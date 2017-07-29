Wake-up Call: Keeping Cubs' core intact; Mitch-a-palooza not starting anytime soon

MILWAUKEE – The Cubs could live with the worst offensive season in Jason Heyward’s career during the best year in franchise history. A team on a 103-win pace in a division race it would win by 17.5 games could cover for the guy with the biggest contract in franchise history. The offense would be a bonus from a Gold Glove defender and the clubhouse leader who would give the rain-delay speech during a World Series Game 7.

But without Dexter Fowler at the top of the lineup – and while a group of young hitters goes through more growing pains – the 2017 Cubs aren’t in a place where Heyward’s offense can be viewed as a luxury item. The World Series hangover, the inconsistent play and mental lapses in the first half of the season mean the Cubs didn’t bury the Milwaukee Brewers and the rest of the National League Central and can’t expect September to be another glorified version of spring training.

This already doesn’t feel like July, another sellout on Saturday night and the largest crowd at Miller Park this season. Heyward screamed and raised his right arm as he rounded first base in the 11th inning, watching a Jared Hughes slider fly 401 feet and ricochet off the Toyota sign and into the bullpen in right-center field for the go-ahead home run. All around the stadium, Cub fans raised W flags after another 2-1 game that lasted 4 hours and 5 minutes.

“Listen, we needed that,” manager Joe Maddon said afterward. “We were not piecing anything together. We struck out 17 times twice in a week or whatever and win two games? We got to check with Elias on that bad boy.

“We got to do a much better job. I am disappointed in that – the lack of contact, the lack of adjustments. We have to get better with that, or we’re not going anywhere offensively.”

Heyward’s adjustments and reworked mechanics have been well documented since spring training. That swing made it eight home runs – or one more than he had in Year 1 of that $184 million megadeal – even while spending almost a month on the disabled list this season with two different injuries.

Heyward’s .715 OPS is still 38 points below the league average – but 84 points higher than last year’s career low – and the spectacular catches in right field, the alert way he runs the bases and subtle leadership qualities combine to make him an extremely valuable player at this moment.

“We’re just paying a lot of attention to detail,” Heyward said of a Cubs team that is 12-3 since the All-Star break and now up 1.5 games in the division. “You are trying to win it again. Other teams get better. Other teams prepare for you. And other teams adjust to you, so you got to respect the game in that sense. But we’re doing the best we can every day to find ways to win.”

Like striking out 17 times and using six different relievers who combined to allow one hit across six scoreless innings? That’s Cub?

“A lot of times, young hitters are confused,” Maddon said. “It’s not just about getting hits. A lot of times, it’s about not making an out, keeping the conga line moving. You have to have that thought before you go in there. There’s a couple guys that walk up there, and I know that their thought process is good in advance. Others are just up there swinging, trying to get hits.”

The Cubs have scored three runs in 20 innings and split two games so far this weekend while showcasing their big trade-deadline addition (Jose Quintana) and last year’s World Series Game 7 starter (Kyle Hendricks) – and the Brewers countering with a 31st-round pick drafted out of Harvard (Brent Suter) and a guy with a 5.22 ERA (Junior Guerra).

“We have to be more disciplined at the plate and not help pitchers out so much,” Maddon said. “You got to force them to get us out in the strike zone more. We’re not forcing them into the zone. We’re permitting them to go outside the zone to get us out. We have to stop doing that.”

For the example – of how to separate offense from defense, stay patient, not lose your cool and keep working at the craft – the Cubs will need to follow Heyward.

“We can all say we want to come through hitting and that’s a no-brainer,” Heyward said. “But you’re going to face good pitching, especially when you’re facing a familiar team, playing in the same division, tight race there. Pitching and defense is going to be huge.

“It’s not August yet. It’s just one game at a time. We’ll look up and see what happens at the end of the year. We know where we want to be on our last game played. And all we can control is tomorrow’s game.