MLB Power Rankings: Cubs on a roll; White Sox tank mode in full effect
MLB Power Rankings - Week 16
The Cubs are on a roll since the All-Star Break. Can they keep it up? Plus, the White Sox tank mode is in full effect.
30. Philadelphia Phillies
Where will Pat Neshek end up?
(Last week: 30)
29. San Diego Padres
Anyone else feel for Travis Wood? A little bit?
(Last week: 29)
28. San Francisco Giants
Pablo Sandoval, here to the rescue!
(Last week: 28)
27. Chicago White Sox
Tank mode is in full effect, and the Yoan Moncada era is among us.
(Last week: 27)
26. Cincinnati Reds
Since the All-Star break, the Reds have scored only 21 runs, tied for worst in the NL.
(Last week: 26)
25. Oakland A's
The more they trade, the better.
(Last week: 25)
24. Miami Marlins
Planning to keep their core pieces...for now.
(Last week: 24)
23. Detroit Tigers
Has Justin Verlander played his final game with the Tigers?
(Last week: 23)
22. New York Mets
Jacob DeGrom can't be stopped.
(Last week: 22)
21. Toronto Blue Jays
How rough does their historically bad start to the season look right now?
(Last week: 20)
20. Baltimore Orioles
The offense has come alive, but starting pitching still needs help.
(Last week: 21)
19. Pittsburgh Pirates
Looking like a totally different team than a few weeks ago.
(Last week: 19)
18. Los Angeles Angels
Just thinking about what the return would be if the Angels shocked the world and traded Mike Trout.
(Last week: 18)
17. Atlanta Braves
This team went from "rebuild" before that start of the season to "let's try and acquire Sonny Gray" at the deadline. Impressive to say the least.
(Last week: 17)
16. St. Louis Cardinals
To no one's surprise, they're gonna need to make a splash to compete for the division.
(Last week: 16)
15. Minnesota Twins
Bolstering their starting rotation with the acquisition of Jaime Garcia.
(Last week: 15)
14. Seattle Mariners
If only the Mariners had four more James Paxton's.
(Last week: 13)
13. Texas Rangers
Will the Rangers pull the trigger on a Yu Darvish deal?
(Last week: 12)
12. Kansas City Royals
Royals are making some noise on what could be the final season with their main core.
(Last week: 14)
11. Tampa Bay Rays
In a tight AL East, this is an important week for the Rays against two division opponents.
(Last week: 9)
10. Chicago Cubs
Willson Contreras, the 'f------ Energizer Bunny,' has willed the Cubs back into the first place hunt.
(Last week: 11)
9. Cleveland Indians
If Francisco Lindor's walk-off homer was the end of his slump, watch out for the Tribe. (Last week: 10)
8. New York Yankees
Aaron Judge's first homer since the HR Derby may not have landed yet.
(Last week: 8)
7. Milwaukee Brewers
Can the Brewers pull of a major trade deadine deal? Because the Cubs are coming.
(Last week: 7)
6. Boston Red Sox
The Red Sox have a week to decide if prospect Rafael Devers can prevent management from trading for a third baseman.
(Last week: 6)
5. Arizona Diamondbacks
One of baseball's best hitting teams got a lot better with JD Martinez.
(Last week: 5)
4. Colorado Rockies
Is Nolan Arenado human?
(Last week: 4)
3. Washington Nationals
Stephen Strasburg's injury could force the Nats to pursue Sonny Gray.
(Last week: 3)
2. Houston Astros
Has Jose Altuve become the new favorite for MVP?
(Last week: 2)
1. Los Angeles Dodgers
Will Dodgers make a move at the deadline to have insurance for Clayton Kershaw?
(Last week: 1)