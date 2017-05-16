Jed Hoyer: 'There's no panic, in fact there's some excitement' about slow-starting Cubs

Cubs fans haven't exactly felt comfortable about the North Side baseball club through the first month and a half of the season.

But the team itself isn't worried that the sluggish start will last all season long.

Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer joined Tuesday night's edition of SportsTalk Live at Wrigley Field and said the team's front office is excited for the team to finally start playing up to expectations.

"No," Hoyer said when asked if he and his co-workers share the fan base's sense of panic. "In some ways, I feel there's optimism. We've definitely played below expectations, we've struggled. But if you look at it, we have so many players who have so much upside before they get to their projections. It's sort of a matter of time till we get hot. In some ways I look at it like, we might have actually played below .500 so far, we may have even played worse than our record, we're one game under. But it's so early in the season, there's plenty of baseball left, and we're going to play our best baseball going forward. There's no panic, in fact there's some excitement. We know that at some point we're going to get hot. It's sort of a matter of time with this group.

"Right now we're having this conversation in the middle of May. We've played, what, 37 games? There's plenty of time to get hot."

Hoyer had plenty more to say during his time on the set, talking about the struggling Kyle Schwarber and the upcoming trade deadline.

