Jed Hoyer: 'There's no panic, in fact there's some excitement' about slow-starting Cubs

By CSN Staff May 16, 2017 8:25 PM

Cubs fans haven't exactly felt comfortable about the North Side baseball club through the first month and a half of the season.

But the team itself isn't worried that the sluggish start will last all season long.

Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer joined Tuesday night's edition of SportsTalk Live at Wrigley Field and said the team's front office is excited for the team to finally start playing up to expectations.

"No," Hoyer said when asked if he and his co-workers share the fan base's sense of panic. "In some ways, I feel there's optimism. We've definitely played below expectations, we've struggled. But if you look at it, we have so many players who have so much upside before they get to their projections. It's sort of a matter of time till we get hot. In some ways I look at it like, we might have actually played below .500 so far, we may have even played worse than our record, we're one game under. But it's so early in the season, there's plenty of baseball left, and we're going to play our best baseball going forward. There's no panic, in fact there's some excitement. We know that at some point we're going to get hot. It's sort of a matter of time with this group.

"Right now we're having this conversation in the middle of May. We've played, what, 37 games? There's plenty of time to get hot."

Hoyer had plenty more to say during his time on the set, talking about the struggling Kyle Schwarber and the upcoming trade deadline.

Take a listen in the video above and the videos below.

Looking back at one of the wackiest days in Cubs history

By Tony Andracki May 17, 2017 2:51 PM

May 17 is an odd day in Cubs history.

For starters, the longest game in franchise history occurred on May 17, 1927 when the Cubs beat the Boston Red Sox 4-3 in 22 innings.

Exactly 50 years later (1977), the Cubs hit seven homers en route to a 23-6 victory over the San Diego Padres as Larry Biitner (2), Dave Rosello, Gene Clines, Jerry Morales, Steve Ontiveros and Bobby Murcer all went deep (h/t Chris Kamka for the info).

But May 17 is also home to what may have been the craziest game the Cubs franchise has ever taken part in (yes, including Game 7 of the 2016 World Series; that was the greatest game every played).

Thirty-eight years ago (May 17, 1979), the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Cubs 23-22 at Wrigley Field in a game that lasted four hours, 23 minutes and featured 50 hits and 15 walks.

Mike Schmidt led the charge for the Phillies with two homers and four walks while Pete Rose collected three hits, drove in four runs and scored four. Dave Kingman clubbed three homers for the Cubs as he and Bill Buckner combined to drive in 13 of the Cubs' 22 runs. Every starter in the game collected at least one hit and 11 balls left the yard on the afternoon.

It was actually a 7-6 Philadelphia lead after the first inning and remained that way until the Phillies put up an eight-spot in the top of the third. Neither starting pitcher could get more than one out apiece.

Check out the highlights here:

CSN stats guru Chris Kamka contributed to this article.

Fast Break Morning Update: Cubs beat Reds; White Sox rally, but fall short vs. Angels

Fast Break Morning Update: Cubs beat Reds; White Sox rally, but fall short vs. Angels

By CSN Staff May 16, 2017 11:55 PM

