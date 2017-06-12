MLB Power Rankings: Cubs coaster rolls on

/
MLB Power Rankings - Week 10

MLB Power Rankings - Week 10

The up-and-down seasons continue for the reigning league champs (Cubs and Indians) and in the mean time, a new crop of powerhouse teams are emerging. Tony Andracki and Paul Roumeliotis run down the Week 10 MLB Power Rankings.

Read More
30. Philadelphia Phillies

30. Philadelphia Phillies

The good news: Odubel Herrera continues to hit. The bad news: Cesar Hernandez just hit...the DL.

Last week: 30

Read More
29. San Diego Padres

29. San Diego Padres

They're actually losing ground on the quest for the 2018 No. 1 draft pick.

Last week: 29

Read More
28. San Francisco Giants

28. San Francisco Giants

Madison Bumgarner is throwing off a mound again. But it won't help the Giants turn their season around.

Last week: 27

Read More
27. Oakland A's

27. Oakland A's

Blow. It. Up. 

Last week: 28

Read More
26. Chicago White Sox

26. Chicago White Sox

Todd Frazier is starting to turn things around. In his last eight games, the slugger has three homers, eight RBIs and is batting .448/.515/.862.

Last week: 23

Read More
25. Atlanta Braves

25. Atlanta Braves

End what began as a pretty good week on a three-game losing streak.

Last week: 26

Read More
24. Miami Marlins

24. Miami Marlins

When will Christian Yelich start hitting like he's capable of?

Last week: 22

Read More
23. Kansas City Royals

23. Kansas City Royals

Is the offense finally turning the corner?

Last week: 25

Read More
22. Pittsburgh Pirates

22. Pittsburgh Pirates

Just what this Pirates season needed: A closer change.

Last week: 17

Read More
21. New York Mets

21. New York Mets

They have a huge opportunity this week to get back on the road to contention as Cubs come to town. 

Last week: 24

Read More
20. Cincinnati Reds

20. Cincinnati Reds

Scooter Gennett has gotta be the least-likely guy ever to hit four homers in a game, right?

Last week: 20

Read More
19. Detroit Tigers

19. Detroit Tigers

Justin Upton is on a tear. In his last 10 games, the 29-year-old is hitting .410/.439/.821 with four homers and 17 RBIs.

Last week: 19

Read More
18. Seattle Mariners

18. Seattle Mariners

Mitch Haniger is back, and more reinforcements will soon be on the way.

Last week: 18

Read More
17. St. Louis Cardinals

17. St. Louis Cardinals

Getting rid of Jhonny Peralta will totally solve all the Cardinals' problems. *sarcasm font*

Last week: 13

Read More
16. Los Angeles Angels

16. Los Angeles Angels

Cameron Maybin is doing his best to fill Mike Trout’s duties. He stole four bases in his return from the DL, and now has an AL-lead 17 on the season.

Last week: 21

Read More
15. Texas Rangers

15. Texas Rangers

After sweeping the Nationals on the road, are the Rangers headed in the right direction?

Last week: 16

Read More
14. Toronto Blue Jays

14. Toronto Blue Jays

How loaded is the AL East? The Blue Jays are last in their division but are 1.5 games out of a wild card spot.

Last week: 14

Read More
13. Baltimore Orioles

13. Baltimore Orioles

Falling apart? The O’s have lost nine straight road games and 20 of their last 29 regular season games.

Last week: 10

Read More
12. Chicago Cubs

12. Chicago Cubs

They're about to play 17 of 20 away from Wrigley Field, so they better learn to win on the road in a hurry.

Last week: 11

Read More
11. Tampa Bay Rays

11. Tampa Bay Rays

A big day – and week – for the Rays, who possess three of the top 40 draft picks.

Last week: 15

Read More
10. Minnesota Twins

10. Minnesota Twins

Ervin Santana is still dealing, the Twins still lead the division, and they have the first overall pick in the draft.

Last week: 12

Read More
9. Milwaukee Brewers

9. Milwaukee Brewers

Corey Knebel is well on his way to becoming one of the top closers in the game.

Last week: 9

Read More
8. Cleveland Indians

8. Cleveland Indians

Can this team be any more inconsistent?

Last week: 8

Read More
7. Boston Red Sox

7. Boston Red Sox

David Price has had better weeks.

Last week: 7

Read More
6. Arizona Diamondbacks

6. Arizona Diamondbacks

Jake Lamb may be turning into the game's most underrated slugger.

Last week: 6

Read More
5. Los Angeles Dodgers

5. Los Angeles Dodgers

Cody Bellinger will not turn down.

Last week: 3

Read More
4. Washington Nationals

4. Washington Nationals

That bullpen cannot stay healthy...or effective.

Last week: 2

Read More
3. New York Yankees

3. New York Yankees

A big weekend improved the Yankees run differential to plus-115, which leads the majors.

Last week: 4

Read More
2. Colorado Rockies

2. Colorado Rockies

They came into Wrigley and pitched their butts off, proving they're more than just a thumping lineup.

Last week: 5

Read More
1. Houston Astros

1. Houston Astros

If there’s any team that could afford a bad week, it’s the Astros.

1. Houston Astros

Read More

More Slideshows

sample MLB Power Rankings - The Cubs are back...again
sample 2017 MLB Power Rankings: Week 8
sample 2017 MLB Power Rankings: Week 7
sample 2017 MLB Power Rankings: Week 6
sample 2017 MLB Power Rankings: Week 5
sample Joe Maddon agrees to exclusive multi-year deal with Winnebago
sample 2017 MLB Power Rankings: Week 4
sample 2017 MLB Power Rankings: Week 3
sample 2017 MLB Power Rankings: Week 2
sample 2017 MLB Power Rankings: Week 1