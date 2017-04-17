Road Ahead: Surprised by Cubs' .500 start?

The Cubs are just 6-6 after the first 12 games of their World Series-defense season.

There's obviously a ton of baseball left to be played, but should the defending champs' .500 start to the campaign be a surprise?

CSN's Patrick Mooney and Kelly Crull talked about it in the latest Cubs Road Ahead, presented by Chicagoland & NW Indiana Honda Dealers.

"Panic city, obviously, that this is where the Cubs are at now," Mooney joked. "I am surprised. I thought the bullpen, on paper, was significantly better than last year's Opening Day version. I do think you saw the Pirates assert themselves. They came in here and swept the defending World Series champs. Obviously the Cubs didn't panic after looking at the idea of facing Jonny Cueto here in an elimination game or being down against the Dodgers or staring at that 3-1 deficit against the Indians, I don't think they'll be too worried now.

"But certainly the Cubs have remade their bullpen on the fly for a couple years running now. They'll have some money, they'll have some trade chips, and obviously certain guys will get back on track."

