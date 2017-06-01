Chicago Cubs

Preview: Cubs return home to face Cardinals today on CSN

By #CubsTalk June 01, 2017 10:45 PM

The Cubs take on the St. Louis Cardinals this afternoon, and you can catch all the action on CSN and live streaming on CSNChicago.com and the NBC Sports App.

Coverage begins with Cubs Pregame Live at 12:30 p.m. Then catch first pitch with Len Kasper and Jim Deshaies. Be sure to stick around after the final out to get analysis and player reaction on Cubs Postgame Live.

Today’s starting pitching matchup: John Lackey (4-5, 5.18 ERA) vs. Lance Lynn (4-3, 2.93 ERA)

Click here for more stats to make sure you’re ready for the action.  

— Channel finder: Make sure you know where to watch.

— Latest on the Cubs: All of the most recent news and notes.

By CSN Staff June 01, 2017 10:45 PM

The second half of Bryzzo is officially off the market as Anthony Rizzo announces engagement

By #CubsTalk June 01, 2017 10:10 PM

The second half of Bryzzo is officially off the market.

One day after Kris Bryant's wedding album was released, Anthony Rizzo revealed on Twitter Thursday night that he's adding a second ring to his collection — to go along with his World Series one — by getting engaged to fiancée Emily Vakos.

What a year it's been for the Cubs All-Star. 

