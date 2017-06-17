Chicago Cubs

Jake Arrieta hits homer, but struggles with command late as Cubs fall to Pirates

Jake Arrieta hits homer, but struggles with command late as Cubs fall to Pirates

By Associated Press June 17, 2017 10:40 PM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The way Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon figures it, the list of relievers with better stuff than Pittsburgh's Felipe Rivero is short. Really short. There might be five.

After spending two nights watching Rivero have his way with Chicago's lineup, the list might be getting even shorter.

Barely 24 hours after working the eighth to preserve a Pittsburgh lead only to see it evaporate in the ninth following his exit, Rivero got the final five outs for his third save as the Pirates held on for a 4-3 win on Saturday night.

"He just goes out there, he's doing his job pitching," Pittsburgh center fielder Andrew McCutchen said. "Slow heartbeat - no heartbeat at all, actually."

Rivero entered with one out in the eighth and the tying run on second then walked Kris Bryant before retiring Albert Almora Jr. and getting a fabulous play by second baseman Max Moroff to end the threat. Rivero worked a perfect ninth to give the Pirates a boost following their meltdown the night before.

"To get five outs, it's a big save," Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle said. "It's a good save for us, a bounce back game after (Friday) night."

Gregory Polanco broke out of a 3 for 31 slump with a two-run homer and McCutchen hit his 12th home run of the season. Ivan Nova (7-4) pitched seven strong innings, cutting loose after striking out pinch-hitter Jon Jay to end the seventh. His 94th and final pitch was also his fastest, a 97 mph fastball that Jay couldn't get a bat on.

"I said it was smart pitching," said Nova, who has worked at least six innings in all 13 of his starts this season. "I don't need to be throwing 97, 98 from the first pitch. My job is to locate my pitches and pitch 92 or 93. If I need to go harder, I feel good enough to throw."

Jake Arrieta (6-5) hit the fifth home run of his career but struggled with his command late and is now 0-3 with a 7.80 ERA in his last five starts against Pittsburgh. He went 9-1 with a 1.46 ERA the first 13 ties he faced the Pirates. The 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner was removed with two outs in the fifth inning following a sequence in which he uncorked two wild pitches and hit a batter. He blamed the wildness on sweating and not the laceration on his right (pitching) thumb.

"It's a helpless feeling when you can't put pressure on a ball and execute a pitch," he said. "It happens. You hope that you can just find a way to get through the inning a make an adjustment. I really wasn't able to."

Addison Russell hit his sixth home run of the season for the Cubs. Anthony Rizzo led off the game with a single and went 2 for 4 to extend his hitting streak to 11 games, but the defending World Series champions dipped back below .500 (33-34).

The Cubs have been unable to get anything going as their hangover from the franchise's first title in 108 years lingers. It looked like they found something Friday night, when they erupted for six runs in the ninth to rally for a win. The surge came against Juan Nicasio and Tony Watson, who came in when Rivero needed 20 pitches to get out of the eighth against the top of Chicago's lineup.

Nicasio was unavailable on Saturday, and when Daniel Hudson gave up a double to rookie Ian Happ with one out in the eighth, Rivero came in and did it again. Before the game, Maddon raved about Rivero's command and his comportment. Both were on full display as Maddon watched from the dugout and Nova watched from the trainer's room.

"It's amazing that guy that we have here," Nova said. "You can ask him for one inning, he'll throw one inning. You ask him for two innings, he'll go two innings. It looks so easy."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: Gave 2B Josh Harrison the day off for just the third time this season. Hurdle pointed to a draining stretch for Harrison - who leads the team with a .302 batting average - and a lackluster history against Arrieta (.077 average) as the major factors in the decision.

UP NEXT:

Cubs: Struggling veteran John Lackey (4-7, 5.26 ERA) will look for his first win in a month on Sunday in the series finale. Lackey is 0-4 with a 6.75 ERA in his last five starts.

Pirates: Jameson Taillon (3-1, 2.90) will try to win his second straight start since returning from a cancer scare. Taillon pitched five scoreless innings on Monday just five weeks removed from a procedure to deal with testicular cancer.

Preview: Cubs wrap up road trip against Pirates Sunday on CSN

Preview: Cubs wrap up road trip against Pirates Sunday on CSN

By #CubsTalk June 17, 2017 10:40 PM

The Cubs take on the Pittsburgh Pirates Sunday, and you can catch all the action on CSN and live streaming on CSNChicago.com and the NBC Sports App.

Coverage begins with Cubs Pregame Live at 12 p.m. Then catch first pitch with Len Kasper and Jim Deshaies. Be sure to stick around after the final out to get analysis and player reaction on Cubs Postgame Live.

Starting pitching matchup: John Lackey (4-7, 5.26 ERA) vs. Jameson Taillon (3-1, 2.90 ERA)

Click here for more stats to make sure you’re ready for the action.  

— Channel finder: Make sure you know where to watch.

— Latest on the Cubs: All of the most recent news and notes.

Pop quiz: Put your Cubs and White Sox knowledge to the test

Pop quiz: Put your Cubs and White Sox knowledge to the test

By CSN Staff June 17, 2017 8:40 PM

With the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup playoffs behind us, the baseball season is in full swing. 

