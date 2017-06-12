MLB Power Rankings: Cubs coaster rolls on
The up-and-down seasons continue for the reigning league champs (Cubs and Indians) and in the mean time, a new crop of powerhouse teams are emerging. Tony Andracki and Paul Roumeliotis run down the Week 10 MLB Power Rankings.
30. Philadelphia Phillies
The good news: Odubel Herrera continues to hit. The bad news: Cesar Hernandez just hit...the DL.
Last week: 30
29. San Diego Padres
They're actually losing ground on the quest for the 2018 No. 1 draft pick.
Last week: 29
28. San Francisco Giants
Madison Bumgarner is throwing off a mound again. But it won't help the Giants turn their season around.
Last week: 27
27. Oakland A's
Blow. It. Up.
Last week: 28
26. Chicago White Sox
Todd Frazier is starting to turn things around. In his last eight games, the slugger has three homers, eight RBIs and is batting .448/.515/.862.
Last week: 23
25. Atlanta Braves
End what began as a pretty good week on a three-game losing streak.
Last week: 26
24. Miami Marlins
When will Christian Yelich start hitting like he's capable of?
Last week: 22
23. Kansas City Royals
Is the offense finally turning the corner?
Last week: 25
22. Pittsburgh Pirates
Just what this Pirates season needed: A closer change.
Last week: 17
21. New York Mets
They have a huge opportunity this week to get back on the road to contention as Cubs come to town.
Last week: 24
20. Cincinnati Reds
Scooter Gennett has gotta be the least-likely guy ever to hit four homers in a game, right?
Last week: 20
19. Detroit Tigers
Justin Upton is on a tear. In his last 10 games, the 29-year-old is hitting .410/.439/.821 with four homers and 17 RBIs.
Last week: 19
18. Seattle Mariners
Mitch Haniger is back, and more reinforcements will soon be on the way.
Last week: 18
17. St. Louis Cardinals
Getting rid of Jhonny Peralta will totally solve all the Cardinals' problems. *sarcasm font*
Last week: 13
16. Los Angeles Angels
Cameron Maybin is doing his best to fill Mike Trout’s duties. He stole four bases in his return from the DL, and now has an AL-lead 17 on the season.
Last week: 21
15. Texas Rangers
After sweeping the Nationals on the road, are the Rangers headed in the right direction?
Last week: 16
14. Toronto Blue Jays
How loaded is the AL East? The Blue Jays are last in their division but are 1.5 games out of a wild card spot.
Last week: 14
13. Baltimore Orioles
Falling apart? The O’s have lost nine straight road games and 20 of their last 29 regular season games.
Last week: 10
12. Chicago Cubs
They're about to play 17 of 20 away from Wrigley Field, so they better learn to win on the road in a hurry.
Last week: 11
11. Tampa Bay Rays
A big day – and week – for the Rays, who possess three of the top 40 draft picks.
Last week: 15
10. Minnesota Twins
Ervin Santana is still dealing, the Twins still lead the division, and they have the first overall pick in the draft.
Last week: 12
9. Milwaukee Brewers
Corey Knebel is well on his way to becoming one of the top closers in the game.
Last week: 9
8. Cleveland Indians
Can this team be any more inconsistent?
Last week: 8
7. Boston Red Sox
David Price has had better weeks.
Last week: 7
6. Arizona Diamondbacks
Jake Lamb may be turning into the game's most underrated slugger.
Last week: 6
5. Los Angeles Dodgers
Cody Bellinger will not turn down.
Last week: 3
4. Washington Nationals
That bullpen cannot stay healthy...or effective.
Last week: 2
3. New York Yankees
A big weekend improved the Yankees run differential to plus-115, which leads the majors.
Last week: 4
2. Colorado Rockies
They came into Wrigley and pitched their butts off, proving they're more than just a thumping lineup.
Last week: 5
1. Houston Astros
If there’s any team that could afford a bad week, it’s the Astros.
