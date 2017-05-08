SportsTalk Live Podcast: Is it time to start worrying about the Cubs?

On the latest edition of the SportsTalk Live Podcast, David Haugh (Chicago Tribune), Mark Potash (Chicago Sun-Times) and Seth Gruen (Bleacher Report) join David Kaplan on the panel.

The guys discuss the Yankees' sweep of the Cubs and get fired up when discussing if it's time to be concerned.

Later, the crew discusses Jay Cutler's comments that the Bears should wait to play rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Plus, Yoan Moncada is tearing it up at Triple-A Charlotte. Should the White Sox bring him up sooner rather than later?

Listen to the SportsTalk Live Podcast below.