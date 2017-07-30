Chicago Cubs

Joe Maddon’s not-so-subtle message to Javier Baez as Cubs try to recreate a championship offense

javy-baez-taking-over-second-base-slide.png

Joe Maddon’s not-so-subtle message to Javier Baez as Cubs try to recreate a championship offense

By Patrick Mooney July 30, 2017 4:07 PM

MILWAUKEE – Joe Maddon rarely criticizes his players in public and almost always spins in a positive direction, especially after brutal losses, elevating manager-speak with his verbal flourishes and attention-loving personality.  

That hopeful, non-confrontational style made it so interesting to hear how Maddon responded late Saturday night at the top of his postgame media session at Miller Park. Jason Heyward had just crushed a dramatic 11th-inning home run against the Milwaukee Brewers – and on his own Maddon immediately pointed out how the Cubs struck out 17 times twice within a week and somehow won both games.

Maddon doubled down on Sunday morning, sending a not-so-subtle message to Javier Baez and the other young hitters, knowing that the Brewers in July is nothing like the possibility of facing Max Scherzer twice in a five-game playoff series against the Washington Nationals.

“I was upset,” Maddon said. “We can’t expect to win the World Series again this year and have those kind of at-bats. We can’t. That’s a bad process. It’s a bad method.”

Message received? A starting lineup that didn’t feature Baez, Kyle Schwarber or Ian Happ responded during a sharp 4-2 win where the Cubs strung together four straight two-out hits off Brewers starter Zach Davies in a two-run sixth inning and later got homers from Victor Caratini (417 feet to the batter’s eye) and Kris Bryant (off the left-field foul pole).

Coincidence? The day after Baez went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts, Maddon didn’t rearrange his infield for his best defender and started a backup rookie catcher at first base while Anthony Rizzo rested a sore upper back.

Maddon said he wanted better outfield defense (Albert Almora Jr.) for starting pitcher John Lackey. Maddon said he would ride a hot hand with a professional hitter (Jon Jay) and kept day-game-after-night-game planning in mind.

“I know it’s just one game,” Maddon said, “but it’s happened a couple times recently, and I just want us to get away from that method right now. It starts with the coaches. It filters into the players. We’ve been nurturing this mindset. The second half’s been good. I don’t want us to fall backward.

“That’s my biggest concern. I thought we were making great strides in regard to opposite-field, situational hitting, moving the baseball, putting pressure on the defense. When you get to the latter part of the year, when you get to the playoffs, you’re facing good pitching all the time. And you got to go out there and be prepared for that.

“You got to force pitchers to get us out in the strike zone and not outside of the strike zone. That, to me, is the championship-caliber offensive mentality.”

Imagine the Los Angeles Dodgers adding Yu Darvish before the July 31 trade deadline and pairing him with a healthy Clayton Kershaw, Rich Hill’s curveball and an array of bullpen options in front of lights-out closer Kenley Jansen.  

Maddon insisted the message wasn’t directed at Baez, who showed so much growth during last year’s playoffs, when he became the National League Championship Series co-MVP as the Cubs stormed back to eliminate the Dodgers.

“It’s directed at the whole team,” Maddon said. “Again, we need to force the other pitchers to get us out in the strike zone and not be so amenable.

“It’s a contagious method both ways. And I don’t want to see us back into that trap of giving away easy outs. I don’t want that. I want us to be tough outs. I want us to see pitches, use the whole field, et cetera, et cetera, so the message is for everybody.”

Baez is still young (24) and extremely productive as an elite defender with 13 homers and a .767 OPS. The Cubs understand his swing and personality will lead to boom-and-bust periods. This is someone with untapped potential – who has already accumulated more than 2,500 at-bats in pro ball and played parts of four seasons in the big leagues. 

“Listen, he’s been there before,” Maddon said, “and then he hits the ball in the upper deck, like the other day. I just know he’s got so much ability in right-center also, and I want him to utilize that.

“The same with Happ – you’ve seen the ball go to left-center a lot hard. I just want us to continue to nurture utilizing the whole field, making the pitcher get us out within the strike zone and not expanding so much.”

Where Happ made his big-league debut in the middle of May – and Schwarber got demoted to Triple-A Iowa this summer – Baez has been in the Cubs organization since 2011.

Maddon can write off last week’s 0-for-5 with five strikeouts against the White Sox as Javi Being Javi. But the manager also wasn’t all that impressed with that ball Baez launched on Friday night off ex-White Sox reliever Anthony Swarzak.

“Pitchers throw homers more than hitters hit ‘em,” Maddon said. “My point is, you can do that once in a while if the pitcher makes a mistake. But for the most part, major-league pitchers are able to throw the ball where they want to.

“And if you’re constantly just trying to do one thing – and that would be on the pull side – you’re really playing into their hands or their trap. And more often than not, they’re going to make the pitch that you can’t do that with.

“The more you do that, the less you’re going to see your happy pitch.”

This might feel like a playoff atmosphere, but Cubs aren’t pushing it with Anthony Rizzo’s sore back

rizzocubs.jpg

This might feel like a playoff atmosphere, but Cubs aren’t pushing it with Anthony Rizzo’s sore back

By Patrick Mooney July 30, 2017 1:53 PM

MILWAUKEE – As much as it felt like a playoff atmosphere this weekend at Miller Park – three sellout crowds, Cubs fans booing Ryan Braun, two one-run games in a tight division race – it’s still only the end of July.

