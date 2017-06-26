Chicago Cubs

Jason Heyward: Banged-up Cubs ready to be tested vs. Nationals

By Patrick Mooney June 26, 2017 7:35 PM

WASHINGTON – The cut on Jason Heyward’s left hand has been compared to a third-degree burn, an injury that would have required stiches if the skin had not ripped off already.

The Cubs can’t count on their Gold Glove outfielder – or their World Series MVP (Ben Zobrist) or ERA titleholder (Kyle Hendricks) – for this four-game showdown against the Washington Nationals. All-Star shortstop Addison Russell didn’t start Monday night while dealing with a sore right shoulder, taking more juice out of this potential playoff preview at Nationals Park.

“Every day’s a test, regardless of whether we’re healthy or not,” Heyward said after taking about 15 swings off a tee. “Bottom line, every team goes through tests. Every single season, guys get hurt. And whoever’s there at the end of the year in the playoffs, they handled that the best and was able to weather that storm the best. 

“This team’s no different. Every single day, you’re expected to win. We expect each other to win and go out there and try to find a way to get it done every day. There’s going to be more tests, but that’s what you want.”

The next step for Heyward would be getting cleared to take a full batting practice.

“It’s getting better every day,” Heyward said, “but until it gets to the point where I can swing every day and take BP, I just got to do a little more waiting and healing.”

Heyward – who sliced open his hand while trying to make a sliding catch in foul territory on June 18 – is eligible to be activated from the 10-day disabled list on Thursday but would probably need some at-bats in the minors first.  

“We’ll let you know,” Heyward said. “I don’t do ‘probablys.’ I probably wouldn’t have wanted to be on the DL, either, but we’ll see what happens.”

Cubs manager Joe Maddon working on another potential White House visit

By Patrick Mooney June 26, 2017 7:00 PM

WASHINGTON – Less than six months after the Cubs toured the White House as one of the final stops on their World Series victory tour, manager Joe Maddon is angling for another visit to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Maddon’s childhood friend from Hazleton, Congressman Lou Barletta, is working to arrange a private tour this week while the Cubs are in Washington for a four-game showdown against the first-place Nationals.

“I’m staying in touch with my boy Louie,” Maddon said Monday. “Who knows? We might end up going over there again.”

This wouldn’t be the East Room spectacle the Cubs enjoyed in January, when President Barack Obama’s final official White House event became a kind of farewell gift to his staffers with Chicago connections.

Barletta, a Pennsylvania Republican who made immigration a central part of his platform as Hazleton mayor, declined a position in President Donald Trump’s Cabinet. Barletta asked Maddon, who stays involved with his hometown through his Hazleton Integration Project, to attend a luncheon on Wednesday for young Republicans.

“And then maybe something else will be in the making after that,” Maddon said. “But for right now, the one thing I got in my back pocket is Louie.”

Cubs recall Jeimer Candelario, option Dylan Floro to Triple-A

By #CubsTalk June 26, 2017 4:06 PM

With injuries piling up on the infield, the Cubs recalled Jeimer Candelario from Triple-A Iowa on Monday. 

Candelario will be immediately available as the Cubs begin a four-game set with the Washington Nationals and will start in the opener. The move gives the North Siders needed depth as Addison Russell, who left Sunday's game with shoulder pain, and Ben Zobrist (wrist) remain sidelined. 

This is the 23-year-old's second stint with the big league club. He hit .143 with two RBI last month. In the minors, Candelario is a career .270 hitter with 65 homers and 402 RBI. 

To make room, the Cubs optioned Dylan Floro to Triple-A. Floro has surrendered six earned runs in 6 1/3 innings in the majors. 

