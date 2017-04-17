Road Ahead: Surprised by Cubs' .500 start?

The Cubs are just 6-6 after the first 12 games of their World Series-defense season.
There's obviously a ton of baseball left to be played, but should the defending champs' .500 start to the campaign be a surprise?
CSN's Patrick Mooney and Kelly Crull talked about it in the latest Cubs Road Ahead, presented by Chicagoland & NW Indiana Honda Dealers.
"Panic city, obviously, that this is where the Cubs are at now," Mooney joked. "I am surprised. I thought the bullpen, on paper, was significantly better than last year's Opening Day version. I do think you saw the Pirates assert themselves. They came in here and swept the defending World Series champs. Obviously the Cubs didn't panic after looking at the idea of facing Jonny Cueto here in an elimination game or being down against the Dodgers or staring at that 3-1 deficit against the Indians, I don't think they'll be too worried now.
"But certainly the Cubs have remade their bullpen on the fly for a couple years running now. They'll have some money, they'll have some trade chips, and obviously certain guys will get back on track."
Take a listen to the rest of what Mooney and Crull had to say in the video above.
After Pittsburgh came into Chicago and swept the reigning champs, Ben Zobrist called the Pirates the Cubs' top competition in the National League Central.
This may throw a wrench into that plan:
Here's the thing: Even if the Pirates are able to scrap together a solid season and make the playoffs, Marte won't be eligible to participate in the postseason due to the rules of MLB suspensions:
That is a monster blow to the Pirates who have deployed Marte in the heart of their order for the last four-plus seasons in which he's put together a .292/.349/.448 slash line along with 20.7 WAR.
Marte, 28, is one of the best outfielders in the game and the Pirates actually moved face of the franchise Andrew McCutchen from center field into right and moved Marte to the more-demanding outfield position in an effort to improve the team's defense.
This is sure to impact the division throughout the rest of the season with the St. Louis Cardinals off to a rough 4-9 start and while the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers woke up Tuesday morning leading the NL Central, they're a pair of rebuilding clubs who are likely to trade away some of their top players before August hits.
Marte's suspension could also impact the Pirates' trade talks and might be enough to spin the Bucs from buyers to sellers. With the postseason prospects taking a major hit, the Pirates front office may opt to trade away McCutchen, who can become a free agent after this season.
The Cubs are not off to the start they've wanted, either, but this Marte news just made their road to a second straight division title a little easier.
Major League Baseball is still cashing in on the greatest game ever played. Now, a base from World Series Game 7 has earned a whole truckload of money.
The bag that was used for first base in the ninth and 10th innings of Game 7 at Progressive Field in Cleveland just sold on MLB's website for more than $100,000 — $101,237, to be exact:
Of course, that base was on the field for the crazy finish, including the best rain delay in Cubs history.
It's the base Kyle Schwarber touched after his leadoff single in the 10th and the base Albert Almora Jr. tagged up from to get to second and score the eventual championship-clinching run.
And it was the base Anthony Rizzo had his left foot planted upon when he received that high throw from Kris Bryant to retire Michael Martinez and end a 108-year drought.
Still, six figures is a damn mighty price to pay for a base...