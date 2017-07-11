World Series odds: Vegas hasn't lost faith in Cubs

Despite their sub-par first half of the season, Vegas hasn't lost faith in the Cubs.
According to Bovada, the Cubs have an 8-to-1 odds to win the World Series this year, along with their 2016 opponent, the Cleveland Indians.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are favored at 7-to-2, followed by the Houston Astros (17-to-4), Boston Red Sox (6-to-1), and Washington Nationals (7-to-1).
At the All-Star break, the Cubs (43-45) are 5.5 games back of the division leading Milwaukee Brewers (50-41). Of the Cubs' 74 remaining games of the regular season, 71 percent of them are against opponents which are currently below .500.
The Cubs will also be well-rested with Wade Davis having been the only North Sider to participate in the All-Star festivities in Miami.
So will the Cubs finally turn it around in the second half of the season?
Watch what the SportsTalk Live panel had to say in the video above.
Wade Davis has been lights out for the Cubs so far this season, and earned a well-deserved third straight All-Star nomination as a closer.
But the team's lone representative suffered the loss in Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game after allowing an extra-innings solo homer to Robinson Cano, who went on to win the MVP after securing a 2-1 victory for the American League. Davis has given up only one homer in the last two seasons, which goes to show you how rare of an occasion this was.
The good news is, Davis is still one of only two regular closers in the league who has yet to blow a save this season, finishing the first half with a perfect 16-for-16 in save opportunities.
As far as the All-Star Game itself, the AL improved to 17-3-1 over the last 21 matchups but the all-time series is all evened up at 43-43-2, with each team scoring 361 runs each.
How's that for a stat?
MIAMI — The All-Star Game could soon come to a city near you.
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said on Tuesday afternoon that the Cubs are among several candidates to potentially host the Midsummer Classic when the next three sites are announced. The All-Star Game is currently booked through 2019, which means Wrigley Field wouldn’t host the event until 2020 at the earliest. Manfred prefers to announce the upcoming hosts in threes and didn’t specify a schedule for the decision.
The Cubs haven’t hosted the All-Star Game since 1990.
“We have a group of clubs that are interested,” Manfred told writers at the Baseball Writers Association of America All-Star luncheon. “We’ve moved into a much more competitive evaluation of those various bids, taking into account things like the cities’ involvement, have they built a new stadium for their club, have they done particular things that are helpful to the club, the availability of key venues, convention centers and what not. The Cubs are certainly in the mix for that next up. I’ll probably do three at once, is my current thinking. They’re certainly in that mix, but there are way more than three clubs in that mix.”
The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly also among the candidates. Dodger Stadium hasn’t played host to the event since the 1980 season.
The 2018 All-Star Game is already scheduled for Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. while the 2019 contest will be played in Cleveland.