Here in Chicago that means there’s just as much to watch as ever. But how well do you actually know the Cubs and White Sox? These 10 questions will put even the most dedicated fan to the test. All stats as of June 17, 2017 at 7 p.m.

*NOTE: Answers at the bottom.

1. Which pitcher has the most innings pitched this season?

Jake Arrieta

Miguel Gonzalez

Derek Holland

John Lackey

Jon Lester

Jose Quintana

2. Who has the most hits this season?

Jose Abreu

Kris Bryant

Melky Cabrera

Avisail Garcia

Jason Heyward

Anthony Rizzo

3. Which team has hit more homers at home this season?

4. Who has the highest K/9 this season (minimum 10 appearances)?

Wade Davis

Carl Edwards Jr.

Justin Grimm

Nate Jones

Tommy Kahnle

David Robertson

5. Who leads the Cubs in holds this season?

Brian Duensing

Carl Edwards Jr.

Hector Rondon

Pedro Strop

Koji Uehara

6. Name four of the seven prospects the White Sox received in the Adam Eaton and Chris Sale trades.

7. Who’s made the most appearances in CF for the Cubs this season?

Albert Almora Jr.

Ian Happ

Jason Heyward

Jon Jay

Ben Zobrist

8. Outside of pitcher and catcher, Ben Zobrist has appeared at every position on the field this season except for two spots. Name them.

9. Who uses Frank Sinatra for their walkup music?

Matt Davidson

Todd Frazier

Leury Garcia

Anthony Rizzo

Addison Russell

Ben Zobrist

10. Which team has retired the most numbers?

 

ANSWERS:

Which pitcher has the most innings pitched?

Jon Lester – 83.1

Jose Quintana – 81.2

Miguel Gonzalez – 78.2

John Lackey – 75.1

Derek Holland – 73.2

Jake Arrieta – 73

Jon Lester is a horse and betting against him when it comes to IP is crazy.

Who has the most hits?

Avisail Garcia – 84

Jose Abreu – 77

Melky Cabrera – 71

Kris Bryant – 62

Anthony Rizzo – 61

Jason Heyward – 50

While the Cubs offense has dominated headlines the past few years, Avi Garcia has seemingly hit everything over the plate this year. Abreu is also quietly putting together a very consistent approach at the plate.

Which team has hit more homers at home?

Cubs: 51 in 35 games

White Sox: 27 in 27 games

The Friendly Confines have been very friendly to the Cubs. The White Sox on the other hand seem to only eat their Wheaties on the road.

Who has the highest K/9 this season (minimum 10 appearances)?

Tommy Kahnle – 15.25

David Robertson – 13.14

Wade Davis – 12.73

Carl Edwards Jr. – 12.65

Nate Jones – 11.57

Justin Grimm – 11.28

With a fastball that can touch 100-mph and a wipeout changeup, Kahnle has had a career year this season, thanks in part to his improved control.

Who leads the Cubs in holds?

Koji Uehara – 8

Carl Edwards Jr. – 7

Hector Rondon – 7

Pedro Strop – 7

Brian Duensing – 2

Although there wasn’t much fanfare when the Cubs signed Uehara to bolster their pen, the 42-year-old has been one of their most dependable relievers posting a 2.70 ERA and a 0.86 WHIP.

6. Name four of the seven prospects the White Sox received in the Adam Eaton and Chris Sale trades.

Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Dane Dunning from the Nationals.

Yoan Moncada, Michael Kopech, Luis Alexander Basabe and Victor Diaz from the Red Sox.

Who’s made the most appearances in CF for the Cubs this season?

Albert Almora Jr. – 40 games

Jon Jay – 18 games

Ian Happ – 17 games

Jason Heyward – 10 games

Ben Zobrist – 0 games

With Dexter Fowler gone, Almora Jr. has made many impressive plays at CF, but Joe Maddon has rotated several guys at the position.

8. Outside of pitcher and catcher, Ben Zobrist has appeared at every position on the field this season except for two spots. Name them.

3B and CF

Who uses Frank Sinatra for their walkup music?

Todd “The ToddFather” Frazier. We think “Fly Me to the Moon” is the absolutely perfect song for the big bopper from Jersey.

Which team has retired the most numbers?

White Sox – 10: Nellie Fox (2), Harold Baines (3), Luke Appling (4), Minnie Minoso (9), Luis Aparicio (11), Paul Konkerko (14), Ted Lyons (16), Billy Pierce (19), Frank Thomas (35), Carlton Fisk (72) ... and Mark Buehrle is set to have his number retired June 24th.

Cubs – 5: Ron Santo (10), Ernie Banks (14), Ryne Sandberg (23), Billy Williams (26), Fergie Jenkins and Greg Maddux (31)

 

How’d you do?

If you got all 10 right, we underestimated your knowledge — or made the questions too easy.

Seven, eight or nine right? You definitely watch a lot of baseball. 

Four, five or six? We bet you’re devoted to one of the teams.

Three or fewer? We get it, we miss hockey and basketball too. But don’t worry, then NFL season is right around the corner!

Load more