Joe Maddon explains how 'tea leaves' led to him shaking up Cubs lineup

Dexter Fowler's leadoff homer Friday hurt the Cubs on the scoreboard, obviously, but it stung more than any other instantaneous 1-0 deficit.

Fowler's blast off John Lackey's full-count offering only further illuminated the fact the Cubs are into June now and have yet to find a suitable replacement for Fowler atop the lineup.

The Kyle Schwarber experiment in the leadoff spot hasn't worked out like anybody hoped.

Ben Zobrist just saw a 25-game on-base streak end in San Diego and he looked like he could be the answer at leadoff for Joe Maddon and the Cubs.

Yet Friday morning came and there was Zobrist — back in the cleanup spot providing protection for Anthony Rizzo, a spot the veteran switch-hitter has filled for the better part of his Cubs tenure — and rookie Ian Happ leading off.

"Just trying to read into everything going on with the tea leaves," Maddon said. "Zo's done a great job leading off. Loved it, actually. But I also believe he definitely needs to be behind Rizzo for us to be successful offensively.

"So that's what precipitated that. Who's gonna hit leadoff? It could've been Happ or Jason Heyward, but I think Jason's really settled in nicely. I did not want to mess with that."

Maddon also talked with Cubs hitting coach John Mallee and they decided to bump Schwarber down to the No. 7 spot in an effort to get the young slugger going.

"Let him go down a little bit, work on some things, kinda like we did last year with Jason, although it's different in a lot of ways," Maddon said. "But the fact [Schwarber] has struggled as long as he has — two months now. They are working on some things.

"I thought, push him back down, give him a chance to really work on it. Plus probably or possibly the one less at-bat per game theory. One less trip up there until you start getting it back together.

"So Ian was the choice [to lead off]. He's capable of working good at-bats and getting on base and drawing walks besides hitting."

Maddon admitted the Cubs lineup could be in flux for some time, which makes complete sense for a team that woke up Friday morning 25-27, coming off a road trip where they scored only nine runs in six straight losses.

"Versus lefties, [the lineup] could be different," Maddon said. "Just trying to toy with different ideas. Like I said, the one thing I talked about all of last year was Zobrist behind Rizzo and why I thought it was so important.

"And I'm watching it now and Zo's been so good, but I think he needs to protect Anthony."

When asked last week about any possible shake-ups he could make with the roster, Maddon shrugged it off and said he doesn't even know what those major adjustments would look like.

It boils down to the Cubs hitters performing like they're capable of — namely the young guys.

With so many guys struggling to get into an offensive rhythm, Maddon isn't particularly focused on only one spot in the batting order.

So he won't look at the arrival of Fowler — who has struggled himself in the first two months of 2017 (.317 on-base percentage) — as anything more than the return of the Cubs' former "you go, we go" No. 1 hitter.

"It's always nice to have [a leadoff hitter]," Maddon said. "I'm not going to deny that. Like it's always nice to have a closer, it's nice to have a tablesetter.

"But we'll work through all that. I'm not hyper-concerned about it, but it'd be nice to settle in."