With that in mind, Anthony Rizzo’s sore upper back forced the Cubs to rest their All-Star first baseman against the Milwaukee Brewers during their final game before the July 31 trade deadline.

“There’s no reason to push him right now,” manager Joe Maddon said before Sunday’s 4-2 win gave the Cubs a 2.5-game lead in the National League Central. “After the game last night, (he was) a little bit stiff and sore. We’ve had it before with him, so day off tomorrow, hopefully by Tuesday. And if not, more than likely by Wednesday, but we want to call it ‘day to day’ right now.”

Backup rookie catcher Victor Caratini – who began his professional career as an infielder in the Atlanta Braves organization and played some first base within the Cubs system – started in place of Rizzo and made his first career big-league home run the game-winner in the seventh inning.   

This is essentially a recurring issue for Rizzo, who dealt with a sore back in spring training and has managed it throughout the season with the training staff. He had back problems last season and at least as far back as 2014.

“This is different, but we’ve had this a few times this year where it just kind of grabs,” said Rizzo, who felt something on Saturday during his first on-deck swing. “It’s been grabbing and we’ve controlled it. This was just a little more extreme.”

“That’s why it didn’t surprise me,” Maddon said. “I wasn’t overtly concerned about it. He is smart enough to know when it’s time to not push it. That’s pretty much the message I got.

“We’re just going to let it calm down a little bit.”   

How Jason Heyward is key to Cubs offense that must change or ‘we’re not going anywhere’

How Jason Heyward is key to Cubs offense that must change or ‘we’re not going anywhere’

By Patrick Mooney July 29, 2017 10:58 PM

MILWAUKEE – The Cubs could live with the worst offensive season in Jason Heyward’s career during the best year in franchise history. A team on a 103-win pace in a division race it would win by 17.5 games could cover for the guy with the biggest contract in franchise history. The offense would be a bonus from a Gold Glove defender and the clubhouse leader who would give the rain-delay speech during a World Series Game 7.

But without Dexter Fowler at the top of the lineup – and while a group of young hitters goes through more growing pains – the 2017 Cubs aren’t in a place where Heyward’s offense can be viewed as a luxury item. The World Series hangover, the inconsistent play and mental lapses in the first half of the season mean the Cubs didn’t bury the Milwaukee Brewers and the rest of the National League Central and can’t expect September to be another glorified version of spring training.

This already doesn’t feel like July, another sellout on Saturday night and the largest crowd at Miller Park this season. Heyward screamed and raised his right arm as he rounded first base in the 11th inning, watching a Jared Hughes slider fly 401 feet and ricochet off the Toyota sign and into the bullpen in right-center field for the go-ahead home run. All around the stadium, Cub fans raised W flags after another 2-1 game that lasted 4 hours and 5 minutes.       

“Listen, we needed that,” manager Joe Maddon said afterward. “We were not piecing anything together. We struck out 17 times twice in a week or whatever and win two games? We got to check with Elias on that bad boy.

“We got to do a much better job. I am disappointed in that – the lack of contact, the lack of adjustments. We have to get better with that, or we’re not going anywhere offensively.”   

Heyward’s adjustments and reworked mechanics have been well documented since spring training. That swing made it eight home runs – or one more than he had in Year 1 of that $184 million megadeal – even while spending almost a month on the disabled list this season with two different injuries.  

Heyward’s .715 OPS is still 38 points below the league average – but 84 points higher than last year’s career low – and the spectacular catches in right field, the alert way he runs the bases and subtle leadership qualities combine to make him an extremely valuable player at this moment.    

“We’re just paying a lot of attention to detail,” Heyward said of a Cubs team that is 12-3 since the All-Star break and now up 1.5 games in the division. “You are trying to win it again. Other teams get better. Other teams prepare for you. And other teams adjust to you, so you got to respect the game in that sense. But we’re doing the best we can every day to find ways to win.”       

Like striking out 17 times and using six different relievers who combined to allow one hit across six scoreless innings? That’s Cub?

“A lot of times, young hitters are confused,” Maddon said. “It’s not just about getting hits. A lot of times, it’s about not making an out, keeping the conga line moving. You have to have that thought before you go in there. There’s a couple guys that walk up there, and I know that their thought process is good in advance. Others are just up there swinging, trying to get hits.”

The Cubs have scored three runs in 20 innings and split two games so far this weekend while showcasing their big trade-deadline addition (Jose Quintana) and last year’s World Series Game 7 starter (Kyle Hendricks) – and the Brewers countering with a 31st-round pick drafted out of Harvard (Brent Suter) and a guy with a 5.22 ERA (Junior Guerra).

“We have to be more disciplined at the plate and not help pitchers out so much,” Maddon said. “You got to force them to get us out in the strike zone more. We’re not forcing them into the zone. We’re permitting them to go outside the zone to get us out. We have to stop doing that.”

For the example – of how to separate offense from defense, stay patient, not lose your cool and keep working at the craft – the Cubs will need to follow Heyward.

“We can all say we want to come through hitting and that’s a no-brainer,” Heyward said. “But you’re going to face good pitching, especially when you’re facing a familiar team, playing in the same division, tight race there. Pitching and defense is going to be huge.

“It’s not August yet. It’s just one game at a time. We’ll look up and see what happens at the end of the year. We know where we want to be on our last game played. And all we can control is tomorrow’s game."

Load more