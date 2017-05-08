Joe Maddon and Winnebago announce multi-year partnership

Chicago Cubs manager and RV enthusiast Joe Maddon and Winnebago Industries announced an exclusive, multi-year partnership on Monday.

Maddon's love of RVs has been well documented. In late February, Maddon gave a tour of "Cousin Eddie," the famous RV that the Cubs skipper had mentioned over the years.

Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer even sat outside the RV in Florida to discuss him becoming manager of the Cubs in 2014.

"What I love about Winnebago is that it is this great, iconic RV brand, but also forward thinking," Maddon said in a press release. "Winnebago gets us and our lifestyle - it's our home."

Maddon and his wife, Jaye, used their 2017 Winnebago Grand Tour, during spring training in Arizona. The 45-foot RV includes four slideouts, a master suite, fireplace and four televisions.

In addition to the partnership, Winnebago will also be rolling out a Korked Baseball/Respect 90 t-shirt collaboration with Maddon. It's all part of the "Meet the Maddons" marketing campaign, which you can learn more about here.

"With their unique style, class and sense of adventure, Joe and Jaye are the perfect embodiment of the Winnebago brand," Winnebago Industries president and CEO Michael Happe said in a press release. "We are really excited to kick off this partnership with the Maddons and collaborate with them as we introduce Winnebago and the appeal of the RV lifestyle to a new generation of fans."

Check out a photo gallery of Maddon on his RV right here, and watch him touring the bus with his wife, Jaye, for the first time in the video above.