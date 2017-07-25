MLB Power Rankings: Cubs on a roll; White Sox tank mode in full effect

By CSN Staff
/
MLB Power Rankings - Week 16

MLB Power Rankings - Week 16

The Cubs are on a roll since the All-Star Break. Can they keep it up? Plus, the White Sox tank mode is in full effect.

30. Philadelphia Phillies

Where will Pat Neshek end up?

(Last week: 30)

29. San Diego Padres

Anyone else feel for Travis Wood? A little bit?

(Last week: 29)

28. San Francisco Giants

Pablo Sandoval, here to the rescue!

(Last week: 28)

27. Chicago White Sox

Tank mode is in full effect, and the Yoan Moncada era is among us.

(Last week: 27)

26. Cincinnati Reds

Since the All-Star break, the Reds have scored only 21 runs, tied for worst in the NL.

(Last week: 26)

25. Oakland A's

The more they trade, the better.

(Last week: 25)

24. Miami Marlins

Planning to keep their core pieces...for now.

(Last week: 24)

23. Detroit Tigers

Has Justin Verlander played his final game with the Tigers?

(Last week: 23)

22. New York Mets

Jacob DeGrom can't be stopped.

(Last week: 22)

21. Toronto Blue Jays

How rough does their historically bad start to the season look right now?

(Last week: 20)

20. Baltimore Orioles

The offense has come alive, but starting pitching still needs help.

(Last week: 21)

19. Pittsburgh Pirates

Looking like a totally different team than a few weeks ago.

(Last week: 19)

18. Los Angeles Angels

Just thinking about what the return would be if the Angels shocked the world and traded Mike Trout.

(Last week: 18)

17. Atlanta Braves

This team went from "rebuild" before that start of the season to "let's try and acquire Sonny Gray" at the deadline. Impressive to say the least.

(Last week: 17)

16. St. Louis Cardinals

To no one's surprise, they're gonna need to make a splash to compete for the division.

(Last week: 16)

15. Minnesota Twins

Bolstering their starting rotation with the acquisition of Jaime Garcia.

(Last week: 15)

14. Seattle Mariners

If only the Mariners had four more James Paxton's.

(Last week: 13)

13. Texas Rangers

Will the Rangers pull the trigger on a Yu Darvish deal?

(Last week: 12)

12. Kansas City Royals

Royals are making some noise on what could be the final season with their main core.

(Last week: 14)

11. Tampa Bay Rays

In a tight AL East, this is an important week for the Rays against two division opponents.

(Last week: 9)

10. Chicago Cubs

Willson Contreras, the 'f------ Energizer Bunny,' has willed the Cubs back into the first place hunt.

(Last week: 11)

9. Cleveland Indians

If Francisco Lindor's walk-off homer was the end of his slump, watch out for the Tribe. (Last week: 10)

8. New York Yankees

Aaron Judge's first homer since the HR Derby may not have landed yet.

(Last week: 8)

7. Milwaukee Brewers

Can the Brewers pull of a major trade deadine deal? Because the Cubs are coming.

(Last week: 7)

6. Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox have a week to decide if prospect Rafael Devers can prevent management from trading for a third baseman.

(Last week: 6)

5. Arizona Diamondbacks

One of baseball's best hitting teams got a lot better with JD Martinez.

(Last week: 5)

4. Colorado Rockies

Is Nolan Arenado human?

(Last week: 4)

3. Washington Nationals

Stephen Strasburg's injury could force the Nats to pursue Sonny Gray.

(Last week: 3)

2. Houston Astros

Has Jose Altuve become the new favorite for MVP?

(Last week: 2)

1. Los Angeles Dodgers

Will Dodgers make a move at the deadline to have insurance for Clayton Kershaw?

(Last week: 1)

