Chicago Cubs

Willson Contreras' game-tying homer the clutch moment in Cubs' come-from-behind win over Padres

Willson Contreras' game-tying homer the clutch moment in Cubs' come-from-behind win over Padres

By CSN Staff June 19, 2017 10:20 PM

If the Cubs wanted revenge on the San Diego Padres after getting swept last month in Southern California, they got it in exciting fashion Monday night.

The North Siders kicked off a three-game pit stop at Wrigley Field with a come-from-behind victory over those Padres, scoring a pair in the bottom of the seventh for a 3-2 win.

Two early home runs off Jon Lester put the Cubs in a 2-0 hole, a lead that was halved when Anthony Rizzo just missed a three-run homer in the third, settling for a sacrifice fly.

Rizzo looked like he'd contribute to the next Cubs run when he tripled to lead off the sixth, but he was thrown out at home plate by former teammate Matt Szczur, who cut down Rizzo with a great throw after catching Kris Bryant's line drive to center field.

[CUBS TICKETS: Get your seats right here]

Instead, the Cubs came alive in the seventh, finally getting to another former teammate, Clayton Richard, with a leadoff home run from Willson Contreras that tied the game at 2. Two hitters later, Javier Baez singled, and Albert Almora Jr. followed with a double that brought Baez home to give the Cubs a 3-2 lead.

Wade Davis made Cubs fans nervous with a wild ninth inning that saw a hit batsman, a walk and two wild pitches. But he coaxed a strike out and a soft groundout to end the game with his 14th save and give the Cubs their first win over the Padres in four tries this season.

The series continues Tuesday, with Mike Montgomery taking the ball for the Cubs.

Padres manager accuses Rizzo of 'cheap shot,' and Padres Radio Twitter refuses to stay classy, San Diego

Padres manager accuses Rizzo of 'cheap shot,' and Padres Radio Twitter refuses to stay classy, San Diego

By CSN Staff June 20, 2017 1:25 AM

What at the time was a game-saving play ended up being mighty costly for the San Diego Padres on Monday night at Wrigley Field — and manager Andy Green was none too pleased.

Green voiced his displeasure postgame with what he called a "cheap shot" executed by Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo in what ended up a 3-2 win for the North Siders.

In the sixth inning, the Padres had a 2-1 lead, only for Rizzo to start that frame with a triple. But after an Ian Happ strikeout, Kris Bryant lined a pitch to former Cub Matt Szczur in center field, and Szczur delivered a strike to home plate to nail Rizzo for an inning-ending double play that momentarily kept the Padres in front.

But that wasn't all, as Rizzo crashed into Padres catcher Austin Hedges at the plate, the full momentum of the big first baseman knocking Hedges over and forcing him to leave the game with a bruised thigh.

After the game, Green — who said Hedges probably won't be able to play Tuesday — was none too happy with Rizzo's actions.

Take a listen:

[CUBS TICKETS: Get your seats right here]

Unsurprisingly, Rizzo, Joe Maddon and Rizzo's teammates didn't see anything wrong with Rizzo's play at the plate, a one-time baseball frequency now turned rarity thanks to the "Buster Posey Rule." That rule has now made it so every time there's some contact, one manager or another is unhappy.

Monday night, it was Green playing that role. As he mentioned, the rule states that a runner can't leave his "direct pathway" with the intent of making contact with the catcher.

Did Rizzo violate the rule? The umpires didn't really need to make that decision because Hedges held on to the ball for an inning-ending double play. If the umpire thought Rizzo did do that and Hedges had lost the ball, a hypothetical run could've been taken off the board and a double play could've been called. But Hedges kept the ball, so Rizzo was out anyway and we're left with two teams defining "cheap shot."

Indeed, it's not difficult to imagine Maddon being upset had his catcher been the one run into at home plate — and his managerial ire was on display earlier this season when a contact play at second base went against the Cubs in St. Louis.

But now we have a new controversy on our hands in a series with two games to go, a fact so inelegantly pointed out by the @PadresRadio Twitter account.

You know this seems like an all-too-obvious joke, but ... stay classy, San Diego.

'It's game on' — Anthony Rizzo won't back down after Padres call him out for 'cheap shot'

'It's game on' — Anthony Rizzo won't back down after Padres call him out for 'cheap shot'

By Patrick Mooney June 20, 2017 1:00 AM

If the Cubs wanted to send a message, this wouldn’t be the team to target. The San Diego Padres are a largely unrecognizable group of cast-offs and unproven players, already 15 games under .500 and tanking for the future.

