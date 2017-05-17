Which player should the Cubs consider trading for an ace?

This is an oversimplification. And sometimes only the loudest voices get heard on social media. But where so many Cubs fans and enough of the Chicago media put blind faith and absolute trust into the rebuilding years, there now seems to be general skepticism and a when-is-it-time-to-panic countdown.

Don’t mean to spoil the ending of David Ross’ new book, but the Cubs won the World Series.

Last year is over, but the Cubs still have an explosive collection of hitters, a playoff-tested rotation, a significantly better bullpen and money/prospects to spend at the trade deadline.

If you needed a reality check and a reminder of the uncertainty the Cubs used to face, Scott Feldman stood 6-foot-6 on the Wrigley Field mound in a gray Cincinnati Reds uniform on Wednesday night. This is the answer to the trivia question, the sign-and-flip guy traded to the Baltimore Orioles for Jake Arrieta and Pedro Strop in the middle of a 96-loss season in 2013.

The Cubs knocked out Feldman in the third inning of a 7-5 win that pushed their record to one game above .500 (20-19) and signaled the correction they saw coming.

Except for Ian Happ, the Cubs don’t have that many other cards left to play in the middle of May, and right now manager Joe Maddon can’t the point where he would start doing different things if the season doesn’t turn around.

“It would have to take a lot, honestly, because they’re so young,” Maddon said. “This is our World Series group and this is our future group. So part of it is you have to understand they have to feel confidence and consistency from me and the organization.

“If you just start haphazardly picking names out of a hat or trying to create a different method when it’s really not necessary — that’s what you have to be careful about.

“When you have young guys in this position, the big picture would be that you would not want to influence or dent their confidence in any way or have them lose faith in you.

“There’s a lot of patience from me right now and for the whole group. This is our group. And they’re going to keep getting better.”

After all the noise about whether or not he should stick at the leadoff spot, Kyle Schwarber ignited the five-run burst off Feldman in the second inning when he smashed a two-out, two-run, bases-loaded single past Reds first baseman Joey Votto.

On an 83-degree night with 24-mph winds howling, Kyle Hendricks again looked like the guy who led the majors in ERA last season, limiting the Reds (19-20) to two runs across six innings and giving the rotation its 15th quality start.

Wade Davis is still automatic, working a 1-2-3 ninth inning to go 9-for-9 in save chances and make it 18 appearances in a Cubs uniform without allowing an earned run.

“It’s really hard for human beings to process a 162-game season and see it in its entirety, see it from 10,000 feet,” team president Theo Epstein said. “The game wouldn’t be as fun if you could do that. I remember right around this time last year we were 25-6 and I was getting asked non-sarcastic questions about how are we going to manage the push for the greatest record of all-time vs. resting our guys for the playoffs. I called BS on that.

“And now I’m getting asked about if we’re going to send everyday guys down to Triple-A. (And) I was asked by someone else if we were going to consider selling and things like that. So I call BS on that, too.

“Ultimately, you are how you play over the course of a season, but you also have to look at the amount of talent on a club and whether you trust their makeup and whether they care and whether you think we’re going to reach our level because we’re going to work really hard to make adjustments and overcome whatever adversity is presented us.

“I don’t want to sound like I’m blind to what’s gone on or sort of like overly faithful in certain guys. (But) you also have to trust what you believe about players and what you see and understand the season is 162 games for a reason, because it tends to be a meritocracy.”