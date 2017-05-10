John Lackey turned in one of the best performances ever at Coors Field

Entering the second week of May, John Lackey was one of the main culprits of the Cubs' starting rotation struggles.

The veteran starter with a career 3.88 ERA went 11-8 with a 3.35 ERA in 2016, yet entered Tuesday's start in Colorado with a 5.14 mark this season.

Nobody figures a date with the best hitter's park in the league would've helped matters, but Lackey responded with one of the best starts in Coors Field history.

The 38-year-old struck out 10 in seven shutout innings, only the second such start in the field's history by a visiting player, joining the legendary Pedro Martinez.

Martinez accomplished the feat in 1997, the year he won his first Cy Young Award and posted a 1.90 ERA and 13 complete games with the Montreal Expos.

Lackey is now 3-3 on the season with a 4.29 ERA and 1.31 WHIP.