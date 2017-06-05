Kris Bryant talks playing with Bryce Harper again, the next megadeal and Cubs building a super-team

This isn’t the NBA, where a few superstars can decide which teams will rise and which franchises will fall, instantly shifting a multibillion-dollar industry’s balance of power. But, yes, Kris Bryant and Bryce Harper have at least floated the idea of joining forces after the 2018 season.

Unless the Cubs and Washington Nationals collide during the next two Octobers, that would be a fascinating next chapter in a rivalry that began while they were growing up in Las Vegas, playing with and against each other. Combined, the last two National League MVPs have gotten 59 out of 60 first-place votes, setting super-agent Scott Boras up to negotiate record-shattering megadeals.

“I think we might have talked about it, just like messing around,” Bryant said Monday inside Wrigley Field’s state-of-the-art clubhouse. “Like it would be cool to play with you again.”

Bryant doesn’t do distractions or create unnecessary drama or worry about the defending World Series champs. An unflappable face of the franchise went out and blasted Dan Straily’s 90-mph fastball halfway up the left-field bleachers for his 13th homer, a two-run, first-inning shot that set the tone in a 3-1 victory over the Miami Marlins that pushed the Cubs into a first-place tie with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Bryant had heard something about Hall of Fame writer Peter Gammons appearing on WSCR-AM 670 last week to promote his Hot Stove Cool Music event with Cubs president Theo Epstein and mentioning: “I have people tell me that Bryce Harper really would prefer to play for the Cubs.” Within the same response, Gammons also quickly cautioned: “I don’t think it’s ever going to happen.”

Especially when the Cubs might need to add three legitimate starting pitchers this winter and will have to account for huge arbitration paydays for their young hitters. For Bryant – a player the Cubs drafted with the expectation that he would hit free agency after six-plus/almost seven seasons in The Show – the speculation illustrated a larger point about the organization.

“Honestly – obviously I’ve never been an outsider looking in here – but who wouldn’t want to play here?” Bryant said. “Especially now, with everything going on around here, the renovations, winning, it just seems attractive to any player. A lot of the guys that have come over from other teams are like: ‘This is unlike any other team I’ve played for.’”

That doesn’t necessarily mean Bryant – a player with a sharp business sense and an extensive off-the-field portfolio – is interested in signing a long-term extension now. Bryant confirmed Jon Heyman’s recent report on FanRag Sports that summed up the attitude inside the reigning MVP’s camp with two words: “We’re good.”

“Just take it as it comes,” Bryant said. “Nothing’s happened.”

Boras also didn’t automatically agree that Bryant’s big contract would have to wait until after Harper sets a baseline and potentially becomes baseball’s first $400 million player.

“I don’t put time clocks on this,” Boras said, pointing to Stephen Strasburg’s seven-year, $175 million commitment to the Nationals, a megadeal done roughly six months before he could have become the top pitcher on last winter’s free-agent market. “I did something with Strasburg. Everybody said: ‘Well, you have to wait for this time.’ I don’t look at it that way.

“I certainly study and understand markets. I understand revenues. I understand team needs and that kind of thing. So the time when it happens, for me, is not as relevant as whether or not the criteria for a proper evaluation is met. That’s all. That’s what you have to do.”

So Bryant will become a free agent after the 2021 season then?

“That would depend on their evaluation, wouldn’t it?” Boras said with a laugh.

The 2018 winter meetings will take place at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, where Manny Machado, Josh Donaldson, Clayton Kershaw, David Price and Dallas Keuchel are just a few headliners who could also be part of that star-studded class of free agents.

“Wow,” Bryant said. “It just adds to the whole thing. What a set-up.

“Gosh, I mean, I’m certainly going to enjoy that offseason where I’m just watching the free-for-all. Bryce seems to be the guy that is probably going to set that bar, seeing what age he’s at (24 now) and what he’s done so far. Good news for players.”

Harper becoming a partner in Bryzzo Souvenir Co. would be must-see TV, creating a different kind of fire-and-ice dynamic in Wrigleyville. But this isn’t about “want to” as much as economics and how the Cubs will prioritize needs and allocate resources for what could be a super-team.

“Like I said before, we talked about it,” Bryant said. “It would be really cool to play with him, but that’s something that they’re going to have to talk about it. Baseball’s a crazy business. You could want to play somewhere, but they might not want you, or they might not need you.”

Bryant laughed and referenced the Golden State Warriors: “(It’s not) like Kevin Durant: ‘I want to play there.’ But I would say if that were able to happen and work out like that, gosh, it would be exciting.”