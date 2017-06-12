Wake-up Call: Mets rough up Lackey; Avi's All-Star surge; Sox order Burger at MLB Draft; Chemistry test for Bears secondary

NEW YORK — Armed with two first-round picks and facing a potential pitching shortage, the Cubs got out of their comfort zone on Monday night and drafted junior-college lefty Brendon Little and Louisiana State University right-hander Alex Lange, hoping they can someday become part of another homegrown World Series core.

After betting on hitters like Albert Almora Jr., Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber and Ian Happ, the Cubs gambled on Little’s upside at No. 27 — the compensation pick for Dexter Fowler signing with the St. Louis Cardinals — and grabbed a College World Series-level performer in Lange at No. 30, going against their usual top-of-the-draft investment strategy.

“We know what the history and the track record is, but that’s also just the byproduct of the talent pool that’s out there this year,” said Jason McLeod, the senior vice president who oversees scouting and player development. “We know what our organizational needs are.

“We know what we want and that we need to develop pitching. But we weren’t going to force it. These two certainly aren’t forced. They’re first-round-caliber pitchers. The board lined up that way. We’re really excited to get them.”

The Cubs did a home visit with Little in the Philadelphia suburbs before the 2015 draft and tracked him at the University of North Carolina, where he threw only four innings as a freshman. Little then excelled in the Cape Cod League — where the Cubs have a good network of contacts — and decided to capitalize on his rising stock by transferring to the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota.

Where McLeod believes Little is just now tapping into his potential with a low-to-mid 90s fastball and “what we feel is one of the better curveballs in the entire draft,” Lange has gone 29-9 with a 2.88 ERA in three seasons with the Tigers.

“He’s a proven winner,” McLeod said. “This is a guy that has taken the ball every Friday night since he showed up at LSU as a freshman. He’s been one of the better performers, one of the better competitors pitching in the best conference in the country for three years.

“You look at his pedigree, I think three or four months ago ... I would have never thought he would show up in that area of the draft, unless there was an injury of some sort.

“That’s the other thing with both of these guys. You’re looking at a lot of pitching in this draft that has either been coming back from injury or got injured during the season and both of these guys — knock on wood — have been healthy.”