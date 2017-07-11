World Series odds: Vegas hasn't lost faith in Cubs

Despite their sub-par first half of the season, Vegas hasn't lost faith in the Cubs.

According to Bovada, the Cubs have an 8-to-1 odds to win the World Series this year, along with their 2016 opponent, the Cleveland Indians.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are favored at 7-to-2, followed by the Houston Astros (17-to-4), Boston Red Sox (6-to-1), and Washington Nationals (7-to-1).

At the All-Star break, the Cubs (43-45) are 5.5 games back of the division leading Milwaukee Brewers (50-41). Of the Cubs' 74 remaining games of the regular season, 71 percent of them are against opponents which are currently below .500.

The Cubs will also be well-rested with Wade Davis having been the only North Sider to participate in the All-Star festivities in Miami.

So will the Cubs finally turn it around in the second half of the season?

Watch what the SportsTalk Live panel had to say in the video above.