Cubs entertaining idea of rolling Mike Montgomery into six-man rotation

Mike Montgomery will always be known as the guy who got the final out of the greatest baseball game ever played to secure the Cubs' first championship in 108 years.

But now he's moving onto the newest chapter of his life: Starting pitcher.

Well, for one day at least.

Montgomery got the call Friday to start in place of the injured Kyle Hendricks and gave up two runs in four innings in the Cubs' 5-3 loss to the Colorado Rockies.

Montgomery threw 73 pitches in the outing, his most since his final start of the 2016 season on Sept. 15 before moving back into the bullpen.

The Cubs hope Hendricks will only have to miss the one start due to inflammation in his hand and when he returns, Joe Maddon left the door open for Montgomery to stay in the rotation.

"[Friday's start] gives him an opportunity to truly get stretched out as a starter with a different routine, a different role, that kinda stuff," Maddon said. "It will definitely give us something more to think about.

"We've been thinking about it anyway, but now this really puts it actually in the front of your mind again."

The Cubs have toyed around with the idea of going six starters for a while to ease some pressure off the rest of the rotation that endured the wear and tear of a long postseason run and pitched into November last fall.

They're also in a stretch of 30 games in 31 days, with the only off-day until July 3 coming next Thursday (June 15) in the midst of a road trip out east.

Montgomery's presence makes the idea of the Cubs going with six starters easier.

"I believe in this young man," Maddon said. "I think he's going to be a good major-league starter. ... Now, out of necessity, we're getting a chance to stretch him out more."

The Cubs went with six starters at various points last season, inserting Adam Warren and Montgomery into the rotation to ensure the starting rotation was fresh going into the stretch run and playoffs.

When they acquired Montgomery late last July, the long-term vision for the lanky left-hander was as a starting pitcher.

But it was hard to move him into that role full-time given his success as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen. Entering Friday, Montgomery had posted a 2.52 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in 75 innings for the Cubs to go with a 3.14 ERA in 11 postseason games.

He proved his value Monday, entering the game in the sixth inning and getting the final 10 outs for his second career regular-season save.

Starting pitchers are typically extreme creatures of habit, having a specific plan for each day in between taking the ball every fifth game.

Maddon points to Montgomery's mental makeup that makes him uniquely suited to swinging back and forth between everchanging roles.

"He accepts it," Maddon said. "He doesn't fight it. He's a really good team member. I think people that are willing to accept his role like he has and then you go ahead and do it, you're gonna get good results.

"People that fight it are always looking for another method, another way. Sometimes that could impact or get in the way of their own success. He definitely doesn't get in the way of his own success.

"He accepts it, he understands it, he's a great team member and I think he knows deep down that his chance to start is coming. We keep telling him that and it's true.

"But he's so valuable in that other role; it's such a hard thing to run away from. But his future is as a major-league starter, I believe."