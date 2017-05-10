SportsTalk Live Podcast: What's wrong with the Cubs?

The Cubs made a roster move Thursday, but the moves they didn't make could be more interesting.

Pitcher Eddie Butler was called up from Triple-A Iowa and will start Friday in St. Louis as planned.

Justin Grimm's seesaw journey continues as he was optioned to Triple-A to make room for Butler on the roster. Grimm — who hasn't quite gotten on track this season with a 7.53 ERA and 1.67 WHIP — was sent to the minors on May 5, only to be recalled two days later when Brett Anderson went on the disabled list.

Anderson's lower-back strain created the opportunity for Butler in the rotation.

Neither pitcher Felix Pena or infielder Jeimer Candelario were sent to the minors to make room for Butler and both players will get a shot to keep making the most of their opportunity in The Show.

Pena was first called up when Grimm was sent down and the 27-year-old righty has allowed four runs (two earned) and seven hits in five innings with the Cubs. He had a 4.00 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in nine innings with the club last season.

Candelario was called up as part of the Cubs' expanded roster for Tuesday's doubleheader and has remained with the big-league team through two roster cuts now.

The 23-year-old corner infielder is one of the team's top prospects and is 1-for-8 with a walk and his first MLB RBI in his first two big-league games this season in Colorado.

Butler, 26, was one of the game's top pitching prospects as recently as 2015 and sports a 6-16 record with a 6.50 ERA and 1.77 WHIP in 36 big-league games (28 starts). He is 1-0 with a 1.17 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in five starts with Triple-A Iowa this season.