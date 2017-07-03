Chicago Cubs

More than Chris Archer, Mike Montgomery shows where Cubs might go at trade deadline

By Patrick Mooney July 03, 2017 3:43 PM

Trading for Chris Archer sounds like a great idea in theory. It will be an obvious storyline when the ex-Cubs prospect matches up against Jon Lester on the Fourth of July at Wrigley Field.

Except the Tampa Bay Rays (43-41) have a slightly better record than the Cubs (41-41). There was enough bad blood after manager Joe Maddon used the escape clause in his contract that it complicated any hopes of the Cubs acquiring Ben Zobrist before the 2015 season. Tampa Bay’s asking price last summer for Matt Moore – a less-accomplished pitcher under club control through 2019 instead of 2021 – started at Kyle Schwarber plus.

The Cubs aren’t planning to promote Schwarber to face Archer on Tuesday, allowing him to continue working on his swing and his confidence at Triple-A Iowa. The Cubs have to factor in their inconsistent play and a somewhat dulled sense of urgency after winning the franchise’s first World Series title in 108 years. Paying top dollar – and beating a team like the Houston Astros or Los Angeles Dodgers in the bidding war for a frontline starter – doesn’t seem realistic.

The Cubs aren’t performing at a level where team president Theo Epstein can ask the same Aroldis Chapman question: “If not now, when?” Instead of buying the brand name, the template for fixing the rotation might be the other lefty the Cubs acquired last July – Mike Montgomery – the guy who actually got the last out in the World Series.

“Obviously, I don’t think this is how we planned it,” Montgomery said recently on a Cubs Talk podcast. “But that’s the beauty of baseball. It’s never how it seems. Every season is really different.

“I just think it’s going to make us stronger later in the year. After winning the World Series, people say hangover, but I look at it more (as) we just have to get back to the little things that it takes to win games.

“We got a lot of young talent on this team, so sometimes you’re going to have stretches where you struggle, myself as well. It’s just about: How do you every day continue to find something that is either going to keep you where you need to be or get you back to where you need to be?

“We’ve still got our best baseball to play, that’s for sure.”

That optimal level might not come until 2018 or 2019 or 2020, assuming these young hitters mature and Epstein’s front office identifies and develops a next wave of pitching. Preparing for a future without Jake Arrieta and John Lackey, the Cubs projected Montgomery’s size, first-round pedigree, groundball rate and pitch mix, envisioning a core starter when they made that trade with the Seattle Mariners.

The Cubs saw a swingman the guys who run the day-to-day pitching infrastructure – Chris Bosio, Mike Borzello and Lester Strode – could coach up. That’s why the Cubs won’t necessarily be locked into a finished product like Archer at the July 31 deadline.

“Obviously, you got to have the talent to begin with,” Montgomery said. “But I think it’s just a philosophy that pitching’s always going to be first and foremost. The hitting, I think, is a bonus if we can get it. But we don’t feel like we need to rely on it to win, because we know after last year that pitching is what wins you World Series.

“It starts with that. But at this level, it’s the ability to take everybody’s strengths and use them in accordance to whatever game, whatever hitter we’re facing. And (with) guys like Boz and Lester Strode, it’s the ability if you’re off – because you’re not going to be there the whole year – (to) get in there and say one thing to you that you didn’t even really see. Those kind of things add up.”

After being such a valuable part of the bullpen at the beginning of the season (2.21 ERA in 36-plus innings), Montgomery now has a 3.58 ERA through five starts. Montgomery is beginning to show what the Kansas City Royals hoped for when they drafted him 36th overall in 2008, realizing the potential the Rays once acquired in the Wil Myers/Jake Odorizzi/Wade Davis/James Shields blockbuster deal.

After finalizing the buy-low trade with Seattle, Epstein thought Montgomery could be “the next Andrew Miller.” Maddon has talked up Montgomery as someone who could consistently win between 10 and 15 games a year.

“I just want to help the team win,” Montgomery said. “I like starting. I like that responsibility: Hey, today’s your day and you can pretty much win or lose a game for the team.

“That’s what I want, because I’m confident in what I can do. I don’t know what that’s going to mean, but I think that’s one of the things I’ve learned from these guys here more than anywhere I’ve been: (You can have) almost 200 wins, 2,000-plus strikeouts. You get to the point where it’s like all the accolades don’t really matter.

“The reason they got those is because no matter what they were doing, they were consistent in getting ready to go out for the next start. And that’s what I’ve taken the most out of here. If you have a good game, a bad game, it’s just such a small blip on the radar for them.

“One game, it doesn’t really matter. I got to keep that up for a long period of time, an entire season, for multiple seasons, so that’s kind of the focus. It’s just a mindset change.”

