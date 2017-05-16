Chicago Cubs

Theo Epstein's message from Cubs: 'If anyone wants to sell their Kyle Schwarber stock, we're buying'

Theo Epstein's message from Cubs: 'If anyone wants to sell their Kyle Schwarber stock, we're buying'

By Patrick Mooney May 16, 2017 8:50 PM

Kyle Schwarber walked into Wrigley Field around 12:58 p.m. on Tuesday — or more than six hours before first pitch — to study video of Bronson Arroyo and the Cincinnati Reds bullpen, hit in the cage and go through his normal pregame routine. This had nothing to do with his .179 batting average and says everything about why the Cubs have so much faith in him.

“I always get here around then,” Schwarber said. “It’s just me. I don’t feel like being rushed. I always want to settle in.”

Schwarber isn’t going anywhere and you could already see this kind of 9-5 slugfest coming — a 40-year-old finesse pitcher on the mound, 87-degree weather, 20-mph winds and the defending World Series champs playing a team that lost 94 games and used a No. 2 overall draft pick last year.

President of baseball operations Theo Epstein called it before Schwarber snapped an 0-for-17 streak in the second inning by crushing a 74-mph Arroyo pitch that landed near the top of the right-center field bleachers. The Statcast projections came in at 462 feet and 107.4-mph exit velocity.

“If anyone wants to sell their Kyle Schwarber stock, we’re buying,” Epstein said. “If they want to sell low, we’ll buy low. He’s going to have tremendous production at the end of the year. He’s going to have a lot of big hits to help us win games. It just means there’s a lot of hits out there for the rest of the year.

“He hasn’t gotten on track yet, but we have no doubts that he will.”

[CUBS TICKETS: Get your seats right here]

It became personal for Epstein when the Cubs drafted Schwarber and made him untouchable in trade talks last summer, even as he recovered from major surgery on his left knee. It didn’t matter what the rest of the industry thought of the Indiana Hoosier or if it might be perceived as a reach with the fourth overall pick in the 2014 draft or what the best team in baseball needed at the deadline.

Schwarber gave Epstein flashbacks to his time with the Boston Red Sox — a combination of David Ortiz’s left-handed power and Dustin Pedroia’s energy, intensity and clubhouse influence.

So there would be no overreacting to a leadoff guy now hitting .187 after a 2-for-4 night in the middle of May. Schwarber is still among the National League’s top 10 in walks (24) and pitches per plate appearance (4.4) this season — to go with his five career homers in 14 playoff games and unbelievable 7-for-17 comeback during last year’s World Series.

“I don’t blame ‘em,” Schwarber said of the doubters. “I wish that they could feel what I feel. Obviously, I feel terrible when you’re not helping your team or anything like that. But I’m going to go out there every day and I’m going to help my team win. Today was a good day.”

Epstein sounded surprised/annoyed when a reporter asked: At what point does the slump become deep enough — or how long — before you consider the possibility of sending Schwarber to Triple-A Iowa?

“When we feel like that’s the right thing for him and the team,” Epstein said. “When we think he’s not giving himself a chance up there. We don’t think he’s close to that at all. If you look at his (at-bats) lately, there are still some ones where he’s kind of missing heaters that he normally clobbers. But there was a ton of contact this weekend (in St. Louis). I think he’s really close.”

That’s how Epstein views the 19-19 Cubs as a whole — on the verge of a breakout that will overwhelm the blah start to the season. After building the franchise around hitters through draft picks, trades and free agents, Epstein so far only sees Kris Bryant as a “net positive” offensively through mid-May.

“We have a ton of supremely talented offensive players,” Epstein said. “They’re going to reach their level by the end of the year and the numbers on the back of the baseball card are going to look like they always do. So what it tells me is we’re going to have five or six guys get really hot at the same time.

“Like I said with Schwarber, the same applies to the team. If people want to sell low on the Cubs, sell their stock, we’ll buy. We still really believe in this team. We know how good we can — and will — be when we get it locked in.”

