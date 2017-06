It's no secret that Kyle Schwarber has been struggling this season.

After batting leadoff for the majority of the season, Schwarber had been demoted to the No. 2 spot for a bit and eventually the seventh spot for Friday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Schwarber is batting .165/.286/.341 in 2017 with eight home runs and 19 RBIs.

Which raises the question: is it time for the 24-year-old to be sent to the minors?

Watch as the SportsTalk Live panel debate in the video above.