The bigger-is-better mindset may never change in a trade-deadline environment that gets broken down into buyers vs. sellers and winners and losers. But the defending champs don’t have to go after a big fish like Archer.

Cubs ship disgruntled catcher Miguel Montero to Toronto

By Patrick Mooney July 03, 2017 9:10 AM

Less than a week after his instant-classic rant, the Cubs shipped disgruntled catcher Miguel Montero to the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Cubs finalized the trade on Monday, including cash to offset the roughly $7 million remaining on the last year of Montero's contract. The Cubs will get a player to be named later or a cash consideration, hoping this is an addition-by-subtraction deal that shakes up a .500 clubhouse and not an overreaction that leaves them short-handed and inexperienced behind the plate.

Montero's issues with controlling the running game go beyond his heat-of-the-moment criticisms of Jake Arrieta, but he can be a useful American League player (and an entertaining presence for the Toronto media).

A two-time All-Star with a left-handed swing and more than 8,600 innings of experience behind the plate, Montero was hitting .286 with an .805 OPS in 44 games with the Cubs this year.

In what should be a must-listen media session and crowd reaction to a key contributor to the 2016 World Series team, the Blue Jays will make a rare visit to Wrigley Field next month.

Underachieving Cubs get what they deserve with only Wade Davis locked in as All-Star

By Patrick Mooney July 02, 2017 8:15 PM

The year after their All-Star Game takeover, the Cubs will be keeping a conspicuously lower profile at this showcase event, another sign of an underachieving 41-41 team.

Joe Maddon will still probably have some sort of “Miami Vice” outfit or whiteout look for the Biscayne Boulevard parade – and enjoy all the attention from the international media and banter with familiar reporters at Marlins Park – but the Cubs are playing like they could use a four-day timeout next week to decompress on the beach and on the golf course.

A World Series manager can’t just pack the All-Star roster with his cronies anymore. There might be an enthusiasm gap for Cub fans and a meaningless exhibition after watching the end of the 108-year drought. Competitors are clearly catching up to the defending champs, with the Washington Nationals, Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies all on pace to win between 93 and 100-plus games.

But this is the bottom line to the Cubs getting one guaranteed All-Star selection – lights-out closer Wade Davis plus Kris Bryant in the final-vote gimmick – on Sunday when Major League Baseball unveiled the National League roster.

“It’s just reflective of our performance to this point,” Maddon said. “It’s just different, man. Last year, it was just a different vibe, a different start. Guys were having simultaneously kind of career years. This year, we’re not.”

The Cubs are over the comparisons to last year, but the runaway forces and unique bonds on the 2016 team showed up at Petco Park in San Diego, where their entire infield started the All-Star Game: Anthony Rizzo, Ben Zobrist, Addison Russell and Bryant. Their you-go, we-go leadoff guy (Dexter Fowler) also made the West Coast trip along with two Cy Young Award-caliber starting pitchers (Jake Arrieta and Jon Lester).

“Dexter’s not here,” Maddon said. “Zobrist has been hurt. Jason (Heyward) was doing well, then he got hurt. Addison has not had the same kind of first half that he had last year.

“Part of it has been impacted by injury, (but) I’m not worried about any of that.”

Another point of reference: The 2014 Rick Renteria-managed team that ultimately lost 89 games and finished in fifth place for the fifth consecutive season landed three (!) All-Stars in Rizzo, Starlin Castro and Jeff Samardzija (though a Fourth of July trade to the Oakland A’s made him ineligible to pitch).

For all their bumps and bruises, frustrating inconsistencies and breakdowns in all phases, the Cubs are still two games out of first place in an NL Central where only the Milwaukee Brewers are (barely) playing above .500.

“I just want us to be well and back together by hopefully right after the break going into August,” Maddon said. “We’ve done well the last part of the season the last two years in a row.

“Stay handy for right now and then get to that point. And then hopefully get the band back together and make the push that you’re looking to make.” 

While the rest of the big-league players scatter to vacation destinations, the most interesting Cub involved in the All-Star festivities might be Class-A outfielder Eloy Jimenez, who got invited to the Futures Game.

Assuming the farm system isn’t tapped out and has enough talent to package in a blockbuster deal – and the front office decides this up-and-down team is worth the reinvestment and wins a long-shot bidding war for a top-of-the-rotation starter – Jimenez would be the headliner.

“Listen, this kid is quite a talent,” Maddon said. “He’s a great kid, too. Very bright. It’s an easy conversation with him. He’s open and he listens well. Besides being this physical specimen with all kinds of tools, he’s got something going on between his ears, which I think is really going to benefit him.

“I don’t know when it’s going to be, but he’s going to be here at some point for a long period of time.”