Fast Break Morning Update: Cubs beat Reds; White Sox rally, but fall short vs. Angels

Fast Break Morning Update: Cubs beat Reds; White Sox rally, but fall short vs. Angels

By CSN Staff May 16, 2017 11:55 PM

Preview: White Sox close out series with Angels on CSN and streaming on CSNChicago.com

Preview: Fire try to extend home unbeaten run Wednesday against Colorado on CSN+

Ian Happ looks like he belongs in bigs, joining Cubs' home run derby in win over Reds

White Sox rally to force extras, but lose to Angels in strangest game

Theo Epstein's message from Cubs: 'If anyone wants to sell their Kyle Schwarber stock, we're buying'

Blackhawks Talk Podcast: Scott Darling gets emotional as he leaves Chicago for Carolina

With Geovany Soto out, White Sox work to get young catchers up to speed

Early look at 2017 Bears depth chart

Breaking down the trade market and Jake Arrieta as Cubs preach patience with pitching

White Sox offense continues to struggle vs. right-handed pitchers

Looking like he belongs, Ian Happ sparks Cubs in win over Reds

Looking like he belongs, Ian Happ sparks Cubs in win over Reds

By Patrick Mooney May 16, 2017 10:25 PM

 

Within two years of getting drafted, Ian Happ hit cleanup and started in center field for the defending World Series champs at Wrigley Field. The Cubs didn’t necessarily envision this scenario — adding Happ to a .500-ish team in the middle of May — but there might be no turning back now.

“He’s already in tomorrow,” manager Joe Maddon said late Tuesday night after bringing a glass of Big Smooth red wine into the interview room to celebrate his 1,000th win as a big-league manager. “That wasn’t difficult.”

Happ is making it harder on team president Theo Epstein and general manager Jed Hoyer to stick with the original plan of using him as a short-term replacement while multiple Cubs rested and recovered.

Happ helped spark the Cubs during a 9-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds, driving a 74-mph Bronson Arroyo pitch into the left-field bleachers for his second home run in three games since his promotion from Triple-A Iowa over the weekend.

“When you call someone up, you always have plans in pencil,” Epstein said. “Nothing’s ever written in ink. He’s feeling great at the plate right now. He tends to be streaky, so when he’s on a hot streak, it gets really hot and it lasts a long time.

“He’s got a great temperament. He seems comfortable up there already. I think spring training really helped him. His defensive instincts have improved tremendously from where he was in college. He looks more comfortable at a number of positions now, and that allows us to find a spot in the lineup for him more consistently, especially when guys are banged up.”

[CUBS TICKETS: Get your seats right here]

A patient switch-hitter, Happ also drew two walks against the Reds and showcased his defensive versatility by moving over to left field — ideal qualities for a Maddon player and the front office that selected him out of the University of Cincinnati with the ninth overall pick in 2015.

“For me, being disciplined, swinging at strikes, swinging at pitches I can do damage on is part of the game,” said Happ, who’s gone 4-for-10 with a double, those two homers, four RBI, three runs scored and three walks during this audition. “Especially in that situation, first time being in Wrigley bumping like that, I felt good about the way I handled it. I felt good about the way I saw the baseball.”

The Cubs are starting to get healthy, with Kris Bryant returning to the lineup after getting the weekend off while dealing with an upper respiratory infection and early signs of pneumonia. Jason Heyward (sprained right finger) went through his normal pregame routine and hopes to be activated from the disabled list soon. Jon Jay (back spasms) is feeling better, while Ben Zobrist doesn’t expect his stiff back to develop into a DL situation.

All those issues opened the door for Happ, but Epstein didn’t sound ready to close it yet.

“We’ll just play it by ear, do the appropriate thing for the team and for Ian’s development,” Epstein said. “We weren’t anticipating an extremely long-term stay. But we’re going to read and react based on how he plays and what’s going on with the other guys and their health.”

 

Load more