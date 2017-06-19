MLB Power Rankings: Crazy week leads to shake-up

MLB Power Rankings - Week 11

MLB Power Rankings - Week 11

A crazy week of MLB action led to a major shake-up atop the power rankings while the Cubs and White Sox are on the cusp of soaring up the list.

30. Philadelphia Phillies

30. Philadelphia Phillies

They're now 24 games under .500 and more than half the season remains. Yikes.

Last week: 30

29. San Francisco Giants

29. San Francisco Giants

Six-game losing streak has them sinking below Padres. And Giants just found out they'll be without Hunter Strickland all week as his suspension for hitting Bryce Harper is finally upheld.

Last week: 28

28. San Diego Padres

28. San Diego Padres

They still have the worst run differential in baseball, but are 12-11 in their last 23 games.

Last week: 29

27. Cincinnati Reds

27. Cincinnati Reds

They started out June with a 5-2 record but have since dropped nine straight.

Last week: 20

26. Oakland A's

26. Oakland A's

Four-game winning streak doesn't mask the worst run differential in the AL.

Last week: 27

25. Miami Marlins

25. Miami Marlins

Christian Yelich seems to be showing signs of life lately, which would completely transform that lineup.

Last week: 24

24. Pittsburgh Pirates

24. Pittsburgh Pirates

How far will they fall when Andrew McCutchen is traded? Should they deal away Gerrit Cole, too?

Last week: 22

23. Atlanta Braves

23. Atlanta Braves

Matt Adams with the Braves: .299/.356/.636 PLUS 9 HR, 25 RBI in only 27 games.

Last week: 25

22. New York Mets

22. New York Mets

On the injury front, this has gotta be the most unlucky stretch a team has ever faced in a couple-year span.

Last week: 21

21. Chicago White Sox

21. Chicago White Sox

They surprisingly have a +4 run differential.

Last week: 26

20. St. Louis Cardinals

20. St. Louis Cardinals

They're capable of getting hot, but that's looking less and less like a realistic possibility now.

Last week: 17

19. Kansas City Royals

19. Kansas City Royals

They've won 7 of 10 but still have a -33 run differential.

Last week: 23

18. Detroit Tigers

18. Detroit Tigers

Is it time to become sellers?

Last week: 19

17. Seattle Mariners

17. Seattle Mariners

James Paxton does not look like the same guy who was dominating before he went on the disabled list.

Last week: 18

16. Los Angeles Angels

16. Los Angeles Angels

Keeping their heads above water without Mike Trout, though baseball's best player is reportedly traveling with the team and may begin workouts soon.

Last week: 16

15. Baltimore Orioles

15. Baltimore Orioles

It hasn’t been a pretty month for the O’s, but they still remain 4.5 games back from the division lead.

Last week: 13

14. Toronto Blue Jays

14. Toronto Blue Jays

Starting to look more and more like a playoff team.

Last week: 14

13. Minnesota Twins

13. Minnesota Twins

Is Royce Lewis ready to be called up yet? Or…

Last week: 10

12. Chicago Cubs

12. Chicago Cubs

Maybe they should've just started the season with Anthony Rizzo at the leadoff spot instead of Kyle Schwarber?

Last week: 12

11. Texas Rangers

11. Texas Rangers

If Tyson Ross can regain his form, that would be a HUGE boost to this team.

Last week: 15

10. Tampa Bay Rays

10. Tampa Bay Rays

On the cusp of a playoff team, would they really be bold enough to trade away Chris Archer?

Last week: 11

9. Milwaukee Brewers

9. Milwaukee Brewers

It's the third week of June and the Brew Crew is still hangin' around.

Last week: 9

8. Boston Red Sox

8. Boston Red Sox

Hopefully they don’t lose Dustin Pedroia for too long.

Last week: 7

7. Cleveland Indians

7. Cleveland Indians

Indians make a huge statement to take control of the AL Central. Are they there to stay? 

Last week: 8

6. New York Yankees

6. New York Yankees

Went 1-6 on their west coast road trip. At least they return home with Chappy back in the bullpen.  

Last week: 3

5. Washington Nationals

5. Washington Nationals

Trea Turner is looking a lot more like the 2016 version, which makes this lineup in near-Rockies territory.

Last week: 4

4. Los Angeles Dodgers

4. Los Angeles Dodgers

One of the hottest teams in baseball, despite the fact Rich Hill has produced almost nothing between blisters and ineffectiveness.

Last week: 5

3. Arizona Diamondbacks

3. Arizona Diamondbacks

Paul Goldschmidt is having a season for the ages.

Last week: 6

2. Colorado Rockies

2. Colorado Rockies

Nolan Arenado is good. #analysis

Last week: 2

1. Houston Astros

1. Houston Astros

Still the top dogs despite going 2-4 the last week.

Last week: 1

