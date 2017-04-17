Watch: Former Cubs Jason Hammel, Jorge Soler and Travis Wood get their World Series rings at Wrigley Field

The Cubs handed out those big, sparkly World Series rings last week, but they weren't done passing out jewelry.
Members of the 2016 championship squad who aren't part of the 2017 roster will get their rings as the season goes on, and a trio of former Cubs were on the North Side on Monday to receive their diamond-packed mementoes.
Pitchers Jason Hammel and Travis Wood, as well as outfielder Jorge Soler, all traveled north on their day off with their current employer, the Kansas City Royals, to once more don Cubs jerseys and receive their rings.
Theo Epstein, Jed Hoyer and Joe Maddon joined the former Cubs to salute them at home plate.
Major League Baseball is still cashing in on the greatest game ever played. Now, a base from World Series Game 7 has earned a whole truckload of money.
The bag that was used for first base in the ninth and 10th innings of Game 7 at Progressive Field in Cleveland just sold on MLB's website for more than $100,000 — $101,237, to be exact:
Of course, that base was on the field for the crazy finish, including the best rain delay in Cubs history.
It's the base Kyle Schwarber touched after his leadoff single in the 10th and the base Albert Almora Jr. tagged up from to get to second and score the eventual championship-clinching run.
And it was the base Anthony Rizzo had his left foot planted upon when he received that high throw from Kris Bryant to retire Michael Martinez and end a 108-year drought.
Still, six figures is a damn mighty price to pay for a base...
This is what baseball fandom is all about.
Nine-year-old Kolt Kyler is a diehard Cubs fan but has never been to Wrigley Field.
Over the weekend, he was surprised by his parents on video with a pair of Cubs tickets as a reward for all his hard work on the Indiana family farm and in school.
His reaction will make you reach for a box of tissues.
Here's the video from his sister, Hannah, as it was re-Tweeted by the Cubs Monday night:
Kolt's dad had an excellent build-up to the tickets reveal, asking the kid if he was willing to put in an entire day for something when he didn't even know what it was.
Now Kolt gets to see Wrigley Field for the first time in June as they host the St. Louis Cardinals.
The reaction took me back to "Field of Dreams" and the magic of baseball and father-son bonds that made that movie a classic.