Not a lot of phight left in these Phills, it would appear, as they dropped phive of their seven games last week out on the West Coast. Their phocus is obviously on securing the phirst pick in next year’s draft, a phellow they can build their phuture around. Whoever it is will provide a good phoundation along with Rhys Hoskins, the home-run machine who’s phlexing his power with phive homers in his phirst 11 big league games.

Last week: 30