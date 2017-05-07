Chicago Cubs

Mike Montgomery ready to stretch into Cubs’ rotation if needed

By JJ STANKEVITZ May 07, 2017 7:42 PM

While the Cubs haven’t committed to how they’ll address filling Brett Anderson’s spot in the starting rotation, Mike Montgomery feels ready to start if he gets the call. 

Montgomery threw 52 pitches over 3 2/3 innings May 1 against the Philadelphia Phillies and 45 pitches over three innings against the Phillies May 4, giving him a solid runway to stretch out if he has to start against the Colorado Rockies or St. Louis Cardinals this week. 

“I feel good to go for as long as I’m keeping getting outs and feeling good,” Montgomery, who has a 1.29 ERA in 11 games, said. “I don’t really want to put a limit on something like that.”

The Cubs placed Anderson on the 10-day disabled list Sunday and recalled Justin Grimm from Triple-A Iowa, and could consider Montgomery or right-hander Eddie Butler to take Anderson's turns in the rotation. With off days on May 11 and May 15, though, the Cubs won't necessarily need a fifth starter soon. 

Montgomery was forced into Sunday night's extra-innings game against the New York Yankees, though if the Cubs need a starter Friday in St. Louis, him pitching in relief Sunday may not affect his status for that. Montgomery threw 36 pitches in two shutout innings. 

While Montgomery isn't thinking about a pitch or innings target if he does start, manager Joe Maddon figured the 27-year-old left-hander could “easily” throw 75-80 pitches given his recent workload. Montgomery threw that first extended outing this month in garbage time against the Phillies (the Cubs lost that game, 10-2), then pitched the 10th through the 12th innings in the Cubs’ 5-4 13-inning win three days later. 

That blowout loss to the Phillies fit Maddon’s explanation of how to get a reliever stretched out to start during the season: “Bad games,” he laughed. But Montgomery has done this before, briefly moving from the Seattle Mariners’ bullpen to starting rotation shortly before being traded to the Cubs last July and then for a few starts in August and September. 

Montgomery brought an urgent mentality — like the one he showed with two outs in the 10th inning of Game 7 of the World Series — to those seven starts last year, which he said helped that transition, too. 

If anything, perhaps that approach could help the Cubs’ woeful first inning ERA, which sits at 11.03 after Jon Lester allowed a run in the opening frame of Sunday night’s game against the New York Yankees. 

“I was able to take that into a starting role instead of saying, okay, it’ll take a few innings to get a feel or whatnot,” Montgomery said. “It’s, hey, I’m coming out guns blazing right away and I’m going to give them everything I got right away.”

By Patrick Mooney May 08, 2017 1:18 PM

The New York Yankees don’t do statement games in early May, not when they already have 27 World Series titles, 53 Hall of Famers in Cooperstown and zero losing seasons since the year Kris Bryant was born.

But the Yankees just swept the defending World Series champs at Wrigley Field without Masahiro Tanaka throwing a single pitch, showing that the Cubs don’t have the only blueprint or a monopoly on young talent.

A dream scenario for Major League Baseball and its TV partners – a Cubs-Yankees World Series at some point – doesn’t feel like wishful thinking anymore. The Evil Empire is rising again.

“They got a lot of things going their way,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon, who clashed with the Yankees for years in the brutal American League East while guiding the small-market Tampa Bay Rays. “They got a lot of good athletes. That’s what they were after. It’s something they knew they had to do – and they finally did it.

“It was always a wonderful battle. I worked against them when they had all the boys working over there from the mid-90s group. It looks like they’re on their way to rebuilding something like that.”

That’s what the Cubs are trying to become – the first team to successfully defend a World Series title since the Yankee dynasty that did the three-peat (1998, 1999, 2000) after winning it all in 1996.

A 16-15 start has revealed a shaky rotation, young hitters still learning on the job and a bullpen now running on fumes. But it doesn’t change the big-picture reality that the Cubs are positioned to dominate the National League Central for years to come.

A 20-9 start has shown the reloading Yankees to be ahead of schedule, the season after becoming trade-deadline sellers for the first time in a generation. The Steinbrenner family’s DNA and the business-side pressure at Yankee Stadium and on the YES Network meant there could never be the kind of five-year plan followed in Wrigleyville.

After flipping superstar closer Aroldis Chapman to the Cubs and shipping dynamic reliever Andrew Miller to the Cleveland Indians last summer, the Yankees shaped the World Series and restocked a farm system Baseball America and ESPN now rank second in the industry, with Baseball Prospectus putting nine New York prospects on its top 101.

“They weren’t a bad team by any means, but it was clear that they felt like that wasn’t their year,” Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer said. “They had two pieces (where) it was obvious they were going to get back a lot. I thought they did a brilliant job.

“They got really good talent back. And when you add that young talent to what they have already, I think they’re going to be exciting to watch for a long time.”

The Yankees play by their own rules, giving Chapman the biggest contract ever for a closer – a five-year, $86 million megadeal – at a time when they are supposed to be cutting payroll and slashing luxury taxes and ramping up for the future.

The Yankees won the weekend with Cubs backup catcher Miguel Montero having as many scoreless ninth innings as Chapman (one) and getting as many outs as Dellin Betances (three), the All-Star setup guy built like an NBA power forward at 6-foot-8, 265 pounds.

