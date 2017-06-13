Chicago Cubs

Watch: Anthony Rizzo's first game as Cubs' leadoff man started with a homer and kept getting better

Watch: Anthony Rizzo's first game as Cubs' leadoff man started with a homer and kept getting better

By CSN Staff June 13, 2017 8:25 PM

Joe Maddon might be on to something with this whole Anthony Rizzo leading off thing.

In his first game at the top of the order, Rizzo debuted in spectacular fashion against the New York Mets. He led off the game with a solo home run, drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk in the second inning and plated another run with a double in the third.

So in three plate appearances in three innings, he was 2-for-2 with two extra-base hits, three RBIs and a walk.

Not bad.

Here's the homer:

[CUBS TICKETS: Get your seats right here]

It wasn't Rizzo's first-ever moment at the top of the order. He entered 0-for-1 in his career batting first. But it was — and remains, for the time being — the batting order position with his fewest plate appearances.

Where has Rizzo batted most often? He's got 2,329 plate appearances in the No. 3 spot, far and away his most seen spot in the lineup. Next up is fourth, with 699 plate appearances, and second, with 225 plate appearances.

Maybe this will become a permanent thing? Who knows with the always quick-to-shake-things-up Maddon.

But you can't argue with the initial success.

Preview: Cubs-Mets Wednesday on CSN

Preview: Cubs-Mets Wednesday on CSN

By CSN Staff June 13, 2017 11:15 PM

The Cubs take on the Mets on Wednesday and you can catch all the action on CSN and live streaming on CSNChicago.com and the NBC Sports App.

Coverage from the Big Apple with Len Kasper and Jim Deshaies begins at 6 p.m. Be sure to stick around after the final out to get analysis and player reaction on Cubs Postgame Live.

Today’s starting pitching matchup: Mike Montgomery (0-3, 2.43 ERA) vs. Matt Harvey (4-3, 5.02)

Click here for more stats to make sure you’re ready for the action.  

Channel finder: Make sure you know where to watch

Latest on the Cubs: All of the most recent news and notes

Why Cubs have to target pitching at trade deadline: 'The bats are here'

Why Cubs have to target pitching at trade deadline: 'The bats are here'

By Patrick Mooney June 13, 2017 9:35 PM

NEW YORK — It’s not just Joe Maddon happy talk or next-level spin from Theo Epstein when the Cubs insist they believe in their lineup and expect a huge turnaround.

How much is enough? The Cubs have used first-round picks on Javier Baez, Albert Almora Jr., Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber and Ian Happ. The Cubs traded another first-round talent (Andrew Cashner) and an All-Star pitcher (Jeff Samardzija) to get Anthony Rizzo and Addison Russell. The Cubs guaranteed Jason Heyward and Ben Zobrist $240 million after the New York Mets swept them out of the 2015 National League Championship Series.

Short of the American League All-Star lineup, what do you want? This franchise has absolutely poured its resources into hitters. The Cubs finally looked like an offensive juggernaut again on Tuesday night, knocking out Zack Wheeler in the second inning and launching five homers during a 14-3 win at Citi Field.

The most pressing issue for the defending World Series champs — and the biggest long-term concern about The Foundation of Sustained Success — remains the rotation. That makes the July 31 trade deadline a rare opportunity for Epstein’s front office to impact a pennant race and build for the future.

“I am not hoping for anything,” Maddon said. “I really support what we have right here. (Theo) and Jed (Hoyer) are going to constantly look at whatever they perceive to be upgrading our team. So if it happens, wonderful, based on their evaluation. And if it doesn’t, my job is to make this work.”

[CUBS TICKETS: Get your seats right here]

The Cubs have so many question marks after Jon Lester, the $155 million ace with three World Series rings who became the eighth active pitcher to notch 150 career wins, joining John Lackey, Justin Verlander, Zack Greinke, Felix Hernandez, CC Sabathia, Bartolo Colon and Jered Weaver.

In what Maddon called an “effortless” performance, Lester shut down the Mets (29-34), allowing only one run across seven innings while piling up 10 strikeouts against one walk. That’s exactly what a 32-32 team needs now to take off in a weak division.

But where the Cubs can see so many signs pointing toward a sustainable offense and anticipated growth — youth, talent level, past playoff performances against some of the best pitching in the world — the rotation appears to be trending in the wrong direction.

The Cubs don’t know when Kyle Hendricks will stop feeling the tendinitis in his right hand and come off the 10-day disabled list. Lackey was born in 1978, has a 5.26 ERA and is threatening to break Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven’s single-season record for home runs allowed (50). Even if the cut on his right thumb is manageable, Jake Arrieta has already been dealing with questions about his velocity, mechanical alignment and walk-year distractions.

Maybe the change-of-scenery stuff works, but Mike Montgomery has already been traded three times and Eddie Butler owns a 6.12 career ERA across parts of four big-league seasons.

“I believe our guys are going to be fine,” Maddon said. “I really was counting on Kyle being back this time through. I thought that for sure, based on what I had been hearing.

“From my perspective — for me and the coaches — it’s about us maintaining the same message by doing our same work, not trying to change a whole lot and supporting our guys. It’s being there for them. I think that’s what’s important right now.

“It’s not about being angry. I don’t understand those methods of teaching or coaching. Our guys are good. They’re going to show it again this year. They need our support right now and that’s what they’re going to get.”

Support could mean finally trading from this surplus of hitters and getting that pitcher who could start Game 2 in a playoff series and solidify the 2018 rotation.

“I think the bats are here,” Maddon said. “I honestly do. We have not performed at our level yet offensively. But I believe our bats are here with good health and everybody being able to participate. There’s enough offense out there.”

Load more