Starlin Castro and Darwin Barney team up for the most heartwarming photo of the week

Starlin Castro and Darwin Barney spent four-and-a-half seasons as double-play partners in Chicago and were reunited this week on their new teams.

Castro (now with the New York Yankees) and Darwin Barney (currently a member of the Toronto Blue Jays) teamed up for the most heartwarming sports photo of the week:

Keep your friends close, and your enemies closer. #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/QaRyESUV0U — Andrew Hockridge (@drewhockridge) May 4, 2017

Castro and Barney both arrived in Chicago in 2010 and helped form the Cubs' middle-infield tandem all the way until Barney was dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers July 28, 2014. Barney was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays a little over a year later and that's where he's made his home since.

Castro is making his return to Chicago Friday for the first time since he was dealt to the Yankees before the 2016 season began.

CSN will carry coverage and a live stream of Friday's game beginning with Pregame Live at 12:30 p.m.