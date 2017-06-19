MLB Power Rankings: Crazy week leads to shake-up
MLB Power Rankings - Week 11
A crazy week of MLB action led to a major shake-up atop the power rankings while the Cubs and White Sox are on the cusp of soaring up the list.
30. Philadelphia Phillies
They're now 24 games under .500 and more than half the season remains. Yikes.
Last week: 30
29. San Francisco Giants
Six-game losing streak has them sinking below Padres. And Giants just found out they'll be without Hunter Strickland all week as his suspension for hitting Bryce Harper is finally upheld.
Last week: 28
28. San Diego Padres
They still have the worst run differential in baseball, but are 12-11 in their last 23 games.
Last week: 29
27. Cincinnati Reds
They started out June with a 5-2 record but have since dropped nine straight.
Last week: 20
26. Oakland A's
Four-game winning streak doesn't mask the worst run differential in the AL.
Last week: 27
25. Miami Marlins
Christian Yelich seems to be showing signs of life lately, which would completely transform that lineup.
Last week: 24
24. Pittsburgh Pirates
How far will they fall when Andrew McCutchen is traded? Should they deal away Gerrit Cole, too?
Last week: 22
23. Atlanta Braves
Matt Adams with the Braves: .299/.356/.636 PLUS 9 HR, 25 RBI in only 27 games.
Last week: 25
22. New York Mets
On the injury front, this has gotta be the most unlucky stretch a team has ever faced in a couple-year span.
Last week: 21
21. Chicago White Sox
They surprisingly have a +4 run differential.
Last week: 26
20. St. Louis Cardinals
They're capable of getting hot, but that's looking less and less like a realistic possibility now.
Last week: 17
19. Kansas City Royals
They've won 7 of 10 but still have a -33 run differential.
Last week: 23
18. Detroit Tigers
Is it time to become sellers?
Last week: 19
17. Seattle Mariners
James Paxton does not look like the same guy who was dominating before he went on the disabled list.
Last week: 18
16. Los Angeles Angels
Keeping their heads above water without Mike Trout, though baseball's best player is reportedly traveling with the team and may begin workouts soon.
Last week: 16
15. Baltimore Orioles
It hasn’t been a pretty month for the O’s, but they still remain 4.5 games back from the division lead.
Last week: 13
14. Toronto Blue Jays
Starting to look more and more like a playoff team.
Last week: 14
13. Minnesota Twins
Is Royce Lewis ready to be called up yet? Or…
Last week: 10
12. Chicago Cubs
Maybe they should've just started the season with Anthony Rizzo at the leadoff spot instead of Kyle Schwarber?
Last week: 12
11. Texas Rangers
If Tyson Ross can regain his form, that would be a HUGE boost to this team.
Last week: 15
10. Tampa Bay Rays
On the cusp of a playoff team, would they really be bold enough to trade away Chris Archer?
Last week: 11
9. Milwaukee Brewers
It's the third week of June and the Brew Crew is still hangin' around.
Last week: 9
8. Boston Red Sox
Hopefully they don’t lose Dustin Pedroia for too long.
Last week: 7
7. Cleveland Indians
Indians make a huge statement to take control of the AL Central. Are they there to stay?
Last week: 8
6. New York Yankees
Went 1-6 on their west coast road trip. At least they return home with Chappy back in the bullpen.
Last week: 3
5. Washington Nationals
Trea Turner is looking a lot more like the 2016 version, which makes this lineup in near-Rockies territory.
Last week: 4
4. Los Angeles Dodgers
One of the hottest teams in baseball, despite the fact Rich Hill has produced almost nothing between blisters and ineffectiveness.
Last week: 5
3. Arizona Diamondbacks
Paul Goldschmidt is having a season for the ages.
Last week: 6
2. Colorado Rockies
Nolan Arenado is good. #analysis
Last week: 2
1. Houston Astros
Still the top dogs despite going 2-4 the last week.
Last week: 1