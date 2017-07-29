Chicago Cubs

Wake-up Call: Keeping Cubs' core intact; Mitch-a-palooza not starting anytime soon

Wake-up Call: Keeping Cubs' core intact; Mitch-a-palooza not starting anytime soon

By CSN Staff July 29, 2017 10:06 PM

By Patrick Mooney July 29, 2017 10:58 PM

MILWAUKEE – The Cubs could live with the worst offensive season in Jason Heyward’s career during the best year in franchise history. A team on a 103-win pace in a division race it would win by 17.5 games could cover for the guy with the biggest contract in franchise history. The offense would be a bonus from a Gold Glove defender and the clubhouse leader who would give the rain-delay speech during a World Series Game 7.

But without Dexter Fowler at the top of the lineup – and while a group of young hitters goes through more growing pains – the 2017 Cubs aren’t in a place where Heyward’s offense can be viewed as a luxury item. The World Series hangover, the inconsistent play and mental lapses in the first half of the season mean the Cubs didn’t bury the Milwaukee Brewers and the rest of the National League Central and can’t expect September to be another glorified version of spring training.

This already doesn’t feel like July, another sellout on Saturday night and the largest crowd at Miller Park this season. Heyward screamed and raised his right arm as he rounded first base in the 11th inning, watching a Jared Hughes slider fly 401 feet and ricochet off the Toyota sign and into the bullpen in right-center field for the go-ahead home run. All around the stadium, Cub fans raised W flags after another 2-1 game that lasted 4 hours and 5 minutes.       

“Listen, we needed that,” manager Joe Maddon said afterward. “We were not piecing anything together. We struck out 17 times twice in a week or whatever and win two games? We got to check with Elias on that bad boy.

“We got to do a much better job. I am disappointed in that – the lack of contact, the lack of adjustments. We have to get better with that, or we’re not going anywhere offensively.”   

Heyward’s adjustments and reworked mechanics have been well documented since spring training. That swing made it eight home runs – or one more than he had in Year 1 of that $184 million megadeal – even while spending almost a month on the disabled list this season with two different injuries.  

Heyward’s .715 OPS is still 38 points below the league average – but 84 points higher than last year’s career low – and the spectacular catches in right field, the alert way he runs the bases and subtle leadership qualities combine to make him an extremely valuable player at this moment.    

“We’re just paying a lot of attention to detail,” Heyward said of a Cubs team that is 12-3 since the All-Star break and now up 1.5 games in the division. “You are trying to win it again. Other teams get better. Other teams prepare for you. And other teams adjust to you, so you got to respect the game in that sense. But we’re doing the best we can every day to find ways to win.”       

Like striking out 17 times and using six different relievers who combined to allow one hit across six scoreless innings? That’s Cub?

“A lot of times, young hitters are confused,” Maddon said. “It’s not just about getting hits. A lot of times, it’s about not making an out, keeping the conga line moving. You have to have that thought before you go in there. There’s a couple guys that walk up there, and I know that their thought process is good in advance. Others are just up there swinging, trying to get hits.”

The Cubs have scored three runs in 20 innings and split two games so far this weekend while showcasing their big trade-deadline addition (Jose Quintana) and last year’s World Series Game 7 starter (Kyle Hendricks) – and the Brewers countering with a 31st-round pick drafted out of Harvard (Brent Suter) and a guy with a 5.22 ERA (Junior Guerra).

“We have to be more disciplined at the plate and not help pitchers out so much,” Maddon said. “You got to force them to get us out in the strike zone more. We’re not forcing them into the zone. We’re permitting them to go outside the zone to get us out. We have to stop doing that.”

For the example – of how to separate offense from defense, stay patient, not lose your cool and keep working at the craft – the Cubs will need to follow Heyward.

“We can all say we want to come through hitting and that’s a no-brainer,” Heyward said. “But you’re going to face good pitching, especially when you’re facing a familiar team, playing in the same division, tight race there. Pitching and defense is going to be huge.

“It’s not August yet. It’s just one game at a time. We’ll look up and see what happens at the end of the year. We know where we want to be on our last game played. And all we can control is tomorrow’s game.

