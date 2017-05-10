Kyle Hendricks strong, but Cubs can't hit German Marquez in loss to Rockies

DENVER — German Marquez allowed three hits over eight innings and got his first major league hit with a two-run single in the seventh to lead the Rockies over the Cubs 3-0 on Wednesday.

Marquez had a no-hit bid going until Kris Bryant's double leading off the seventh inning. He walked Kyle Schwarber in the first and retired 16 straight before Bryant's hit to left.

The 22-year-old Marquez struck out eight by mixing in a mid-90s fastball with an assortment of breaking pitches. With two on and two outs in the seventh, Marquez broke open the game with his liner to left. The Rockies bench gave him an ovation.

Greg Holland threw a perfect ninth for his 14th save in as many chances to help the Rockies take two of three from the Cubs.

Kyle Hendricks gave up three runs — two earned — in 6 1/3 innings.

[CUBS TICKETS: Get your seats right here]

Ian Desmond hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the fourth that was set up by an error. After Nolan Arenado's one-out single, Carlos Gonzalez sent a grounder to shortstop Javier Baez, who mishandled it. Mark Reynolds drew a walk, and Desmond lifted a ball to center.

Marquez was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on April 25 to fill in for injured Jon Gray. He struggled in his first two starts at Coors Field this season, posting an 11.70 ERA.

He found his electric stuff Wednesday after a rain delay of 50 minutes at the start. It's the sixth time a Rockies pitcher has thrown at least six innings of no-hit baseball at Coors Field and first since Jorge De La Rosa on May 16, 2014, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Marquez found himself in a tight spot in the eighth with two on and one out. Manager Bud Black showed faith in him to escape and he did, too, by getting two groundouts to end the threat.