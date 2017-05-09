Chicago Cubs

Preview: Cubs take on Rockies in rubber match on CSN

By #CubsTalk May 09, 2017 10:44 PM

The Cubs take on the Rockies this afternoon, and you can catch complete coverage on CSN and streaming live on CSNChicago.com and the NBC Sports app.

Coverage begins with Cubs Pregame Live at 1:30 p.m. Then catch first pitch from Coors Field with Len Kasper and Jim Deshaies. Be sure to stick around after the final out to get analysis and reaction on Cubs Postgame Live.

Starting pitching matchup: Kyle Hendricks (2-1, 3.51 ERA) vs. German Marquez (0-2, 7.31 ERA)

Fast Break Morning Update: Cubs split doubleheader; White Sox lose fourth straight

By CSN Staff May 09, 2017 11:34 PM

Here are the top Chicago sports stories from a busy baseball Tuesday: 

David Kaplan reads mean tweets about the Cubs

By CSN Staff May 09, 2017 11:15 PM

Some Cubs fans are hitting the panic button on Twitter.

CSN's David Kaplan isn't fretting quite yet, and he's letting worrying fans know they've got the wrong idea just a little more than a month into the 2017 season.

Check out the video above to see Kap read some mean tweets about the Cubs from Tuesday's edition of In The Loop and respond to the fans.

