as dominant as predicted. Injuries have piled up. Kyle Schwarber has struggled. Addison Russell has struggled. Dexter Fowler plays for the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Cubs aren’t simply wearing blue-tinted glasses. But they aren’t resigning themselves to a lost chance at a repeat either.

Maddon hosted a team meeting prior to Thursday’s 11-2 shellacking at the hands of the first-place Milwaukee Brewers. No, the immediate results weren’t good. But this year’s edition of Maddon’s annual midseason meeting included plenty of confidence-boosters.

“Part of the message was actually I’m very pleased with where we’re at right now,” Maddon said. “Meaning that we’ve gone through a lot of different moments already this season regarding injuries, et cetera, and we’ve held our heads up pretty good.

“Coming off of two long seasons there’s a human component to all of this also that I really wanted to clarify with them regarding focus. I think there’s a natural tendency when you come off of two long seasons like that, I don’t want anybody to be satiated with what we’ve accomplished. And so I think focus and satisfaction are two words that might be connected. So I wanted to remind them that we’re kind of in good shape right now, we’ve had a tough first half. Maybe we haven’t played up to our capabilities yet but we’re still in really good shape, and now it’s time to sharpen our focus.

“I’m not accusing anybody of being satiated, I’m just telling them that this is what I’m seeing right now. We’re a bunch of humans, we’ve had two long years, we’re in good position right now, let’s really kick in the focus gene right now. And I think this could really help catapult us in the second half.”