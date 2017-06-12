Chicago Cubs

Is Jon Jay the answer to the Cubs' leadoff woes?

Is Jon Jay the answer to the Cubs' leadoff woes?

By Tony Andracki June 12, 2017 2:29 PM

Offensive issues have plagued the Cubs all season and Joe Maddon's solution to the problem might already be in the clubhouse.

For now, at least.

Maddon wrote out the Cubs' lineup for the second straight day with Jon Jay atop the order, this time against Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom:

Both Kyle Schwarber and Ian Happ — who have combined to fill the role of leadoff hitter for much of the season — remain on the bench. It's Schwarber's second straight day off and Happ's third.

Jay ignited an immediate — and much-needed — rally for the Cubs in the first inning Sunday, leading off with a single and scoring two batters later on Anthony Rizzo's double. Jay later added a double and is hitting .298 with a .383 on-base percentage on the season.

The 32-year-old veteran has plenty of experience leading off dating back to his days with the St. Louis Cardinals, posting a .280 average and .342 OBP in 179 starts at that spot.

The Cubs enter the series with the Mets 31-31 and despite a dip in pitching and defense compared to a year ago, Maddon pointed to the team's inconsistent offense as the major issue this season.

The leadoff spot is a huge reason why.

Out of 30 MLB teams, Cubs leadoff hitters rank 24th in runs scored (34), seven below the league average. That's a far cry from 2016 (ranked fifth) and 2015 (third) when Dexter Fowler was the team's primary tablesetter.

The 2017 Cubs rank 28th with a .212 average out of the top spot, 38 points below the NL average (.260). They come in at 24th with a .311 OBP.

Jay may be the best fit for the leadoff position on the Cubs' current 25-man roster, but he's also probably only a short-term solution. It's hard to envision a scenario in which he continually steals starts away from Happ and/or Schwarber if both young hitters remain in the big leagues.

Schwarber is still only hitting .171 on the season, but he hit a couple big homers on the Cubs' recent homestand and is walking at an elite rate (13.7 percent of the time).

Happ is currently mired in an 0-for-12 slump with six strikeouts in that span. His average is down to .207 and OPS at .784 after a blazing-hot start to his big-league career.

Ben Zobrist would be another potential leadoff option, but Maddon likes him providing protection to Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo (which Zobrist did to perfection Sunday with a three-run homer in the first inning).

Maddon also likes employing Jay as a "sixth man," coming off the bench at the most opportune time in the game.

But for right now, at least, it appears Jay's biggest impact on the Cubs is taking his professional at-bats out of the leadoff spot.

Cubs take on the pitching risk with first-round picks Brendon Little and Alex Lange

By Patrick Mooney June 12, 2017 11:15 PM

NEW YORK — Armed with two first-round picks and facing a potential pitching shortage, the Cubs got out of their comfort zone on Monday night and drafted junior-college lefty Brendon Little and Louisiana State University right-hander Alex Lange, hoping they can someday become part of another homegrown World Series core.

After betting on hitters like Albert Almora Jr., Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber and Ian Happ, the Cubs gambled on Little’s upside at No. 27 — the compensation pick for Dexter Fowler signing with the St. Louis Cardinals — and grabbed a College World Series-level performer in Lange at No. 30, going against their usual top-of-the-draft investment strategy.

“We know what the history and the track record is, but that’s also just the byproduct of the talent pool that’s out there this year,” said Jason McLeod, the senior vice president who oversees scouting and player development. “We know what our organizational needs are.

“We know what we want and that we need to develop pitching. But we weren’t going to force it. These two certainly aren’t forced. They’re first-round-caliber pitchers. The board lined up that way. We’re really excited to get them.”

The Cubs did a home visit with Little in the Philadelphia suburbs before the 2015 draft and tracked him at the University of North Carolina, where he threw only four innings as a freshman. Little then excelled in the Cape Cod League — where the Cubs have a good network of contacts — and decided to capitalize on his rising stock by transferring to the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota.

Where McLeod believes Little is just now tapping into his potential with a low-to-mid 90s fastball and “what we feel is one of the better curveballs in the entire draft,” Lange has gone 29-9 with a 2.88 ERA in three seasons with the Tigers.

“He’s a proven winner,” McLeod said. “This is a guy that has taken the ball every Friday night since he showed up at LSU as a freshman. He’s been one of the better performers, one of the better competitors pitching in the best conference in the country for three years.

“You look at his pedigree, I think three or four months ago ... I would have never thought he would show up in that area of the draft, unless there was an injury of some sort.

“That’s the other thing with both of these guys. You’re looking at a lot of pitching in this draft that has either been coming back from injury or got injured during the season and both of these guys — knock on wood — have been healthy.”

Cubs' second-round pick Cory Abbott threw perfect game in college

By CSN Staff June 12, 2017 10:45 PM

You might say that the Cubs' second-round pick in Monday night's MLB Draft was a perfect one.

Cory Abbott, a right-handed pitcher out of Loyola Marymount, tossed a perfect game this season, the first in his college program's history.

Back on March 25, Abbott was perfect against Brigham Young, striking out 13, throwing 106 pitches and only going to four three-ball counts.

It was part of a special season for Abbott, who went 11-2 with a pencil-thin 1.74 ERA in 15 starts for the WCC champions. The WCC Pitcher of the Year,

Abbott only allowed 61 hits in 98.1 innings of work, striking out 130 batters, and going an insane 43-inning stretch without allowing an earned run from March 12 to April 22.

The Cubs loaded up on arms on the first night of the draft, selecting Brendon Little and Alex Lange with the Nos. 27 and 30 picks, respectively, in the first round before making Abbot the No. 67 pick.

