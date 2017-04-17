Watch: Former Cubs Jason Hammel, Jorge Soler and Travis Wood get their World Series rings at Wrigley Field

The Cubs handed out those big, sparkly World Series rings last week, but they weren't done passing out jewelry.

Members of the 2016 championship squad who aren't part of the 2017 roster will get their rings as the season goes on, and a trio of former Cubs were on the North Side on Monday to receive their diamond-packed mementoes.

Pitchers Jason Hammel and Travis Wood, as well as outfielder Jorge Soler, all traveled north on their day off with their current employer, the Kansas City Royals, to once more don Cubs jerseys and receive their rings.

Theo Epstein, Jed Hoyer and Joe Maddon joined the former Cubs to salute them at home plate.

They might be Royals now, but they will forever be Cubs. #ThatsCub pic.twitter.com/1gPYWc81GN — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 18, 2017

Check out the salute in the video above.