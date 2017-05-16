Preview: Cubs-Reds tonight on CSN

The Cubs take on the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, and you can catch all the action on CSN and live streaming on CSNChicago.com and the NBC Sports App.
Coverage begins at 7 p.m. Then catch first pitch with Len Kasper and Jim Deshaies. Be sure to stick around after the final out to get analysis and player reaction on Cubs Postgame Live.
Tonight’s starting pitching matchup: John Lackey (3-3, 4.29 ERA) vs. Bronson Arroyo (3-2, 5.94 ERA)
Click here for more stats to make sure you’re ready for the action.
— Channel finder: Make sure you know where to watch.
— Latest on the Cubs: All of the most recent news and notes.
David Ross' dream year continues.
The day after Grandpa Rossy was named a finalist on Dancing with the Stars, he reminded folks about his new cereal, which came out last week:
The cereal — Grandpa Rossy Crunch, which are frosted corn flakes — is exclusive to Jewel-Osco in the Chicago area and first went on sale last week.
The box also advertises Ross' new book "Teammate: My Journey in Baseball and a World Series for the Ages" — which hit stores this month — and a teammate sweepstakes, where fans can win swag and tickets.
Of course, Ross' Tweet about the cereal would not be complete without somebody taking a shot at Ross' age, which Jon Lester was so kind as to step up:
Ross is the second of the World Champion Cubs to get his own cereal after Anthony Rizzo's RizzoOs that came out last year.
What should the Cubs do with a struggling Kyle Schwarber?
That's one of the topics on Monday's edition of the SportsTalk Live Podcast.
David Haugh, Ben Finfer and Jordan Bernfield join David Kaplan to discuss the several woes troubling the fourth-place Cubs right now.
But with the season still in only its second month, Kaplan feels the need to once again talk fans off the Twitter ledge.
Plus, guys discuss John "Moon" Mullin's reporting that Mitch Trubisky was graded higher than Andrew Luck, Cam Newton and Jameis Winston.
And, Chicagoland Speedway president Scott Paddock stops by to talk NASCAR.
It's all below on the latest episode of the SportsTalk Live Podcast: