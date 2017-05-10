Chicago Cubs

John Lackey turned in one of the best performances ever at Coors Field

John Lackey turned in one of the best performances ever at Coors Field

By Tony Andracki May 10, 2017 11:17 AM

Entering the second week of May, John Lackey was one of the main culprits of the Cubs' starting rotation struggles.

The veteran starter with a career 3.88 ERA went 11-8 with a 3.35 ERA in 2016, yet entered Tuesday's start in Colorado with a 5.14 mark this season.

Nobody figures a date with the best hitter's park in the league would've helped matters, but Lackey responded with one of the best starts in Coors Field history.

The 38-year-old struck out 10 in seven shutout innings, only the second such start in the field's history by a visiting player, joining the legendary Pedro Martinez.

Martinez accomplished the feat in 1997, the year he won his first Cy Young Award and posted a 1.90 ERA and 13 complete games with the Montreal Expos.

Lackey is now 3-3 on the season with a 4.29 ERA and 1.31 WHIP.

Fast Break Morning Update: Cubs blanked by Rockies; White Sox-Twins rained out

Fast Break Morning Update: Cubs blanked by Rockies; White Sox-Twins rained out

By CSN Staff May 10, 2017 11:45 PM

Preview: White Sox aim to snap losing streak vs. Twins tonight on CSN

Kyle Hendricks strong, but Cubs can't hit German Marquez in loss to Rockies

White Sox-Twins game postponed due to rain

NBA Buzz: Getting better with age, LeBron James taking aim at title of greatest player of all-time

How Willson Contreras earned respect in Cubs clubhouse and has even more room to grow

What's the severity of Nick Schmaltz's injury, and when could he return for USA?

Three arrested Illini football players suspended, Lovie Smith announces

White Sox place Geovany Soto on DL, recall Kevan Smith

SportsTalk Live Podcast: What's wrong with the Cubs?

Fire Talk Podcast: The Fire return home after a road trip

SportsTalk Live Podcast: What's wrong with the Cubs?

javier_baez_cubs.jpg
USA TODAY

SportsTalk Live Podcast: What's wrong with the Cubs?

By CSN Staff May 10, 2017 7:00 PM

David Haugh (Chicago Tribune), Hub Arkush (Pro Football Weekly/670 The Score) and Jason Goch (SB Nation Radio) join Pat Boyle on the panel. The Cubs get shut out at Coors Field. What is going on with the defending champs? Meanwhile, should the northsiders be interested in Matt Harvey? 

Ryan Pace got his quarterback but what did he do to help his defense?

Check out the SportsTalk Live Podcast below: 

Load more