Morning Update: White Sox power past Tigers; Dodgers sweep Cubs

For Carl Edwards Jr., Memorial Day has a special meaning.

That's because the Cubs reliever has a very close tie to the armed services.

Edwards met his fiance, Nette Smith, before her deployment in Afghanistan. Throughout her active service, Edwards kept in touch by writing her letters. Their relationship eventually blossomed, and now the couple has a one-year-old child.

With Smith's army commitment finished, she views Memorial Day as a time to appreciate all those who serve.

"To me, Memorial Day is a day set aside for me to remember some of the people I have met who sacrificed everything," Smith said.

Watch the couple's entire story in the video above.