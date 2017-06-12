Starlin Castro is fulfilling his potential as a star in New York

Starlin Castro didn't get a World Series ring last month, watching as two of his current teammates — Aroldis Chapman and Adam Warren — each accepted their jewelry from the Cubs.

Castro's return to Chicago's North Side was somewhat muted/overshadowed by Chapman's return, but make no mistake, it was absolutely a signature moment in both Cubs franchise history and Castro's own personal story arc.

It's only been a year and a half since the Cubs dealt Castro to the Yankees to clear room for Ben Zobrist and help transform the eventual World Series-winning lineup.

Clearly, it had to be difficult for Castro to watch all his former teammates win it all immediately after he traded Chicago pinstripes for New York pinstripes. But Castro's career has absolutely taken off since that move.

In 211 games with the Yankees, Castro is hitting .287 with a .781 OPS, a tick above the .281 average and .725 OPS he posted in six season with the Cubs.

He set a new career high with 21 homers in 2016 and looks well on his way to surpass that in 2017 with 12 longballs through the first 60 games. He's gone deep in three straight games, putting him on pace for 32 homers.

After a huge weekend series and currently riding a six-game hitting streak, here is the season Castro is on pace for in his age-27 season:

.325 AVG

.360 OBP

.531 SLG

.891 OPS

213 hits

124 runs

32 doubles

3 triples

32 homers

111 RBI

To put that in perspective, Castro would be the Cubs team leader in nearly every category if he was still in Chicago. Kris Bryant has more doubles, homers, a higher on-base percentage and OPS, but Castro has 20 more hits and 14 more RBI than Bryant and his slugging percentage is only one point lower than the reigning NL MVP's.

You have to take into account the team factor, of course. The Yankees have been one of baseball's biggest surprises this season and entered play Monday with the most runs in the game while the Cubs sit at .500 entering play Monday against New York's other team (the Mets).

But Castro has been a huge part of the Yankees' success, spending almost half his time (29 games) in the cleanup spot in the order, providing protection for phenom Aaron Judge.

[RELATED - Anthony Rizzo's zigging while the rest of the MLB zags]

So what's changed with the former face of the Cubs? How has he developed into one of the game's best hitters through the first two-and-a-half months of the season?

"I’ve gotten more comfortable here, and it feels very natural,” Castro said over the weekend, according to the NY Post. “I just have done some different things in my approach. I just go out there and try not to chase too many pitches, and just wait on the pitches that I can hit.

"It’s not gonna be perfect all the time. You’re gonna chase sometimes, but the less you chase, the more you create opportunities for pitches that you can hit.

“I don’t try and do too much up there. I don’t go up there trying to hit a home run every at-bat. I try to stay close, and to the middle of the field, and keep the same approach every at-bat.”

Not bad for a guy who was called a "hit-chaser" at one point in his Cubs career.