This isn’t the 2015 Cubs fighting to create their own identity and take down the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cubs are so far beyond destroying the “Lovable Losers” label — or thinking that one play in a 3-2 win could somehow spark the defending World Series champs out of this blah “start” to a season that’s almost halfway over.

But in many ways, the Cubs take their cues from Anthony Rizzo, who knocked Padres catcher Austin Hedges out of Monday night’s game at Wrigley Field and calmly fired back after manager Andy Green called the collision a “cheap shot.”

“By no means do I think that’s a dirty play at all,” Rizzo said. “I’ve talked to a lot of umpires about this rule. And my understanding is: If they have the ball, it’s game on.”

Green vented his frustrations to San Diego reporters after watching the crash that ended the sixth inning, Rizzo tagging up from third base on the low line drive that Kris Bryant hit to ex-Cub Matt Szczur in center field.

Szczur caught the ball on the run and fired it in to Hedges, who grabbed it on the bounce, pivoted to his left and felt the full force of Rizzo (listed at 6-foot-3, 240 pounds). Hedges — a promising catcher the Padres drafted during the Jed Hoyer/Jason McLeod administration — tumbled backwards and held onto the ball for the double play that preserved a 2-1 lead before leaving with a bruised right thigh.

“I went pretty much straight in,” Rizzo said. “He caught the ball. He went towards the plate.

“It’s a play where I’m out by two steps. I slide, he runs into me. It’s just one of those plays where it’s unfortunate he had to exit.”

Rizzo — who bombed with the Padres during his big-league debut in 2011 before becoming a star in Chicago — essentially shrugged off Green’s suggestion that Major League Baseball will have to impose some form of discipline.

“The league will look at it,” Rizzo said. “It’s very sensitive because it doesn’t happen (often). But from my understanding of the rules, it’s a play at the plate.”

[CUBS TICKETS: Get your seats right here]

Manager Joe Maddon made Rizzo his leadoff hitter last week as a last resort, trying to spark a team that’s now 35-34 and only 1.5 games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers. Rizzo reached base to lead off a game for the sixth straight time with a bunt up the third-base line against the defensive shift, notched an RBI with a sacrifice fly in the third inning and set the Hedges crash in motion with a leadoff triple into the right-field corner.

A verified Twitter account for the Padres Radio Network posted a photo of the collision with this caption: “Well #Padres fans, should the #Padres retaliate in this series for the slide by Rizzo? RT if you think yes, absolutely they should.”

Maddon — an anti-rules guy in general — has never been a fan of The Buster Posey Rule.

“You don’t see it anymore, because the runner thinks he has to avoid it,” Maddon said. “He doesn’t. If the guy’s in the way, you’re still able to hit him. I think we just retrained the mind so much right there that they look to miss (the catcher).

“I’d much prefer what Rizz did tonight. And what he did was right, absolutely right, so there’s nothing wrong with that. Nobody could tell me differently.

“It’s a good play. The catcher’s in the way. You don’t try to avoid him in an effort to score and hurt yourself. You hit him, just like Rizz did.”

The Cubs still managed only two runs in six-plus innings against Clayton Richard — the lefty they acquired for a dollar from the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Triple-A affiliate in the middle of the 2015 season and designated for assignment last summer — after hitting into double plays in the first, second and fifth innings.

Javier Baez scored the go-ahead run from first base in the seventh inning when Jose Pirela misplayed Albert Almora Jr.’s double in left field. “Go Cubs Go” played on the sound system only after bulletproof closer Wade Davis escaped a second-and-third, one-out jam in the ninth inning.

But the lasting image will be Rizzo vs. Hedges. You know how Jon Lester will score it after his “we’re out there playing with a bunch of pansies” rant following last month’s loss at Busch Stadium.

“I was fired up — I loved it,” said Lester, who this time got the quality start no-decision. “Obviously, you don’t want to see anybody get hurt, but that’s part of baseball.

“The slide into second — I think that kind of came across as a little bit of an excuse in that game, just because we lost that game. And I think it looked bad as far as what we were saying about it. But that’s baseball. That’s the way the game’s been played for a long, long time.

“He caught the ball. He protected the plate. And Rizz had nowhere to go.”

Load more