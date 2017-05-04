Starlin Castro and Darwin Barney team up for the most heartwarming photo of the week

Starlin Castro and Darwin Barney spent four-and-a-half seasons as double-play partners in Chicago and were reunited this week on their new teams.
Castro (now with the New York Yankees) and Darwin Barney (currently a member of the Toronto Blue Jays) teamed up for the most heartwarming sports photo of the week:
Castro and Barney both arrived in Chicago in 2010 and helped form the Cubs' middle-infield tandem all the way until Barney was dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers July 28, 2014. Barney was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays a little over a year later and that's where he's made his home since.
Castro is making his return to Chicago Friday for the first time since he was dealt to the Yankees before the 2016 season began.
Tonight's starting pitching matchup: Michael Pineda (3-1, 3.14 ERA) vs. Kyle Hendricks (2-1, 4.18 ERA)
Javier Baez ran out to the middle of Wrigley Field with a neon-colored water gun, spraying Albert Almora Jr. and the camera capturing the celebration after Thursday’s 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Cubs are a loose group that might have felt a little delirious after 13 innings, a walk-off win setting the stage for this weekend’s showdown against the New York Yankees.
Almora, who showed so much poise as a rookie during last year’s playoff run, led off the 13th by running hard out of the batter’s box after driving a ball into left field, sliding headfirst into second base for a double. Almora kept hustling when Phillies shortstop Freddy Galvis threw away a potential inning-ending double-play ball, taking advantage of that error to score the winning run and wipe away some of the mistakes the Cubs made during a game that lasted four hours and 22 minutes.
There was John Lackey with a five-inning start where his ERA crept up to 5.14. There was Ben Zobrist getting picked off second base in the ninth inning and Kris Bryant lining a harmless single into left field moments later. There was Willson Contreras hitting into a 6-9-3 double play against Philadelphia’s five-man infield to waste a bases-loaded opportunity, ending the 12th inning.
The defending World Series champs are still in first place with a 16-12 record and Wrigley Field positioned to become the center of the baseball universe this weekend with the Yankees in town.