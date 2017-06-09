Chicago Cubs

Cubs attempting to return to normalcy with Addison Russell

By Tony Andracki June 09, 2017 1:59 PM

For now at least, the Cubs and Addison Russell are ready to move on.

Social media lit up during the Cubs-Marlins series finale Wednesday night as Russell's estranged wife, Melisa, posted an Instagram photo and called him out for infidelity. The incident took a hard left turn when a commenter claiming to be Melisa's close friend accused Russell of domestic abuse.

The Cubs got out in front of the story and told Russell to stay home from the ballpark Thursday while the 23-year-old shortstop also released a statement calling "any allegation I have abused my wife is false and hurtful."

Russell is back at Wrigley Field Friday and though he was not in the starting lineup against the Colorado Rockies, he is active and available off the bench.

There has been no indication Major League Baseball's investigation into the matter has concluded, but for now, the Cubs and Russell will try to get back to business as usual.

"We just talked to him about taking [Thursday] off," Joe Maddon said before Friday's game. "We were anticipating he would be back here today. We left it open but, 'yes, if you want to come back today if everything feels good.' 

"I talked to him last night — he sounded really good. He sounded very clear, very directed and that's a good thing. He's back. We'll utilize him as normal. He's not starting today, but I want to get a feel for his temperature today at some point.

"We're not gonna run away from the opportunity to play him... So again, it's just normal patterns. It's good to have him back. I had a great conversation and it seems to me that maybe mentally, he's in a little bit better place."

Russell was in the Cubs clubhouse Friday morning and met with the media some three hours before first pitch. He refused to discuss the off-field matter, preferring to focus on "baseball questions."

Russell refused to attribute his on-field struggles — .209 average, .626 OPS — to his issues away from the ballpark.

"There's periods of times where you're struggling, you're scuffling and sometimes you stink," Russell said. "I know that being young in the major leagues is gonna come with a lot of adversity. I'm here for a reason — it's because I'm good."

He said he has been working with Cubs hitting coach John Mallee on getting his foot down sooner and attempting to simplify things and get back to "ABC baseball."

Russell admitted spending a day away from the field was difficult given that the ballpark is his home and where he feels comfortable.

But he also seemed to welcome the opportunity to recharge mentally and get back on track in what has clearly been one of the toughest years of his life, both on and off the field.

"I think everything is a learning curve and you tackle those adversities day by day and you overcome those and it's only going to make you a better player, a better person at the end of the day," Russell said. "I'm happy that I got that day mentally to just relax.

"You just get back to your inner thoughts. What were you doing whenever you're successful is kinda like what I was thinking. You get back in those positive thoughts and I think positive things start happening."

Before the social media-induced storm Wednesday night, Russell had spent the last week-and-a-half as part of a timeshare with Javy Baez at shortstop.

The two young players were rotating starts at the position, freeing up Russell to do more work with Mallee off to the side while still getting regular game action to try to work through his struggles.

Russell was an All-Star in 2016 and is among the best defenders in baseball at any position (he's currently tied for second in baseball in Defensive Runs Saved behind only Colorado's Nolan Arenado). But he said he is all for sharing the shortstop job with Baez in an effort to help the 30-29 Cubs find their rhythm.

From the Cubs' perspective, Maddon just wants to treat Russell like normal.

"It's all I know how to do, man," Maddon said. "I really have a lot of respect for everybody that I work with. I had a good conversation with him. I don't think we should change anything about how we do interact with him right now.

"Let's just play the game today. ... If we need him, he's gonna play."

Cubs entertaining idea of rolling Mike Montgomery into six-man rotation

By Tony Andracki June 09, 2017 4:36 PM

Mike Montgomery will always be known as the guy who got the final out of the greatest baseball game ever played to secure the Cubs' first championship in 108 years.

But now he's moving onto the newest chapter of his life: Starting pitcher.

Well, for one day at least.

Montgomery got the call Friday to start in place of the injured Kyle Hendricks and gave up two runs in four innings in the Cubs' 5-3 loss to the Colorado Rockies

Montgomery threw 73 pitches in the outing, his most since his final start of the 2016 season on Sept. 15 before moving back into the bullpen.

