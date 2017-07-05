Chicago Cubs

Preview: Cubs-Brewers Thursday on CSN

Preview: Cubs-Brewers Thursday on CSN

By #CubsTalk July 05, 2017 8:58 PM

The Cubs take on the Brewers on Thursday, and you can catch all the action on CSN and live streaming on CSNChicago.com and the NBC Sports App.

Coverage begins with Cubs Pregame Live at 12:30 p.m. Then catch first pitch with Len Kasper and Jim Deshaies. Be sure to stick around after the final out to get analysis and player reaction on Cubs Postgame Live.

Thursdays starting pitching matchup: Mike Montgomery (1-5, 2.80 ERA) vs Zach Davies (9-4, 5.03 ERA)

Click here for more stats to make sure you’re ready for the action.  

— Channel finder: Make sure you know where to watch.

— Latest on the Cubs: All of the most recent news and notes.

Wake-up Call: Biggest win of Cubs season?; Nightmare in Oakland ends; Fire yell Timbers

Wake-up Call: Biggest win of Cubs season?; Nightmare in Oakland ends; Fire yell Timbers

By CSN Staff July 05, 2017 11:01 PM

Here are the top stories from a busy Wednesday: 

Joe Maddon still thinking about Kyle Schwarber as Cubs' leadoff guy: 'Zero concern'

No clowning around: Melky Cabrera's lighter side doesn't interfere with focus

Fire endure late onslaught to hold on for a draw in Portland

No, Cubs don’t sound worried about Brewers: ‘It’s about how we play’

Why the Bears' defense wants more responsibility in 2017

Moving forward, who are the Blackhawks’ center options?

Netflix and grill: White Sox ready to relax after laborious stretch

Preview: Cubs-Brewers Thursday on CSN

Lackey Being Lackey after Cubs win: ‘I’m 38 years old, I’m bothered by a lot of things’

'I'm sold on the Baby Bulls,' a conversation with The Basketball Analogy's Black Tray

SportsTalk Live Podcast: Is the price for Justin Verlander too high for the Cubs?

verlander-stl-pod.jpg
USA TODAY

SportsTalk Live Podcast: Is the price for Justin Verlander too high for the Cubs?

By CSN Staff July 05, 2017 6:55 PM

On this episode of the SportsTalk Live Podcast, Hub Arkush (670 The Score/Pro Football Weekly), Brian Hedger (NHL.com) and Seth Gruen (Bleacher Report) join David Kaplan on the panel.

The Cubs rallied from being down 3-0 to beat the Rays, so is this FINALLY the win that will FINALLY turn their season around? Plus, the Cubs need starting pitching but is Justin Verlander’s price too high?

Also, this is Mike Glennon’s year but should Mitch Trubisky get a chance to start? And Hedge explains why so many Blackhawks are heading to Carolina.

Listen to the full episode at this link or in the embedded player below:

 

Load more