Starlin Castro is fulfilling his potential as a star in New York

Starlin Castro is fulfilling his potential as a star in New York

By Tony Andracki June 12, 2017 1:12 PM

Starlin Castro didn't get a World Series ring last month, watching as two of his current teammates — Aroldis Chapman and Adam Warren — each accepted their jewelry from the Cubs.

Castro's return to Chicago's North Side was somewhat muted/overshadowed by Chapman's return, but make no mistake, it was absolutely a signature moment in both Cubs franchise history and Castro's own personal story arc.

It's only been a year and a half since the Cubs dealt Castro to the Yankees to clear room for Ben Zobrist and help transform the eventual World Series-winning lineup.

Clearly, it had to be difficult for Castro to watch all his former teammates win it all immediately after he traded Chicago pinstripes for New York pinstripes. But Castro's career has absolutely taken off since that move.

In 211 games with the Yankees, Castro is hitting .287 with a .781 OPS, a tick above the .281 average and .725 OPS he posted in six season with the Cubs.

He set a new career high with 21 homers in 2016 and looks well on his way to surpass that in 2017 with 12 longballs through the first 60 games. He's gone deep in three straight games, putting him on pace for 32 homers.

After a huge weekend series and currently riding a six-game hitting streak, here is the season Castro is on pace for in his age-27 season:

.325 AVG
.360 OBP
.531 SLG
.891 OPS
213 hits
124 runs
32 doubles
3 triples
32 homers
111 RBI

To put that in perspective, Castro would be the Cubs team leader in nearly every category if he was still in Chicago. Kris Bryant has more doubles, homers, a higher on-base percentage and OPS, but Castro has 20 more hits and 14 more RBI than Bryant and his slugging percentage is only one point lower than the reigning NL MVP's.

You have to take into account the team factor, of course. The Yankees have been one of baseball's biggest surprises this season and entered play Monday with the most runs in the game while the Cubs sit at .500 entering play Monday against New York's other team (the Mets).

But Castro has been a huge part of the Yankees' success, spending almost half his time (29 games) in the cleanup spot in the order, providing protection for phenom Aaron Judge.

So what's changed with the former face of the Cubs? How has he developed into one of the game's best hitters through the first two-and-a-half months of the season?

"I’ve gotten more comfortable here, and it feels very natural,” Castro said over the weekend, according to the NY Post. “I just have done some different things in my approach. I just go out there and try not to chase too many pitches, and just wait on the pitches that I can hit. 

"It’s not gonna be perfect all the time. You’re gonna chase sometimes, but the less you chase, the more you create opportunities for pitches that you can hit.

“I don’t try and do too much up there. I don’t go up there trying to hit a home run every at-bat. I try to stay close, and to the middle of the field, and keep the same approach every at-bat.”

Not bad for a guy who was called a "hit-chaser" at one point in his Cubs career.

SportsTalk Live Podcast: Should Cubs fans be worried?

SportsTalk Live Podcast: Should Cubs fans be worried?

By CSN Staff June 12, 2017 6:28 PM

David Haugh (Chicago Tribune), Danny Parkins (670 The Score) and KC Johnson (Chicago Tribune) join Kap on the panel.  The Cubs finally get a win over the Rockies, but how concerned should fans be about this team’s struggles?

The Bulls offseason continues. KC discusses if we’ll see any matter changes heading into next season. 

Plus is the pressure on the Warriors to close out the Cavaliers in Game 5?  And is the Penguins’ back-to-back championship more impressive than the Blackhawks’ 3 Cups in 6 years?

Take a listen to the latest episode below:

Is Jon Jay the answer to the Cubs' leadoff woes?

Is Jon Jay the answer to the Cubs' leadoff woes?

By Tony Andracki June 12, 2017 2:29 PM

Offensive issues have plagued the Cubs all season and Joe Maddon's solution to the problem might already be in the clubhouse.

For now, at least.

Maddon wrote out the Cubs' lineup for the second straight day with Jon Jay atop the order, this time against Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom:

Both Kyle Schwarber and Ian Happ — who have combined to fill the role of leadoff hitter for much of the season — remain on the bench. It's Schwarber's second straight day off and Happ's third.

Jay ignited an immediate — and much-needed — rally for the Cubs in the first inning Sunday, leading off with a single and scoring two batters later on Anthony Rizzo's double. Jay later added a double and is hitting .298 with a .383 on-base percentage on the season.

The 32-year-old veteran has plenty of experience leading off dating back to his days with the St. Louis Cardinals, posting a .280 average and .342 OBP in 179 starts at that spot.

The Cubs enter the series with the Mets 31-31 and despite a dip in pitching and defense compared to a year ago, Maddon pointed to the team's inconsistent offense as the major issue this season.

The leadoff spot is a huge reason why.

Out of 30 MLB teams, Cubs leadoff hitters rank 24th in runs scored (34), seven below the league average. That's a far cry from 2016 (ranked fifth) and 2015 (third) when Dexter Fowler was the team's primary tablesetter.

The 2017 Cubs rank 28th with a .212 average out of the top spot, 38 points below the NL average (.260). They come in at 24th with a .311 OBP.

Jay may be the best fit for the leadoff position on the Cubs' current 25-man roster, but he's also probably only a short-term solution. It's hard to envision a scenario in which he continually steals starts away from Happ and/or Schwarber if both young hitters remain in the big leagues.

Schwarber is still only hitting .171 on the season, but he hit a couple big homers on the Cubs' recent homestand and is walking at an elite rate (13.7 percent of the time).

Happ is currently mired in an 0-for-12 slump with six strikeouts in that span. His average is down to .207 and OPS at .784 after a blazing-hot start to his big-league career.

Ben Zobrist would be another potential leadoff option, but Maddon likes him providing protection to Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo (which Zobrist did to perfection Sunday with a three-run homer in the first inning).

Maddon also likes employing Jay as a "sixth man," coming off the bench at the most opportune time in the game.

But for right now, at least, it appears Jay's biggest impact on the Cubs is taking his professional at-bats out of the leadoff spot.