The Yankees showed guts and determination, beating the Cubs with two outs and two strikes in the ninth inning on Friday afternoon when Brett Gardner drove a Hector Rondon slider into the right-field patio deck for a three-run homer. 

The Bronx Bombers scored 11 runs on Saturday night – and forced the Cubs into scramble mode with their pitching staff this week at Coors Field – even with Aaron Judge going 0-for-5.

It’s not at the level of “Bryzzo Souvenir Co.” yet. But catcher Gary Sanchez needed only 53 games last season to blast 20 homers and finish second in the AL Rookie of the Year race. The Yankees chose Judge 30 picks after the Cubs grabbed Bryant in the 2013 draft and have watched the enormous slugger crush 13 homers through 28 games this year.

A “SportsCenter” update on Twitter noted that Judge – at 6-foot-7 and 282 pounds – is larger than 1,815 players who took an NFL snap last season.

“He’s Frank Howard all over again,” Maddon said. “(Giancarlo) Stanton and him right now are probably the two biggest, strongest guys in the game. If you make a mistake, it’s going to get hit far.”

Luis Severino – the kind of young, homegrown starter the Theo Epstein administration is still trying to develop – would have beat Jon Lester and notched a signature win on “Sunday Night Baseball” if not for the Chapman meltdown that led to nine more innings and the game ending at 1:14 Monday morning.

But this won’t be the last you’ll see of the Cubs competing against the Yankees, whether or not it actually happens this October. These are two iconic franchises with the trade chips to be dealmakers at the July 31 deadline and the financial muscle to move the monster free-agent market after the 2018 season. Imagine Bryce Harper in pinstripes or Manny Machado playing next to Gleyber Torres in The Bronx.

“Some of their youth’s not here,” Maddon said. “(Chase) Headley’s not young. (Didi) Gregorius has been around. Starlin (Castro’s) been around. (Aaron) Hicks has been around. They’re not as youthful as people are giving them credit for right now, but I think some of the youth is on the way.”

May 08, 2017 1:15 PM

Debuting Monday, May 15 at 7:00 PM CT, CSN's David Kaplan hosts an exclusive one-on-one interview with Chicago Cubs starting pitcher/three-time World Series champion JON LESTER.  Now in his 12th MLB season, Lester was instrumental in the Cubs run to their first title in 108 years as he posted a 19-5 record and a career-best 2.44 ERA w/197 strikeout's, good enough for second overall in the 2016 NL Cy Young voting.  During the 2016 MLB Postseason, Lester continued to dominate as he was named the NLCS MVP with a 1.38 ERA against the LA Dodgers, along with 16 critical K's in the team's World Series battle against Cleveland.  A four-time All-Star, Lester also earned World Series title rings with the Boston Red Sox in 2007 & 2013.  In his career up to this point, Lester has thrown over 2,000 innings, which includes over 1,900 strikeouts and a spectacular 147-85 record with a 3.44 career ERA.  In this edition of "Inside Look," Lester discusses everything from growing up in Washington state, his early memories of crafting his skills, joining the Cubs after two World Series title wins in Boston, his determined battle to beat cancer, and much more.  

Lester on why winning a World Series title with the Cubs was more special than his titles with Boston:

“Well, I think just for selfish reasons, I didn't get to be a part of '04 (with the Red Sox).  That's really what it came down to for me.  I was a part of that organization.  I'd only been there for, it was, two years, three years counting the draft, but two full seasons of baseball, but you're just entrenched in Red Sox history.  When I got (to Boston), it was different for me than the guys that were already brought in. You're so entrenched in that and you feel like you're a part of it even though you're just a lonely little a baller sitting down here (waving) going 'that's awesome guys…congratulations.'  You have nothing to show for it.  (With the Cubs) if I didn't throw a pitch, you're part of history.  You're one of...I don't know how many guys will get a ring, but let's say 30 guys, 40 guys get a ring on that team.  You know what I mean?  That to me, is the coolest part, to be a part of it...go down in the history books. I wanted to be a part of history. I wanted to be a part of that curse breaking team that I didn't get to be a part of before.”

Lester on overcoming life’s obstacles and his ‘never quit’ mindset:

“Obviously there's hopes and dreams...we're all human and kids at one time…always wanting to be, you know, the next, whatever.  For me, growing up in Seattle it was being the next (Ken) Griffey.  I wanted to be the centerfielder, robbing homers and hitting homers, so to be here, like 11 years, I still can't believe I’ve played in the big leagues (this long).  You know, that for me, all the other stuff aside, just the fact that I've gotten to play.  Until you're that guy that retires, you're always looking up at 'wow, this is awesome.'  I've been very, very fortunate along the way and it started early with meeting a lot of really good people.  Some unfortunate circumstances have kind of helped me shape things and get to the never quit and become a better baseball player, better teammate, a better study of the game.  Just being young, naive and stupid and you have everything figured out, you know, you get older and stuff declines and you got to figure out a scouting report and figure out how to use information. It's been an awesome ride. I'm looking forward to kind of this second half of this contract and kind of seeing where the second half of my career takes me.  Hopefully, there's a couple of more championships involved, but for me it's about those guys, about those brothers we talked about and playing with those guys. The cool part about this team is that this group will be together for pretty much the time that I'm here, so that's exciting and something I look forward to.”

