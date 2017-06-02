Chicago Cubs

Joe Maddon explains how 'tea leaves' led to him shaking up Cubs lineup

By Tony Andracki June 02, 2017 2:59 PM

Dexter Fowler's leadoff homer Friday hurt the Cubs on the scoreboard, obviously, but it stung more than any other instantaneous 1-0 deficit. 

Fowler's blast off John Lackey's full-count offering only further illuminated the fact the Cubs are into June now and have yet to find a suitable replacement for Fowler atop the lineup.

The Kyle Schwarber experiment in the leadoff spot hasn't worked out like anybody hoped.

Ben Zobrist just saw a 25-game on-base streak end in San Diego and he looked like he could be the answer at leadoff for Joe Maddon and the Cubs.

Yet Friday morning came and there was Zobrist — back in the cleanup spot providing protection for Anthony Rizzo, a spot the veteran switch-hitter has filled for the better part of his Cubs tenure — and rookie Ian Happ leading off.

"Just trying to read into everything going on with the tea leaves," Maddon said. "Zo's done a great job leading off. Loved it, actually. But I also believe he definitely needs to be behind Rizzo for us to be successful offensively.

"So that's what precipitated that. Who's gonna hit leadoff? It could've been Happ or Jason Heyward, but I think Jason's really settled in nicely. I did not want to mess with that."

Maddon also talked with Cubs hitting coach John Mallee and they decided to bump Schwarber down to the No. 7 spot in an effort to get the young slugger going.

"Let him go down a little bit, work on some things, kinda like we did last year with Jason, although it's different in a lot of ways," Maddon said. "But the fact [Schwarber] has struggled as long as he has — two months now. They are working on some things.

"I thought, push him back down, give him a chance to really work on it. Plus probably or possibly the one less at-bat per game theory. One less trip up there until you start getting it back together.

"So Ian was the choice [to lead off]. He's capable of working good at-bats and getting on base and drawing walks besides hitting."

Maddon admitted the Cubs lineup could be in flux for some time, which makes complete sense for a team that woke up Friday morning 25-27, coming off a road trip where they scored only nine runs in six straight losses.

"Versus lefties, [the lineup] could be different," Maddon said. "Just trying to toy with different ideas. Like I said, the one thing I talked about all of last year was Zobrist behind Rizzo and why I thought it was so important.

"And I'm watching it now and Zo's been so good, but I think he needs to protect Anthony."

When asked last week about any possible shake-ups he could make with the roster, Maddon shrugged it off and said he doesn't even know what those major adjustments would look like.

It boils down to the Cubs hitters performing like they're capable of — namely the young guys.

With so many guys struggling to get into an offensive rhythm, Maddon isn't particularly focused on only one spot in the batting order.

So he won't look at the arrival of Fowler — who has struggled himself in the first two months of 2017 (.317 on-base percentage) — as anything more than the return of the Cubs' former "you go, we go" No. 1 hitter.

"It's always nice to have [a leadoff hitter]," Maddon said. "I'm not going to deny that. Like it's always nice to have a closer, it's nice to have a tablesetter.

"But we'll work through all that. I'm not hyper-concerned about it, but it'd be nice to settle in."

Anthony Rizzo shows why he's the cake-filled face of the Cubs

By Tony Andracki June 02, 2017 5:44 PM

Anthony Rizzo had a lot to celebrate Friday evening.

For starters, there was his engagement to girlfriend Emily on Thursday night. Then there's the return of his good friend, Dexter Fowler, to Wrigley Field and the whole ring ceremony behind home plate before the game.

But, of course, the Cubs also shed a six-game losing streak and Rizzo was right there in the middle of it all.

To help revel in the joy, Rizzo's teammates got him an engagement cake as part of their postgame party, though most of the dessert ended up right in the face...of the face of the franchise.

"Wore it right in my face," Rizzo beamed. "It was awesome."

He said he didn't even wait for anybody to shove the cake in his face, taking it upon himself to do the honors.

"It was right there and I just took it," he said. "I ate a little bit of it."

The Cubs were more than happy to celebrate Rizzo on Friday, who led by example both on the field and in the party room.

"He wore it, he ate it," said Jason Heyward, who drove in Rizzo twice for the final two runs of the game. "It was fun to see. Fun for him. He loves that stuff. That's him, that's his personality. He's very much an open book and he likes sharing stuff with the team.

"That's why he's perfect for this role. He's the team captain, one of the faces of the city. You want to celebrate everything you can with someone like that because he gives to a lot of people."

Rizzo scored the tying run in the sixth and the winning run in the eighth and finished the day perfect - 1-for-1 with a double and three walks, raising his season OPS to .829. Rizzo now has 32 walks against only 27 strikeouts in 2017.

After crushing a leadoff double in the eighth, Rizzo moved to third on some heads-up baserunning. He danced a few steps off second base as Cardinals third baseman Jhonny Peralta gloved Ben Zobrist's grounder and when Peralta fired to first without even a glance at Rizzo, the Cubs first baseman took off for third and made it without a throw.

One pitch later, Heyward drove a sacrifice fly to Fowler in center and Rizzo clapped the whole way home.

It was a ballsy move by Rizzo to take the extra base, but it made all the difference in the world for a team desperately searching for any way to claw out a victory.

"He's not afraid of making mistakes," Joe Maddon said. "Any time you play cautious baseball, it normally doesn't work.

"Aggressively smart, I guess. Fortune favors the bold."

Rizzo, Cubs find a 'contagious winning feeling' again

By Tony Andracki June 02, 2017 4:07 PM

Anthony Rizzo said he didn't care whether the Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals or a team in the College World Series, he just wanted to get back to winning ways.

The Cubs did that Friday afternoon and it just so happened to be against those rival Cardinals.

Rizzo backed up his talk by walking the walk, scoring the winning run as the Cubs beat the Cardinals 3-2 in front of 41,051 fans at Wrigley Field Friday evening.

Dexter Fowler returned to Chicago, traded jokes with Rizzo, received his World Series ring and promptly led off the game with a homer nearly out of the stadium.

John Lackey gave up another run in the second inning, but settled in from there and let the offense claw its way back.

Rizzo - who walked his first three times up - drilled a leadoff double over the glove of Cardinals left fielder Magneuris Sierra in the eighth inning. 

The face of the Cubs then motored to third base on some heads-up baserunning on Ben Zobrist's grounder and scored on Jason Heyward's sacrifice fly.

As soon as Heyward made contact, Rizzo began clapping and celebrated all the way back to the bag to tag up.

It was the second time Heyward had driven in Rizzo on the afternoon following Heyward's double in the sixth.

The victory snapped a six-game losing streak for the Cubs and they've taken the first step toward that "contagious winning feeling" Rizzo so desperately searched for.

"It's always weird when you lose when you're so accustomed to winning," Rizzo said. "But that's the way the game works. Everything is not gonna be perfect. It's how you respond to it. 

"You definitely learn about yourself going through struggles as a person. ... If you're having success, it's easy to be happy."