The Cubs hope Hendricks will only have to miss the one start due to inflammation in his hand and when he returns, Joe Maddon left the door open for Montgomery to stay in the rotation.

"[Friday's start] gives him an opportunity to truly get stretched out as a starter with a different routine, a different role, that kinda stuff," Maddon said. "It will definitely give us something more to think about.

"We've been thinking about it anyway, but now this really puts it actually in the front of your mind again."

The Cubs have toyed around with the idea of going six starters for a while to ease some pressure off the rest of the rotation that endured the wear and tear of a long postseason run and pitched into November last fall.

They're also in a stretch of 30 games in 31 days, with the only off-day until July 3 coming next Thursday (June 15) in the midst of a road trip out east.

Montgomery's presence makes the idea of the Cubs going with six starters easier. 

"I believe in this young man," Maddon said. "I think he's going to be a good major-league starter. ... Now, out of necessity, we're getting a chance to stretch him out more."

The Cubs went with six starters at various points last season, inserting Adam Warren and Montgomery into the rotation to ensure the starting rotation was fresh going into the stretch run and playoffs.

When they acquired Montgomery late last July, the long-term vision for the lanky left-hander was as a starting pitcher.

But it was hard to move him into that role full-time given his success as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen. Entering Friday, Montgomery had posted a 2.52 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in 75 innings for the Cubs to go with a 3.14 ERA in 11 postseason games.

He proved his value Monday, entering the game in the sixth inning and getting the final 10 outs for his second career regular-season save.

Starting pitchers are typically extreme creatures of habit, having a specific plan for each day in between taking the ball every fifth game. 

Maddon points to Montgomery's mental makeup that makes him uniquely suited to swinging back and forth between everchanging roles. 

"He accepts it," Maddon said. "He doesn't fight it. He's a really good team member. I think people that are willing to accept his role like he has and then you go ahead and do it, you're gonna get good results.

"People that fight it are always looking for another method, another way. Sometimes that could impact or get in the way of their own success. He definitely doesn't get in the way of his own success.

"He accepts it, he understands it, he's a great team member and I think he knows deep down that his chance to start is coming. We keep telling him that and it's true. 

"But he's so valuable in that other role; it's such a hard thing to run away from. But his future is as a major-league starter, I believe."

Cubs' roller coaster season continues with third straight loss

By Tony Andracki June 09, 2017 4:35 PM

For all the distractions and potential turning points in their season as defending champions, the Cubs will wake up Saturday morning with a .500 record.

The roller coaster season continues as the Cubs went 7-2 on their last homestand before an 0-6 trip out west and then a 5-0 start to this current homestand.

But with Friday's 5-3 loss to the red-hot Colorado Rockies in front of 41,229 fans at Wrigley Field, the Cubs have now lost three straight and sit at 30-30 overall on the season.

Mike Montgomery finally got his opportunity in the rotation, filling in for the injured Kyle Hendricks and giving up only two runs over four innings, both of which came on a two-run homer by Colorado catcher Ryan Hanigan in the second inning.

Seth Frankoff - the 28-year-old right-hander who was recalled from Triple-A Iowa this week when Hendricks hit the disabled list - made his MLB debut and gave up a two-run shot to Charlie Blackmon in the fifth inning and the Rockies never looked back from there. They added an insurance run in the seventh on Nolan Arenado's two-out RBI hit off Carl Edwards Jr.

Meanwhile, the Cubs offense struggled again, picking up only three hits on the afternoon. 

They scored two runs with two outs in the first inning when Jason Heyward's single was bobbled by Blackmon in center, allowing Ben Zobrist to score from first-base.

But a Heyward RBI ground-out was the only other offense the Cubs could muster up despite nine walks and a hit-by-pitch and the Rockies' starting pitcher (German Marquez) lasting only three innings.

The Cubs threatened in the ninth against Rockies closer Greg Holland for the second straight day, this time by working three walks in a row with one out. But Ben Zobrist popped out to shallow left and Jason Heyward struck out and chucked his bat toward the Cubs dugout in frustration.

The Cubs send Eddie Butler to the mound Saturday in an effort to halt the losing streak.

