SportsTalk Live Podcast: Is it time to start worrying about the Cubs?

On the latest edition of the SportsTalk Live Podcast, David Haugh (Chicago Tribune), Mark Potash (Chicago Sun-Times) and Seth Gruen (Bleacher Report) join David Kaplan on the panel.
The guys discuss the Yankees' sweep of the Cubs and get fired up when discussing if it's time to be concerned.
Later, the crew discusses Jay Cutler's comments that the Bears should wait to play rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Plus, Yoan Moncada is tearing it up at Triple-A Charlotte. Should the White Sox bring him up sooner rather than later?
Listen to the SportsTalk Live Podcast below.
The Cubs take on the Rockies twice on Tuesday after weather washed away the first game of this series in Denver, and you can catch complete coverage of Game 1 of the doubleheader on CSN and streaming live on CSNChicago.com and the NBC Sports app.
Coverage begins with Cubs Pregame Live at 12:30 p.m. Then catch first pitch from Coors Field with Len Kasper and Jim Deshaies. Be sure to stick around after the final out to get analysis and reaction on Cubs Postgame Live.
Game 1 starting pitching matchup: Jake Arrieta (4-1, 4.63 ERA) vs. Antonio Senzatela (4-1, 2.84 ERA)