Why Maddon believes Theo will keep Cubs' World Series core intact at trade deadline

By Patrick Mooney July 29, 2017 8:10 PM

MILWAUKEE – Theo Epstein made his bones with the gutsy four-team deal that shipped Boston Red Sox icon Nomar Garciaparra to the Cubs at the 2004 trade deadline. If Theo – in the middle of his second full season as Boston’s general manager – could trade “Nomah” – off a Red Sox team that was 11 games over .500 – then no one should be considered untouchable.

But Garciaparra wasn’t Epstein’s guy – the Red Sox drafted him while Theo was still a Yale University student/Baltimore Orioles intern – and would become a free agent after that season. There were concerns about up-the-middle defense, the injury history and clubhouse chemistry. 

Epstein now has three World Series titles on his resume, total control over baseball operations at Wrigley Field and a team built with his exact specifications in mind.

Trying to land another big-ticket pitcher, would Epstein break up this championship core within the final 48 hours before the July 31 trade deadline? 

“I’d be surprised, based on my conversations,” manager Joe Maddon said Saturday at Miller Park, where it almost felt like a home game as the Cubs battled the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the National League Central. “We like our guys. We like our team.”

Epstein has repeatedly signaled that he believes in this group and isn’t looking to move major-league assets this summer, which would presumably make the Cubs and their thinned-out farm system an unlikely match for Oakland A’s right-hander Sonny Gray. 

But you also assumed the White Sox would never trade Jose Quintana to the Cubs until Epstein executed that deal during the All-Star break – and then explained that it should be interpreted as a vote of confidence in the players already within the clubhouse.    

“I think we have all the ingredients that we need right here,” Maddon said. “There’s also some dudes in Triple-A. They can still help, too. So whatever the boys decide, I’m fine with it.

“But I don’t necessarily see a subtraction among the position-player group, or with anybody that’s here, really. I’d be surprised if the addition came through subtraction here.”

It’s also worth remembering Epstein’s investment strategy in hitters over pitchers in the draft, through trades and on the free-agent market, how the Cubs spent $155 million on Jon Lester and gave up two top prospects for Quintana because the left-handers are in some ways mirror images of each other with clean deliveries and long track records of durability.

Gray began this season on the disabled list with a strained lat muscle – after a strained trapezius muscle and a strained right forearm limited him to 22 starts last year (5-11, 5.69 ERA). Gray has been repeatedly linked to the New York Yankees, a franchise with deeper prospect resources and a greater sense of urgency to land a starting pitcher. 

The Cubs are trying to add a veteran backup catcher – someone like A.J. Ellis – and Maddon has made the case for acquiring a high-leverage reliever for the stretch run. But Epstein won’t have to mortgage the future to make that happen.

“Again, they’re still really young,” Maddon said. “Regardless of some of the struggles some of the guys are having right now, over the next two years, they’re going to come back in the plus column. No doubt in my mind. No doubt in my mind. You got to be patient sometimes.

“You got to work through some thin moments, especially with youthful players, because they’re going to mess it up. You’re not going to be able to nail it down – 162 games on an annual basis – without any bumps. You’re not. It’s just impossible to do that.”

The Cubs used a first-round pick on Ian Happ in 2015 with the idea that a college hitter could be fast-tracked and flipped for pitching later. But Happ debuted in the middle of May and emerged as a middle-of-the-order force and a better-than-advertised defender all over the field.    

Javier Baez is the NLCS co-MVP who stopped being mentioned in trade rumors when Major League Baseball opened an investigation into All-Star shortstop Addison Russell’s domestic situation. World Series legend Kyle Schwarber is hitting under .200 and trying to get back into the flow after his detour to Triple-A Iowa.

The Cubs are looking all the way through 2021 – not just at the end of this October.

“The work ethic’s good, they care, they’re timely,” Maddon said. “All that stuff I love, so I’ve expected the waves and the rollercoaster. But long term – as these guys continue understanding the game better here – they’re going to keep getting better.”     

