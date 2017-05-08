Jon Lester to be next featured guest on Inside Look

“Inside Look presented by Cadillac,” hosted by CSN’s David Kaplan, featuring Jon Lester to debut Monday, May 15 at 7:00 PM CT

CSNChicago.com to provide additional web-exclusive coverage of ‘Inside Look,’ including extended video clips

Chicago, IL (May 8, 2017) – CSN Chicago (CSN), the television home for the most games and most comprehensive coverage of the Chicago Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox, continues to delve into the lives of some of the biggest names in Chicago sports with its candid, monthly, one-on-one interview series Inside Look presented by Cadillac.

Debuting Monday, May 15 at 7:00 PM CT, CSN’s David Kaplan hosts an exclusive one-on-one interview with Chicago Cubs starting pitcher/three-time World Series champion JON LESTER. Now in his 12th MLB season, Lester was instrumental in the Cubs run to their first title in 108 years as he posted a 19-5 record and a career-best 2.44 ERA w/197 strikeout’s, good enough for second overall in the 2016 NL Cy Young voting. During the 2016 MLB Postseason, Lester continued to dominate as he was named the NLCS MVP with a 1.38 ERA against the LA Dodgers, along with 16 critical K’s in the team’s World Series battle against Cleveland. A four-time All-Star, Lester also earned World Series title rings with the Boston Red Sox in 2007 & 2013. In his career up to this point, Lester has thrown over 2,000 innings, which includes over 1,900 strikeouts and a spectacular 147-85 record with a 3.44 career ERA. In this edition of “Inside Look,” Lester discusses everything from growing up in Washington state, his early memories of crafting his skills, joining the Cubs after two World Series title wins in Boston, his determined battle to beat cancer, and much more.

In addition, viewers are urged to check out CSN’s website, CSNChicago.com, for additional interview content never before seen on TV. Fans will also be able to watch every Inside Look guest interview online after it debuts on CSN. CSN will also re-air Inside Look with Jon Lester on the following dates/times: Tue, May 16 at 11:00 PM - Wed, May 17 at 7:00 PM - Thu, May 18 at NOON - Fri, May 19 at 5:00 PM - Sun, May 21 at 9:00 PM (on CSN+HD) - Tue, May 23 at 6:30 PM (on CSN+HD) - Wed, May 24 at 1:00 PM (on CSN+HD) - Thu, May 25 at 8:30 PM (on CSN+HD) - Tue, May 30 at 5:00 PM - Wed, May 31 at 11:30 PM (on CSN+HD) & Thu, June 1 at 7:30 PM. (Schedule subject to change)

Note the following quotes from Inside Look with Jon Lester presented by Cadillac premiering Monday, May 15 at 7:00 PM on CSN:

Lester on why winning a World Series title with the Cubs was more special than his titles with Boston:

“Well, I think just for selfish reasons, I didn't get to be a part of '04 (with the Red Sox). That's really what it came down to for me. I was a part of that organization. I'd only been there for, it was, two years, three years counting the draft, but two full seasons of baseball, but you're just entrenched in Red Sox history. When I got (to Boston), it was different for me than the guys that were already brought in. You're so entrenched in that and you feel like you're a part of it even though you're just a lonely little a baller sitting down here (waving) going 'that's awesome guys…congratulations.' You have nothing to show for it. (With the Cubs) if I didn't throw a pitch, you're part of history. You're one of...I don't know how many guys will get a ring, but let's say 30 guys, 40 guys get a ring on that team. You know what I mean? That to me, is the coolest part, to be a part of it...go down in the history books. I wanted to be a part of history. I wanted to be a part of that curse breaking team that I didn't get to be a part of before.”

Lester on overcoming life’s obstacles and his ‘never quit’ mindset:

“Obviously there's hopes and dreams...we're all human and kids at one time…always wanting to be, you know, the next, whatever. For me, growing up in Seattle it was being the next (Ken) Griffey. I wanted to be the centerfielder, robbing homers and hitting homers, so to be here, like 11 years, I still can't believe I’ve played in the big leagues (this long). You know, that for me, all the other stuff aside, just the fact that I've gotten to play. Until you're that guy that retires, you're always looking up at 'wow, this is awesome.' I've been very, very fortunate along the way and it started early with meeting a lot of really good people. Some unfortunate circumstances have kind of helped me shape things and get to the never quit and become a better baseball player, better teammate, a better study of the game. Just being young, naive and stupid and you have everything figured out, you know, you get older and stuff declines and you got to figure out a scouting report and figure out how to use information. It's been an awesome ride. I'm looking forward to kind of this second half of this contract and kind of seeing where the second half of my career takes me. Hopefully, there's a couple of more championships involved, but for me it's about those guys, about those brothers we talked about and playing with those guys. The cool part about this team is that this group will be together for pretty much the time that I'm here, so that's exciting and something I look forward to.”