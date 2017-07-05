Preview: Cubs-Brewers Thursday on CSN

The Cubs take on the Brewers on Thursday, and you can catch all the action on CSN and live streaming on CSNChicago.com and the NBC Sports App.

Coverage begins with Cubs Pregame Live at 12:30 p.m. Then catch first pitch with Len Kasper and Jim Deshaies. Be sure to stick around after the final out to get analysis and player reaction on Cubs Postgame Live.

Thursdays starting pitching matchup: Mike Montgomery (1-5, 2.80 ERA) vs Zach Davies (9-4, 5.03 ERA)

Click here for more stats to make sure you’re ready for the action.

— Channel finder: Make sure you know where to watch.

— Latest on the Cubs: All of the most recent news and notes.